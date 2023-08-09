3M (NYSE:MMM) Is Carrying A Fair Bit Of Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is 3M's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that 3M had US$16.1b in debt in June 2023; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$4.31b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$11.8b.

A Look At 3M's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that 3M had liabilities of US$10.9b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$30.1b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$4.31b and US$4.95b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$31.8b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

3M has a very large market capitalization of US$57.5b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine 3M's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, 3M made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$33b, which is a fall of 5.8%. That's not what we would hope to see.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, 3M had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost US$4.7b at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of US$1.5b. In the meantime, we consider the stock very risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - 3M has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

