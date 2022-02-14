U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,409.25
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,612.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,232.25
    -8.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,031.60
    +5.90 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.43
    -0.67 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.20
    +14.10 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    23.70
    +0.33 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1321
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.15
    +5.24 (+21.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3520
    -0.0046 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4690
    +0.0590 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,563.50
    +15.89 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    972.16
    -24.79 (-2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.61
    -98.41 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

3M Well Positioned for Long-Term Sustainable Growth and Value Creation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MMM
    Watchlist

- Announces 2022 guidance: Total sales growth of 1%-4%, organic sales growth of 2%-5%, EPS of $10.15-$10.65, robust cash flow

- Highlights growth opportunities: Industry-leading businesses winning in fast-growing markets

- Advances ESG efforts: Investing $165 million in Cottage Grove, Minnesota manufacturing facility, a part of $1 billion commitment over 20 years to achieve carbon neutrality, reduce water use and improve water quality

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At its Virtual Strategic Update and 2022 Outlook Meeting, 3M today is announcing its 2022 guidance and highlighting its plan for sustainable long-term growth and shareholder value creation. 3M is expecting total sales growth of 1% to 4%, which includes organic sales growth of 2% to 5%, earnings per share (EPS) of $10.15 to $10.65, and robust cash flow. Included in this guidance is an anticipated decline in COVID-19-related disposable respirator demand in 2022, resulting in a headwind to organic growth of 2 percentage points and earnings per share of 45 cents.

"3M is powered by purpose, unlocking the power of people, ideas, and science, to re-imagine what's possible and create what's next," said 3M chairman and CEO Mike Roman. "We are well positioned for 2022 and beyond because of our customer-inspired innovation, industry-leading businesses, fundamental strengths, and world-class capabilities enabling us to win in fast-growing markets.

"Building upon 9% organic growth in 2021, we expect to continue growing above the macro environment, while generating robust cash flow, expanding margins and strengthening our balance sheet. We continue to drive value through our strategic priorities: accelerating innovation, actively managing our portfolio, transforming our operating model with new digital capabilities and investing in our people and culture. In addition, we continue to advance our leadership in ESG, including a $1 billion commitment over 20 years to achieve carbon neutrality, reduce water use and improve water quality along with reducing the use of plastics."

3M Provides Strong 2022 Financial Guidance

3M's full-year expectations for 2022 are:

  • 1% to 4% total sales growth

  • 2% to 5% organic sales growth

  • Earnings per share of $10.15 to $10.65

  • Operating cash flow of $7.3 to $7.9 billion contributing to 90% to 100% free cash flow conversion

See the "Supplemental Financial Information Non-GAAP Measures" section for applicable information.

During today's event, the company will emphasize its fundamental strengths – technology, manufacturing, global capabilities and brand – which are leveraged across businesses to deliver differentiated value. Leaders will provide updates on strategic priorities, favorable growth trends that benefit from 3M innovation, capital allocation plans and sustainability leadership.

3M will also highlight accelerated investments in attractive markets such as automotive, safety, home improvement and health care. In 2022, 3M plans to invest approximately $4 billion in the combination of research and development and capital expenditures.

3M Invests in Future of Manufacturing in Cottage Grove, Minnesota

Today, the company announced an investment of $165 million to improve water quality and reduce water use at its manufacturing facility in Cottage Grove, Minnesota. In August of 2021, the company announced it would no longer use an incinerator to process waste in Cottage Grove. 3M has fully transitioned its waste management at the site to an experienced third party, and as a result, will reduce its on-site energy use by an estimated 25 percent.

The technology investment in Cottage Grove is another step forward in the company's $1 billion, 20-year commitment to ambitious environmental goals, which include improved water quality, reduced water use and reduced plastic use – as well as achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

"3M continues to proactively evolve our manufacturing capabilities to better serve our customers, enhance our ability to deliver science at scale and advance our commitment to environmental stewardship," said Roman. "This investment in Cottage Grove is another example of how 3M invests in and partners with the communities in which we operate."

