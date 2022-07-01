U.S. markets open in 8 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,753.50
    -36.00 (-0.95%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,493.00
    -288.00 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,411.00
    -118.50 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,685.10
    -22.90 (-1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.43
    -0.33 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.20
    -5.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.99
    -0.37 (-1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0455
    -0.0028 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.71
    +0.55 (+1.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2118
    -0.0057 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1380
    -0.5900 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,681.75
    -375.62 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.35
    -10.12 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.28
    -143.04 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,892.61
    -500.43 (-1.90%)
     

3M to sell rights to Neoplast™ and Neobun™ brands and related assets in Thailand and certain other Southeast Asia countries

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MMM
    Watchlist

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) has entered into an agreement to sell its rights to the Neoplast™ and Neobun™ brands and related assets in Thailand and certain other Southeast Asia countries, including the manufacturing assets of its Ladlumkaew, Thailand, facility to Selic Corp Public Company Limited (Selic), a company focusing on bonding innovation serving various industries.

3M (PRNewsfoto/3M)
3M (PRNewsfoto/3M)

Neoplast and Neobun products, sold primarily in Thailand and Southeast Asia, are part of the Skin Health & Wellness business in 3M's Consumer Health & Safety Division. The portfolios include sports and medical tapes, bandages and medicated products for the consumer and health care industry.

As part of ongoing strategic portfolio management, 3M has decided to exit these brands and prioritize other areas within its Consumer Health & Safety Division (CHSD).

"3M continues to relentlessly prioritize investments that leverage 3M's technologies in advanced wound care solutions under the Nexcare™ brand in skin health and wellness for the consumer," said Megan Selby, President, 3M CHSD. "We will continue to invest in health and safety for our Asia customers and those around the world."

3M previously announced that it would discontinue all manufacturing in the Ladlumkaew plant and close the facility by the end of August 2022. This will impact approximately 250 3M Thailand employees who are eligible for severance and outplacement assistance.

Selic has indicated that it intends to establish operations at the facility, including employment of interested site employees, to scale up production of Neoplast and Neobun brands and further product development for its medical device business.

The sale is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The sale will not have a material impact on 3M's financial results.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking information about 3M's financial results and estimates and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the use of words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will," "should," "could," "target," "forecast" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance or business plans or prospects.  Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: (1) worldwide economic, political, regulatory, international trade and other external conditions and other factors beyond the Company's control, including natural and other disasters or climate change affecting the operations of the Company or its customers and suppliers; (2) risks related to public health crises such as the global pandemic associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19); (3) foreign currency exchange rates and fluctuations in those rates; (4) liabilities related to certain fluorochemicals, including lawsuits concerning various PFAS-related products and chemistries, and claims and governmental regulatory proceedings and inquiries related to PFAS in a variety of jurisdictions; (5) legal proceedings, including significant developments that could occur in the legal and regulatory proceedings described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q (the "Reports"); (6) competitive conditions and customer preferences; (7) the timing and market acceptance of new product offerings; (8) the availability and cost of purchased components, compounds, raw materials, energy (including oil and natural gas and their derivatives) and labor due to shortages, increased demand and wages, logistics, supply chain interruptions or manufacturing site disruption (including those caused by natural and other disasters and other events such as government actions); (9) unanticipated problems or delays with the phased implementation of a global enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, or security breaches and other disruptions to the Company's information technology infrastructure; (10) the impact of acquisitions, strategic alliances, divestitures and other unusual events resulting from portfolio management actions and other evolving business strategies, and possible organizational restructuring; (11) operational execution, including scenarios where the Company generates fewer productivity improvements than estimated; (12) financial market risks that may affect the Company's funding obligations under defined benefit pension and postretirement plans; (13) the Company's credit ratings and its cost of capital; and (14) tax-related external conditions, including changes in tax rates, laws or regulations. Changes in such assumptions or factors could produce significantly different results. A further description of these factors is located in the Reports under "Cautionary Note Concerning Factors That May Affect Future Results" and "Risk Factors" in Part I, Items 1 and 1A (Annual Report) and in Part I, Item 2 and Part II, Item 1A (Quarterly Reports), as updated by applicable Current Reports on Form 8-K. The information contained in this press release is as of the date indicated. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information or future events or developments.

About 3M
At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3m-to-sell-rights-to-neoplast-and-neobun-brands-and-related-assets-in-thailand-and-certain-other-southeast-asia-countries-301579335.html

SOURCE 3M

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Unstoppable Dividend Aristocrats Begging to Be Bought Right Now

    Rampant inflation, record high gas prices, the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates, and pessimism among both corporate CFOs and small business owners suggest a bear market is in our future. Although investors fear a crash, it's important to remember that they tend to be relatively short-lived and are often followed by bull markets. The stocks you buy, though, are key, and dividend stocks may be the best bet.

