3M's Energy Efficiency Efforts Recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy and NASA

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / 3M:

The first Wednesday in October is Energy Efficiency Day - this year it's Oct. 5 - an annual effort started in 2016 by a group of efficiency advocacy groups to raise awareness of the benefits of saving energy.

3M has long been a leader in addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by energy conservation and the company has recently been recognized for those ongoing efforts.

3M is committed to innovate to decarbonize industry, accelerate climate solutions, and improve our environmental footprint. 3M plans to invest $1 billion over the next 20 years to accelerate its environmental goals, including new commitments to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, reduce water use 25% by 2030, enhance the quality of water returned to the environment after use in manufacturing, and reduce use of virgin fossil-based plastic by 125 million pounds (nearly 56,700 metric tons) by 2025.

Learn more about 3M's commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability.

3M, Thursday, October 6, 2022, Press release picture



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3M on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: 3M

Website: www.3m.com/sustainability

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3M





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/719302/3Ms-Energy-Efficiency-Efforts-Recognized-by-the-US-Department-of-Energy-and-NASA