Today's meeting is from 8-11 a.m. CST. It can be accessed at https://engage.3m.com/StrategicUpdate2022Outlook or by dialing (800) 762-2596 within the U.S., or +1 (212) 231-2916 outside the U.S.

Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking information about 3M's financial results and estimates and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the use of words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will," "should," "could," "target," "forecast" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance or business plans or prospects. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: (1) worldwide economic, political, regulatory, international trade and other external conditions and other factors beyond the Company's control, including natural and other disasters or climate change affecting the operations of the Company or its customers and suppliers; (2) risks related to public health crises such as the global pandemic associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19); (3) foreign currency exchange rates and fluctuations in those rates; (4) liabilities related to certain fluorochemicals, including lawsuits concerning various PFAS-related products and chemistries, and claims and governmental regulatory proceedings and inquiries related to PFAS in a variety of jurisdictions; (5) legal proceedings, including significant developments that could occur in the legal and regulatory proceedings described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q (the "Reports"); (6) competitive conditions and customer preferences; (7) the timing and market acceptance of new product offerings; (8) the availability and cost of purchased components, compounds, raw materials, energy (including oil and natural gas and their derivatives) and labor due to shortages, increased demand and wages, logistics, supply chain interruptions or manufacturing site disruption (including those caused by natural and other disasters and other events such as government actions); (9) unanticipated problems or delays with the phased implementation of a global enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, or security breaches and other disruptions to the Company's information technology infrastructure; (10) the impact of acquisitions, strategic alliances, divestitures and other unusual events resulting from portfolio management actions and other evolving business strategies, and possible organizational restructuring; (11) operational execution, including scenarios where the Company generates fewer productivity improvements than estimated; (12) financial market risks that may affect the Company's funding obligations under defined benefit pension and postretirement plans; (13) the Company's credit ratings and its cost of capital; and (14) tax-related external conditions, including changes in tax rates, laws or regulations. Changes in such assumptions or factors could produce significantly different results. A further description of these factors is located in the Reports under "Cautionary Note Concerning Factors That May Affect Future Results" and "Risk Factors" in Part I, Items 1 and 1A (Annual Report) and in Part I, Item 2 and Part II, Item 1A (Quarterly Reports), as updated by applicable Current Reports on Form 8-K. The information contained in this press release is as of the date indicated. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information or future events or developments.

About 3M
At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

Contacts
3M
Investor Contacts:
Bruce Jermeland, 651-733-1807
or
Diane Farrow, 612-202-2449
or
Media Contact:
Tim Post, tpost3@mmm.com

3M Company and Subsidiaries

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)





Year ended
December 31,

Major GAAP Cash Flow Categories (dollars in millions)




2019


2020


2021

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities




$ 7,070


$ 8,113


$ 7,454

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities




(6,444)


(580)


(1,317)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities




(1,124)


(5,300)


(6,145)




Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measure)

(dollars in millions, except 2022E in billions)


Year ended

December 31,


2019


2020


2021


2022E

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


$ 7,070


$ 8,113


$ 7,454


$7.3 to $7.9

Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(1,699)


(1,501)


(1,603)


($1.7 to $2.0)

Free cash flow (a)


5,371


6,612


5,851


$5.3 to $6.2

Net income attributable to 3M


4,517


5,449


5,921


$5.9 to $6.2

Free cash flow conversion (a)


119 %


121 %


99 %


90% to 100%

______________________________________



(a)

Free cash flow and free cash flow conversion are not defined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Therefore, they should not be considered a substitute for income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment. It should not be inferred that the entire free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures. The Company defines free cash flow conversion as free cash flow divided by net income attributable to 3M. The Company believes free cash flow and free cash flow conversion are meaningful to investors as they function as useful measures of performance and the Company uses these measures as an indication of the strength of the company and its ability to generate cash.

