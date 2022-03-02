U.S. markets open in 1 hour 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,321.75
    +18.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,417.00
    +150.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,067.50
    +62.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.00
    +9.30 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.86
    +6.45 (+6.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.30
    -16.50 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.38 (-1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1106
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.07
    +2.92 (+9.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3327
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3110
    +0.4210 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,057.39
    -398.20 (-0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.75
    +14.76 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,377.43
    +47.23 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

3M Completes Sale of its Floor Products Business in Western Europe

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MMM
    Watchlist

Sale of the business part of 3M's ongoing strategic portfolio management

Transaction includes product manufacturing operations in La Mure, France

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced that it has completed the sale of its floor products business in Western Europe, formerly known as Dinac, to Gerflor Group. The business was part of 3M's Construction and Home Improvement Markets Division. Gerflor Group is a global leader in the production and distribution of floorings, wall coverings and finishes.

As part of ongoing strategic portfolio management, 3M has decided to sell the business and prioritize other areas within the Construction and Home Improvement Markets Division. The business included floor transition profiles, stair nosing and flexible baseboards for DIY and Pro segments within the retail channel. The business had annual sales in 2021 of approximately 25 million euros and the sale will not have a material impact on 3M's financial results.

3M's active portfolio management strategy is focused on leveraging the strengths of 3M to create the greatest value for customers and delivering strong returns for shareholders. Recent examples of 3M's portfolio management include Health Care acquisitions of Acelity and M*Modal, exits of Drug Delivery Systems and Ballistic Protection businesses, and the recently announced divestiture of the Food Safety business.

The transaction included manufacturing operations located in La Mure, France.

Approximately 100 3M employees transferred to Gerflor upon completion of the sale.

Ernst & Young France acted as financial advisor to 3M.

About 3M
At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

3M Media Contact:
Jennifer Ehrlich, 651-592-0132

3M Investor Contacts:
Bruce Jermeland, 651-733-1807
Diane Farrow, 612-202-2449

3M (PRNewsfoto/3M)
3M (PRNewsfoto/3M)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3m-completes-sale-of-its-floor-products-business-in-western-europe-301493896.html

SOURCE 3M

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Oil Prices Spike As Russian Crude Shunned Amid Ukraine Invasion; Fed Chief Powell On Tap

    Futures fell while crude oil prices kept surging amid Russia's Ukraine invasion. Fed chief Jerome Powell will speak before Congress.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Russian stocks in London continue to collapse as Sberbank trades for a penny

    The dollar-denominated secondary listings of Russian companies continued to plunge on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday, as the local Russian stock market remained shut for a third day. Lukoil shares dropped 93%, Novatek dropped 77% and Rosneft Oil collapsed by 58%. X5 Retail , however, surged 58%. Sberbank , Russia's number-one lender, traded as low as a penny.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Plug Power’s Outlook Remains Strong, Boosting the Stock Despite Mixed Earnings

    Investors were cautiously optimistic after the company posted earnings after the markets closed on Tuesday.

  • Sberbank Europe Unravels After Russia Sanctions Cause Bank Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe is carving up Sberbank of Russia PJSC’s business in the region after sanctions sparked by President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine prompted a run on its local deposits.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campai

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • 5 Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Today

    The stock market had an incredible run in the past couple of years. Not only that, many stellar growth stocks have taken an even bigger hit and are trading at steep discounts. Five growth stocks you can add today that have had their prices slashed in recent months are PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), and Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW).

  • How To Buy XOM Stock For A 6% Discount

    Energy stocks have gone up a lot already this year. Here's how you can pick up this group leader at a discount.

  • Nordstrom stock soars on huge earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Nordstrom's latest earnings beat as shares soar.

  • Putin signs decree to prohibit leaving Russia with more than $10,000 in foreign currency

    The move comes in response to the crippling sanctions Western nations have imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which this week tanked the ruble and sent Russians flocking to banks and ATMs.

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

  • Nio Stock: Secondary Listing Removes Major Overhang, Says Analyst

    With geopolitical tensions front and center, investors were glad about Nio’s (NIO) latest announcement, sending shares up by 9% in the week’s first session. On Monday, the Chinese EV maker said the stock will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10. Chinese stocks face the prospect of delisting in the US, given regulatory requirements and the constant tensions between the US and China. As such, a secondary listing provides a safety net. “In our view,” said Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu, “The delistin

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Admits He Was Wrong About Bitcoin, Crypto

    Billionaire Ken Griffin has a rocky relationship with the crypto sphere, to say the least. "I still have my skepticism, but there are hundreds and millions of people in this world today who disagree with that," he said.

  • Biden pushes 15% minimum tax for corporations in his State of the Union address after 55 Fortune 500 companies paid no U.S. income tax last year

    Biden's new proposal would help close a loophole that corporations exploit.

  • GM sells its stake in troubled electric pickup maker Lordstown Motors

    General Motors has sold its stake in struggling electric pickup maker Lordstown Motors.

  • Steel Producer Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Sees RS Rating Jump To 91

    Cleveland-Cliffs stock had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 88 to 91 Tuesday. Decades of market research reveals that the market's biggest winners often have an RS Rating of at least 80 at the beginning of a new climb. Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock A Buy?

  • Warren Buffett’s Preferred Equity Allocation Is 100%. Why the Berkshire CEO Hates Bonds.

    Warren Buffett’s preferred equity allocation is 100%, and he has adopted that strategy both personally and at Berkshire Hathaway in a way that is radically different from other companies in the insurance business. Buffett dislikes bonds, and that is apparent in the tiny fixed-income weighting in the company’s insurance investment portfolio. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) CEO wrote in his annual shareholder letter that his penchant for stocks goes back a long way.

  • War, Surging Oil, Powell, SoFi and Baseball - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures rise as oil surges past $110 a barrel; Jerome Powell heads to the Capitol; SoFi stock jumps one earnings beat; and Major League Baseball is canceled, for now.