3M Co's Dividend Analysis

Delving into the Dividend Dynamics of 3M Co

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) recently announced a dividend of $1.5 per share, payable on 2023-12-12, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-16. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into 3M Co's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does 3M Co Do?

3M is a multinational conglomerate that has operated since 1902, when it was known as Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing. The company is well known for its research and development laboratory and it leverages its science and technology across multiple product categories. As of 2020, 3M is organized into four business segments: safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, healthcare, and consumer. Nearly 50% of the company's revenue comes from outside the Americas, with the safety and industrial segment constituting a plurality of net sales. Many of the company's 60,000-plus products touch and concern a variety of consumers and end markets.

A Glimpse at 3M Co's Dividend History

3M Co has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1959. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. 3M Co has increased its dividend each year since 1959. The stock is thus listed as a dividend king, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 64 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down 3M Co's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, 3M Co currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 6.31% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 6.32%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, 3M Co's annual dividend growth rate was 1.10%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 4.30% per year. And over the past decade, 3M Co's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 10.00%. Based on 3M Co's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of 3M Co stock as of today is approximately 7.79%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, 3M Co's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

3M Co's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks 3M Co's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. 3M Co's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and 3M Co's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. 3M Co's revenue has increased by approximately 3.20% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 57.54% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, 3M Co's earnings increased by approximately 4.70% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 63.24% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 2.20%, which underperforms than approximately 69.6% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Considering 3M Co's longstanding history as a dividend king, its current yield, and its growth prospects, the company presents a compelling case for dividend investors. However, the relatively low dividend growth rates and underperformance in revenue and earnings growth compared to peers suggest that investors should keep an eye on the company's future performance metrics. With a solid profitability rank and a dividend payout ratio that currently stands at 0.00, 3M Co appears to be maintaining a balance between rewarding shareholders and investing in future growth. As always, investors should conduct thorough due diligence and consider their investment goals when evaluating 3M Co as a potential addition to their portfolios. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

