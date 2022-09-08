3M Health Information Systems division secures key federal government clearance for platform IT and security

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Health Information Systems (3M HIS) division has achieved fully authorized Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) status for its 3M RevCycle health services platform (RHSP). 3M HIS is the company's first division with a FedRAMP-approved product. With this designation, 3M RHSP is published on the FedRAMP marketplace, allowing federal entities to more easily contract and work with the company.

3M RHSP hosts and supports key operations offered by 3M HIS, including natural language processing (NLP) support for medical coding, clinical documentation integrity, clinician input and medical coding edits, self-service reporting, and evaluation and management. 3M RHSP utilizes robust statistical methodologies to create a comprehensive NLP platform that suggests medical codes, assists with medical terminology, and eases the provider front-end workflow.

"We duplicated our commercial Health Services Platform to operate through Amazon GovCloud to achieve a fully authorized FedRAMP status," said Kim Aiello, 3M HIS director of federal market solutions. "I am extremely proud of our federal markets team for achieving a FedRAMP ATO (authority to operate), which provides our platform with enhanced visibility, opens the door for us to secure cloud-hosted contracts with federal organizations, and makes it easier for us to add more products and solutions that are cybersecure and government approved."

The federal government is one of the largest buyers of cloud technology, according to FedRAMP. Cloud service providers (CSPs) offer innovative products that can help federal agencies save time and resources while meeting their critical mission needs.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies.

For CSPs, FedRAMP provides a standardized security framework for all cloud products and services that is recognized by all executive branch federal agencies. CSPs only need to complete the FedRAMP Authorization process once for each cloud service offering and perform continuous monitoring, with all agencies reviewing the same continuous monitoring deliverables, creating efficiencies across the government.

