3PL Market in Egypt to Record 7.71 % Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022| Evolving Opportunities with Aramex International LLC & DCM Logistics | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3PL market in Egypt is expected to grow by USD 1.30 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.39% according to the latest market report by Technavio. The 3PL market in Egypt's share growth by the manufacturing segment will be significant for revenue generation. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the 3PL market in Egypt size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 3PL Market by End-user and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Some of key 3PL Egypt Market Players with offerings:

The 3PL market in Egypt is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The 3PL market in Egypt forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies

Aramex International LLC - The company offers a wide range of innovative transportation and logistics technologies to support customer business needs in import and export.

DCM Logistics - The company offers road freight, air freight, and sea freight for the transport of everything from parcels and documents to oversized machinery and bulk commodities all over the world.

Deutsche Post AG - The company offers DHL warehousing solutions that offer design, implementation, and operation flexible warehousing and distribution solutions tailored to customer business needs. They analyze every point in your supply chain to determine the optimal solution.

DP World - The company offers third-party logistics, cold chain logistics, automotive Solutions, and others under supply chain logistics.

DSV Panalpina AS - The company offers warehousing, fulfillment, 3rd party logistics, contract logistics, and more under logistic solutions.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "3PL Market in Egypt Analysis Report by End-user (manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, healthcare, and others) and Service (transportation, warehousing and distribution, and others), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/3pl-market-industry-in-egypt-analysis

3PL Market in Egypt - Drivers & Challenges

The 3PL market in Egypt is driven by the increase in maritime transportation. However, the factors such as high logistics costs may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The 3PL market in Egypt analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

3PL Market In Egypt - Segmentation

3PL Market In Egypt End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Manufacturing - size and forecast 2021-2026

Retail - Size and forecast 2021-2026

Consumer goods - size and forecast 2021-2026

Healthcare - size, and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

3PL Market In Egypt Service Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Transportation - size and forecast 2021-2026

Warehousing and distribution - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

3PL Market In Egypt Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.39% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.30 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.71 Performing market contribution Egypt Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aramex International LLC, DCM Logistics, Deutsche Post AG, DP World, DSV Panalpina AS, Eastern Logistics, El Nada Co., Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., and Schenker AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

