U.S. markets open in 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,607.00
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,827.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,873.00
    -21.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,358.30
    +4.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.13
    -0.92 (-1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.40
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.31 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5650
    -0.0100 (-0.63%)
     

  • Vix

    16.46
    +0.20 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3653
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7620
    -0.2360 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,311.07
    +1,485.31 (+2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,548.07
    +84.55 (+5.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.86
    -39.76 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

3M and UN Climate Change to address climate challenges, drive collective solutions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Starting at COP26, new partnership will advance the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) will highlight the unique challenges and opportunities manufacturers face in combatting climate change in a candid conversation with global peers at the Conference of the Parties (COP26) on Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 2:00-3:30pm GMT. The event will take place within the United Nations Climate Change (UNFCCC) pavilion as part of its new strategic partnership with 3M. In addition to featuring insights from international sustainability leaders, the conversation will be moderated by Sally Uren, CEO of Forum of the Future, a leading international sustainability nonprofit. The discussion will be available for live and post-event public viewing on UNFCCC's YouTube channel.

"Through our established commitments, global manufacturing footprint and technology solutions, 3M is helping to drive positive impact on climate change—impact that we can further expand and amplify through connections at COP26 and our new partnership with UNFCCC," said Gayle Schueller, 3M Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer. "By working with the UNFCCC and across its partnership network, we can share our insights as well as our challenges, emphasizing there is no singular approach to addressing climate change and encouraging new peers to join us in working toward a more sustainable future."

3M will work with the UNFCCC and its partnership network to drive collective action on climate change, social and environmental responsibility, and the UN Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs). Following COP26, 3M and UNFCCC will collaborate on engagements at key global climate events for the next three years.

Earlier this year, 3M announced it plans to invest $1 billion over the next 20 years to accelerate its environmental goals, including new commitments to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, reduce water use 25% by 2030, enhance the quality of water returned to the environment after use in manufacturing, and reduce use of virgin fossil-based plastic by 125 million pounds (nearly 56,700 metric tons) by 2025. To help advance these goals, 3M has set interim targets to reduce water use 10% by 2022 and 20% by 2025, and decrease its carbon emissions 50% by 2030 and 80% by 2040 (using 2019 as a baseline). 3M has a strong history of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and recently achieved Scope 1 and 2 absolute emissions levels that are more than 70% below a 2002 baseline. While continuing to drive immediate progress on these and its other existing sustainability commitments, 3M looks to broaden its positive impact through cross-sector collaboration at COP26 and its partnership with UNFCCC.

For more information on 3M's ongoing efforts to improve the environment, visit 3M.com/sustainability.

About 3M
At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at https://www.3m.com/ or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

3M (PRNewsfoto/3M)
3M (PRNewsfoto/3M)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3m-and-un-climate-change-to-address-climate-challenges-drive-collective-solutions-301414040.html

SOURCE 3M

Recommended Stories

  • New Trust-based Approach Allows 3Mers Around the World to Work Their Way

    For many 3Mers around the world, working in an office has become the exception to the rule. While COVID-19 vaccines are readily available in many places and physical distancing protocols remain in ...

  • The must-read books of November 2021

    Our picks for the best November book releases include new works from Gary Shteyngart, Emily Ratajkowski, and Sang Young Park. A group of friends and colleagues decamp for an estate in upstate New York, each packing their own specific blend of neurosis and desire for self-destruction; as the pandemic wanes on, their collective plights become more and more complicated, all to the reader's delight. As the consequences of that chance encounter play out for the next two decades, constant literary surprises abound.

  • A day late, Israeli minister in wheelchair can access COP26

    Israel’s energy minister, who uses a wheelchair, was able to attend the global climate summit Tuesday, after police prevented her from reaching the venue. Energy Minister Karine Elharrar arrived at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow alongside Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, using a ramp to enter the building, according to footage sent by Bennett's office.

  • Coca-Cola to fully acquire Gatorade rival BodyArmor for $5.6 billion

    (Reuters) -Coca-Cola Co said on Monday it would buy the remaining stake in BodyArmor it did not already own for $5.6 billion, as the soda maker amps up its sports drink portfolio to take on market leader, PepsiCo Inc's Gatorade. The deal marks a shift in strategy for the world's largest beverage maker after it spent the last year offloading or discontinuing brands, including its own energy-drink brand, to focus on Coca-Cola sodas. The deal, which values BodyArmor at about $6.59 billion, is Coca-Cola's largest for a single brand; It comes about three years after the company bought British coffee chain Costa for $5.1 billion.

