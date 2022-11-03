U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

3M and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Announce Comprehensive Agreement for Cordova Region Drinking Water

·3 min read

Agreement will support technology enhancements for area water quality, remedial action

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have agreed on plans to address per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the Cordova region. Through the agreement, 3M will build on its work to address past PFAS manufacturing in the area and install new and innovative technologies at its Cordova site that will enhance the quality of water used in its operations.

3M (PRNewsfoto/3M)
3M (PRNewsfoto/3M)

"This agreement demonstrates the positive impact that engagement between regulators and 3M can have for communities, and we appreciate the EPA's work to reach this milestone," said John Banovetz, 3M Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and Environmental Responsibility. "We are committed to continuing our work with community and government stakeholders to chart a path forward that uses science to manage our operations, create important products people rely on, and engage our communities."

Through the agreement:

  • 3M will expand the scope of its sampling efforts for drinking water to a wider area, which will help improve understanding of conditions in the area.

  • 3M will also support installation of treatment technologies for the Camanche public water system to enhance the quality of area drinking water for its customers.

Prior to the agreement, 3M initiated significant work to manage issues identified in the order for the Cordova and Quad Cities communities, including:

  • Offering water treatment systems to residents near the Cordova facility who get their drinking water from an underground well - regardless of the sampling results.

  • Voluntarily beginning sampling of drinking water in a large area around the Cordova facility in July, 2022.

  • Conducting soil sampling in the Cordova area to investigate the presence of certain PFAS, and sharing its results with the EPA, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA), and Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).

  • Completing construction of a more than $170 million state-of-the-art wastewater treatment system at the Cordova facility that is anticipated to capture more than 95 percent of PFAS in water.

3M and EPA have had a useful dialogue on these issues dating back to 3M's previous announcement in its Q4 2019 earnings call. The proactive steps the company has taken since, with guidance from EPA, have helped inform this agreement and our path forward for the future.

Our continued engagement with the EPA will build on our strong existing foundation of progress and investment, and we are committed to keeping our communities and neighbors informed of our progress.

About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.

3M Investor Contacts:
Bruce Jermeland, 651-733-1807
or
Diane Farrow, 612-202-2449

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3m-and-us-environmental-protection-agency-announce-comprehensive-agreement-for-cordova-region-drinking-water-301668114.html

SOURCE 3M

