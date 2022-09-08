U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.50
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,612.00
    +35.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,259.25
    -4.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,830.10
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.59
    +0.65 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.40
    +3.60 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    18.49
    +0.23 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0005
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2310
    -0.0340 (-1.04%)
     

  • Vix

    24.97
    -1.94 (-7.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1525
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7810
    +0.0430 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,248.62
    +515.68 (+2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.98
    +20.27 (+4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.00
    -4.83 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

3M Health Information Systems division secures key federal government clearance for platform IT and security

·2 min read

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Health Information Systems (3M HIS) division has achieved fully authorized Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) status for its 3M RevCycle health services platform (RHSP). 3M HIS is the company's first division with a FedRAMP-approved product. With this designation, 3M RHSP is published on the FedRAMP marketplace, allowing federal entities to more easily contract and work with the company.

3M (PRNewsfoto/3M)
3M (PRNewsfoto/3M)

3M RHSP hosts and supports key operations offered by 3M HIS, including natural language processing (NLP) support for medical coding, clinical documentation integrity, clinician input and medical coding edits, self-service reporting, and evaluation and management. 3M RHSP utilizes robust statistical methodologies to create a comprehensive NLP platform that suggests medical codes, assists with medical terminology, and eases the provider front-end workflow.

"We duplicated our commercial Health Services Platform to operate through Amazon GovCloud to achieve a fully authorized FedRAMP status," said Kim Aiello, 3M HIS director of federal market solutions. "I am extremely proud of our federal markets team for achieving a FedRAMP ATO (authority to operate), which provides our platform with enhanced visibility, opens the door for us to secure cloud-hosted contracts with federal organizations, and makes it easier for us to add more products and solutions that are cybersecure and government approved."

The federal government is one of the largest buyers of cloud technology, according to FedRAMP. Cloud service providers (CSPs) offer innovative products that can help federal agencies save time and resources while meeting their critical mission needs.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies.

For CSPs, FedRAMP provides a standardized security framework for all cloud products and services that is recognized by all executive branch federal agencies. CSPs only need to complete the FedRAMP Authorization process once for each cloud service offering and perform continuous monitoring, with all agencies reviewing the same continuous monitoring deliverables, creating efficiencies across the government.

About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3m-health-information-systems-division-secures-key-federal-government-clearance-for-platform-it-and-security-301619831.html

SOURCE 3M

Recommended Stories

  • This is Why Unum (UNM) is a Great Dividend Stock

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Unum (UNM) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • BlackRock CEO Larry Fink thinks he has a solution to inflation: Bring people back to the office

    The BlackRock CEO made the comments on Fox Business the same day his company asked workers to start coming into the office three days a week.

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea to Prepare for Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi O

  • Cineworld files for bankruptcy, AMC CEO praises retail investors

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the latest news in the movie theater industry after Regal Cinemas parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy in the U.S.

  • Elon Musk Dogecoin lawsuit heats up with new parties joining

    The US$258 billion lawsuit filed against Tesla CEO Elon Musk by an American Dogecoin investor accusing him of running a Dogecoin cryptocurrency pyramid scheme is heating up as new players are summoned in the case. See related article: Markets: Dogecoin still in the dog house; Bitcoin, Ether make up some ground Fast facts First filed […]

  • Tesla Deliveries From Shanghai Factory Jump, but BYD Races Ahead in China

    Tesla saw a big jump in deliveries from its Gigafactory in Shanghai in August after upgrading its assembly lines, but the American EV maker continues to fall behind Chinese rival BYD in the world’s biggest auto market.

  • AT&T sues T-Mobile over 'dishonest and completely false' senior discount ad campaign

    On Tuesday, AT&T filed a complaint with a federal court in the Eastern District of Texas, accusing its rival of false advertising.

  • The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    Why do so many people follow Warren Buffett? Because the billionaire investor has such an excellent track record. Berkshire Hathaway, with Buffett at the helm, has posted more than a 20% compound annual gain over the past 56 years.

  • As Oil Falls, Could Buffett's Occidental Play Turn Sour?

    The company is going to have to get used to lower oil prices

  • Elon Musk $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit expands

    The $258 billion racketeering lawsuit accusing Elon Musk of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin has expanded, adding seven new investor plaintiffs and six new defendants including his tunnel construction business Boring Co. According to an amended complaint filed on Tuesday night in Manhattan federal court, Musk, his electric car company Tesla Inc, his space tourism company SpaceX, Boring and others intentionally drove up the price of Dogecoin more than 36,000% over two years and then let it crash.

  • China Snaps Up Half-Price Russian LNG as Europe Shuns Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- China is lapping up liquefied natural gas shipments from Russia on the cheap.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderThe Sakhalin-2 LNG export plant in Russia’s Far East sold several shipments to Chi

  • Congressional Bill Could Bring RMD Age Hikes & Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After August Sales Report?

    Ford saw August sales jump as the automaker looks to unseat Tesla in the EV market long term. Should you buy Ford stock now?

  • Inside Bed Bath & Beyond, Concerns Over Mounting Stress for CFO

    The retailer’s leaders thought finance chief Gustavo Arnal was overwhelmed; Arnal had discussed taking a break before he died by suicide.

  • GameStop Posts Mixed Results, Announces Partnership With FTX

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. shares were up on Thursday after the video game retailer announced a partnership with cryptocurrency exchange FTX US, suggesting the company is making strides in its strategy shift to nonfungible tokens. But analysts were still skeptical about the longterm growth prospects after the company reported a decline in sales and a wider loss in the second quarter. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug M

  • Apple Freezes Prices. It’s Designed to Keep Consumers Spending.

    Never mind better battery life or a fancier camera, the biggest innovation from Apple’s latest product launch was a price freeze.

  • Seniors Can Make This Much Retirement Money Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Many Americans want to work longer than they actually do

    Americans envision working well into their 60s before retiring, but reality can look much different.