  • 2 Juveniles And 2 Adults Dead In Apparent Colorado Springs Murder-Suicide

    Two juveniles and two adults are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in the far northern part of the Colorado Springs area.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Earnings Are Coming. Here’s What to Look for.

    Berkshire Hathaway ‘s stock buybacks and stock market activity, along with earnings, will be a focus of investors when the company reports third-quarter financial results on Saturday. Berkshire’s operating earnings are expected to rise 32%, to $3.03 a share, from the year-earlier period, based on the company’s more liquid class B stock, reflecting higher profits at the conglomerate’s big railroad business—Burlington Northern Santa Fe—and its diversified manufacturing and industrial operations. The earnings report is normally posted on Berkshire’s website at 8 a.m. Eastern time.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Catapulted Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell stocks rocketed on Monday alongside investor interest in clean energy stocks as the two-week COP26 climate summit got underway in Glasgow, Scotland, and President Joe Biden's reconciliation infrastructure bill inches closer to passing. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 3.5%. Fuel cell stocks have been red-hot in recent days, with each of the three stocks blasting double-digits higher in the month of October.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Are Rising

    Shares of several companies in the clean energy space, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) are trading higher as investors weigh US President Biden's speech at the COP26 climate summit, in which he addressed climate change goals. Strength could also be attributed to US infrastructure optimism, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) hitting an all-time high and delivery numbers from NIO (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI). Shares of several companies in the clean energy space were also

  • Exxonmobil exploring carbon capture storage in Indonesia

    Indonesian state-owned oil and gas company PT Pertamina and American energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp signed an agreement on Tuesday to look at ways to use carbon capture storage (CCS) in the Southeast Asian country. The two firms agreed to "evaluate the potential for large-scale deployment of low-carbon technologies in Indonesia," ExxonMobil said in a statement. "We are evaluating large-scale carbon capture and storage projects that have the potential to make the greatest impact in the highest-emitting sectors around the world," said Joe Blommaert, president of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions.

  • Why Nikola Stock Jumped Monday

    The stock's momentum from last week is continuing as the company prepares to report its third-quarter update.

  • U.S. Offers Alternative to China; Climate Finance: COP26 Update

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden says he’s offering an alternative to China’s plan to build infrastructure in countries that are among the most vulnerable to climate change. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chose

  • Top Automakers Are Investing in Fuel Cells. Should You, Too?

    Hydrogen fuel cells have long been considered a promising energy storage alternative. Let's take a closer look at what these developments may mean for fuel cell companies such as Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL). The adoption of hydrogen fuel cells in the global electric vehicle segment is patchy.

  • Canadian Pacific expands Hydrogen Locomotive Program to include additional locomotives, fueling stations with Emissions Reduction Alberta grant

    Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) will dramatically expand the scope of its pioneering Hydrogen Locomotive Program with a $15 million grant announced by Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) today. The grant enables CP to increase the number of hydrogen locomotive conversions in the project from one to three and add hydrogen production and fueling facilities. The program will create a global centre of excellence in hydrogen and freight rail systems in Alberta.

  • ‘We do need to back away from the coast,’ climate scientist warns

    Sea levels will continue to rise over the next century as a result of climate change. This could drastically alter the lives of the 127 million people in the U.S. who live in coastal areas.

  • Tesla starts programme to open up superchargers to non-Tesla electric vehicles

    Company plans to eventually welcome both Tesla and non-Tesla drivers at every supercharger station worldwide

  • Meta details its latest efforts to combat climate change as COP26 starts

    It aims to help users and businesses reduce their carbon footprint.

  • Climate Talks at the Height of an Energy Crisis: What COP26 Means for Business

    A global effort to set ambitious climate targets and overhaul the status quo on energy is coming at a tough time. For companies, the implications are massive.

  • The solution to climate change 'is that of a triangle,' former UN climate advisor explains

    With emissions targets in focus as world leaders and corporate executives gather for COP26, a UN climate conference that started on Sunday in Glasgow, momentum around financing new climate tech is accelerating to meet global aims set in the Paris Agreement.

  • Global luxury electric-vehicle manufacturer set to shake up the market

    Trouvé Victory Inc. launches the next generation of electric vehicles with a focus on high performance and zero-emission electric technology

  • India sets 2070 as target for net-zero carbon emissions

    India sets 2070 as target for net-zero carbon emissions