3M caps tumultuous 2023 with a profit rebound

After a year of layoffs, legal settlements, restructuring and setbacks, 3M ended 2023 on an upswing.

"When I look at the fourth quarter, it's a culmination of a year where we took significant steps to improve our operational performance," said Monish Patolawala, 3M president and chief financial officer.

The Maplewood-based company beat Wall Street expectations and last year's results with a fourth quarter profit of $1.70 per share, or $2.42 on an adjusted basis. Sales reached $8 billion, a 1% drop from the year before.

"We delivered what we set out to accomplish," CEO Mike Roman said. "We said we would exit 2023 a stronger, leaner and more focused 3M."

A year ago, 3M announced it would cut 2,500 global manufacturing jobs and followed three months later with another 6,000 layoffs across the company. Roman said the restructuring was about streamlining 3M and "getting close to customers" even as the company sheds some of its geographic reach in favor of exports.

Then, last summer, the company announced an up to $12.5 billion PFAS settlement with public water systems and a $6 billion settlement over its Combat Arms earplugs.

All the while, 3M's stock price fell to its lowest level in more than a decade. It has since rebounded, especially in light of the settlements.

"The priorities and focus as we come through this year is very much aligned with how we came out of 2023," Roman said. "There's more to do to reduce risk and uncertainty."

3M says it is still on track to spin off its health care division into a separate company by the middle of the year and to end PFAS manufacturing by the end of 2025. The 3M that emerges will be even leaner than that.

Roman said the company is looking hard at its various products and brands and may "exit some categories where we don't have a strong right to win."

"In the long term that positions us for better growth and better returns," he said.

In the final full year of results before 3M spins off its health care division — a quarter of the company's total annual revenue — it reported $32.6 billion in sales, a 4.5% decline from 2022.

Due to settlement charges, 3M had a loss of $12.63 per share in 2023. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $9.24 per share, 6% lower than 2022.

The company's forecast for 2024 is a slight improvement on 2023 results when including health care. Updated guidance will go out after the spinoff is complete.

Patolawala said the company will keep investing in innovation to drive growth, especially in key areas like auto electrification, climate tech and industrial automation.

"We have good momentum that helps set up 2024 for success."