3M (PRNewsfoto/3M)
3M (PRNewsfoto/3M)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3m-well-positioned-for-long-term-sustainable-growth-and-value-creation-301481487.html

SOURCE 3M

Recommended Stories

  • Zurn Water's stock surges after $1.56 billion stock deal to acquire Elkay Manufacturing

    Shares of Zurn Water Solutions Group rose 3.0% in premarket trading Monday, after the Wisconsin-based water control and safety company announced an agreement to acquire privately held Elkay Manufacturing Co. in a all-stock deal valued at nearly $1.6 billion. Under terms of the deal, Elkay shareholders will receive a total of 52.5 million Zurn Water shares, which based on Friday's stock closing price of $29.79 is valued at $1.56 billion. Zurn Water's market capitalization at Friday's close was $3

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

    Ready or not, stock market volatility is back! January saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 undergo their steepest corrections since the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • PayPal’s Stock Drop Wiped Out 2 Years of Gains. Insiders Are Buying Up Shares.

    Nearly two years of gains have been wiped from PayPal Holdings’ market value since the payments company reported a disappointing fourth quarter with cringe-inducing guidance after the market closed Feb. 1. Three insiders, including PayPal’s top executive, stepped up and bought $2.5 million of shares. Barron’s noted that PayPal “undermined its credibility” with its fourth-quarter report, which was mixed, and guidance, which was a surprise to the downside.

  • Coinbase Stock Is Falling. Its Super Bowl Ad Was Too Successful.

    Coinbase Global (ticker: COIN) ran an ad during the Super Bowl that included a QR code that would send viewers to its website. Coinbase stock has fallen 1.7% to $191.26 at 6:23 a.m. in premarket trading, and it’s possible that shares are reacting to the company’s inability to handle that much traffic. On the other hand, Coinbase seemed to have gotten what it paid for with the advertisement.

  • Dow Jones Futures Erase Losses On Russia Comments; Market Rally At Key Level

    Futures rose with Russia/Ukraine tensions in focus after the stock market rally sold off Friday. Tesla China sales were strong.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett's investing savvy through his holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has made more millionaires than almost every other company in history. For instance, a $1,000 investment made in the stock when Buffett stepped in as CEO in 1965 would now be worth $18 million. The first stock in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio to buy is the pharma stock AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), with Berkshire's stake in AbbVie currently valued at $2 billion.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drop as Russia-Ukraine conflict concerns rise

    Stock futures fell Monday morning as investors eyed the escalating threat of Russian invasion in Ukraine alongside ongoing concerns over inflation and an aggressive move toward policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

  • What The Rock's arms and the S&P 500 all have in common: Morning Brief

    Markets are looking shaky. The NYSE has a new chief. And Super Bowl hot takes. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, February 14, 2022.

  • Lumen Stock Crashes 21% as Guidance Disappoints

    Shares of the telecom company plunged after it projected that adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow will fall dramatically in 2022.

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • BioDelivery's stock rockets toward a 2-year high after buyout deal with Collegium at a 54% premium

    Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. blasted 51.7% higher to pace all premarket gainers Monday, after the specialty pharmaceutical company with a portfolio of pain and neurology products agreed to be acquired by Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. in a deal valued at about $604 million. Collegium's stock was still inactive ahead of the open. Under terms of the deal, Collegium will pay $5.60 in cash for each BioDelivery share outstanding, which represents a 53.8% premium to Friday's closin

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    If you are new to investing or even an experienced investor, this trio of stocks should be considered as key holdings for your portfolio.

  • Splunk Stock Surges on Report of $20 Billion Cisco Buyout Offer

    Splunk shares rose 10% after a WSJ report that Cisco had made a $20 billion plus offer; talks not active

  • Goldman Sachs sees three paths for the S&P 500 —and one would leave stocks nearly 20% lower

    On a tense day for markets with geopolitics shaking up the action, we've got a fresh view from Goldman Sachs on where stocks could end up this year.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Etsy Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.