  • 3M: A Dividend King on Sale

    Despite current and legacy problems, it remains a robust company paying a high and reliable dividend

  • Bolsonaro’s Cash Handouts Proposal Keeps Swelling in Congress

    (Bloomberg) -- President Jair Bolsonaro’s proposal to help Brazilians suffering with inflation is becoming more expensive as lawmakers add more benefits to the original bill about three months before general elections.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Clim

  • MAS takes aim at Three Arrows Capital, does not impose penalty

    The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has “reprimanded” cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) for misleading information and ignoring assets under management (AUM) limits, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday. See related article: Three Arrows Capital lines up for liquidation Fast facts In August 2013, 3AC obtained its registered fund management […]

  • Dollar heads for weekly gain as investors weigh rates, recession risks

    The dollar was little changed against major peers on Friday, but was on track for its best week in four as investors weighed the boost from tighter Federal Reserve policy and the risks of a U.S. recession. "USD sentiment has been deteriorating on the back of rising recession fears, but focusing on U.S. growth in isolation has never been a good way to trade USD," RBC Capital Markets strategists wrote in a note to clients. The Fed has lifted the policy rate by 150 basis points since March, with half of that coming last month in the central bank's biggest hike since 1994.

  • Northrop Grumman, IBD Stock Of The Day, Triggers Buy Signals On This Biden Move

    President Biden pledged more aid to Ukraine, lifting defense stocks, notably Northrop Grumman. The IBD Stock Of The Day stock topped buy points.

  • Asia's factories feeble despite China bounce, feeds global recession fears

    Asia's manufacturing activity stalled in June as many companies were hit by supply disruptions caused by China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns, while sharp economic slowdown risks in Europe and the United States reinforced fears of a global recession. A string of surveys on Friday showed China's factory activity bouncing solidly in June though a slowdown in Japan and South Korea, as well as a contraction in Taiwan, highlighted the strain from supply disruptions, rising costs and persistent material shortages. China's manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest in 13 months in June, a private survey showed, as the lifting of COVID lockdowns sent factories racing to meet solid demand.

  • From Suncor to Shopify, Canada Stocks Whipsaw on Recession Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- This was supposed to be a blowout year for Canadian equities, benefiting from soaring commodity prices and a forceful post-pandemic rebound in consumer spending. Instead, the country’s benchmark index is slumping amid the global stock selloff, though not as badly as its US counterpart.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocra

  • McConnell Threatens China Bill Over Biden Tax, Climate Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell said he will block bipartisan legislation to boost US competition with China and provide subsidies for domestic semiconductor manufacturing as long as Democrats pursue a go-it-alone economic package.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSup

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood warns investors about the ‘big problem’ in the economy. Here’s what she likes today

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Tech stocks are having their worst year ever. Here's what history says happens next: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • SPAC Led by Former Apple Executive Goes Bankrupt Less Than a Year After Going Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Enjoy Technology Inc., a retail startup founded by former Apple Inc. executive Ron Johnson, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday -- less than a year after going public through a merger with a blank-check company.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Software Stocks for at Least 50% Upside Potential

    We saw something of a rally in the markets last week, but was it just the famous ‘dead cat’ bounce? A look at the charts might suggest that. Since the beginning of April, we seen two short rallies in an otherwise bearish trend – but the second rally was shorter than the first, with a lower peak. Market watchers are starting to wonder if the cat is done bouncing. So, how can investors ride out this hostile environment? Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan believes that software stocks, with currentl

  • The Dow just booked its worst first half since 1962. What history says about the path ahead.

    A bear market leaves the S&P 500 with its worst first six months since 1970. Here's what's happened after stocks suffered steep first-half stumbles in the past.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Why This Micron Warning May Be 'Good' News; Tesla Rivals On Tap

    The ailing market bounced off lows but still fell solidly. Micron gave grim guidance. Tesla EV rivals report June sales Friday.

  • Here's how America's millionaires are positioning themselves for a recession ⁠— if you're doing something different, you might want to think twice

    We don’t advocate for theft. But stealing these strategies is a victimless crime.

  • Why Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were all falling this morning after the Commerce Department reported its latest inflation figures, which showed inflation remains persistently high. The report said that the core personal consumption expenditures index rose 4.7% in May, only slightly less than expected and still a four-decade high. Technology investors have been watching inflation figures very closely, and with today's report, Amazon plunged 3.5%, Apple fell 2.4%, and Nvidia dropped 2.2%.

  • AMD Stock Approaches Key Support Amid Fall to New Lows

    Advanced Micro Devices is declining to new 52-week lows and is now down 54% from its all-time high just just seven months ago. For now, Micron's earnings report after the close remains a bit of a wildcard for semi-stock investors, as it sits on a critical support level. Regarding AMD stock specifically, the valuation has been pummeled, as the stock price has been more than halved while earnings estimates remain steady — at least so far.

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter