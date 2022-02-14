U.S. markets open in 7 hours 20 minutes

3PL Market in Egypt to Record 7.71 % Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022| Evolving Opportunities with Aramex International LLC & DCM Logistics | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3PL market in Egypt is expected to grow by USD 1.30 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.39% according to the latest market report by Technavio. The 3PL market in Egypt's share growth by the manufacturing segment will be significant for revenue generation. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the 3PL market in Egypt size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 3PL Market by End-user and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments- View a FREE sample report in MINUTES

Some of key 3PL Egypt Market Players with offerings:

The 3PL market in Egypt is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The 3PL market in Egypt forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies

  • Aramex International LLC - The company offers a wide range of innovative transportation and logistics technologies to support customer business needs in import and export.

  • DCM Logistics - The company offers road freight, air freight, and sea freight for the transport of everything from parcels and documents to oversized machinery and bulk commodities all over the world.

  • Deutsche Post AG - The company offers DHL warehousing solutions that offer design, implementation, and operation flexible warehousing and distribution solutions tailored to customer business needs. They analyze every point in your supply chain to determine the optimal solution.

  • DP World - The company offers third-party logistics, cold chain logistics, automotive Solutions, and others under supply chain logistics.

  • DSV Panalpina AS - The company offers warehousing, fulfillment, 3rd party logistics, contract logistics, and more under logistic solutions.

  • To know about all major market players with their offerings - Download a free sample now!

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "3PL Market in Egypt Analysis Report by End-user (manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, healthcare, and others) and Service (transportation, warehousing and distribution, and others), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/3pl-market-industry-in-egypt-analysis

3PL Market in Egypt - Drivers & Challenges

The 3PL market in Egypt is driven by the increase in maritime transportation. However, the factors such as high logistics costs may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The 3PL market in Egypt analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

3PL Market In Egypt - Segmentation

3PL Market In Egypt End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Manufacturing - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Retail - Size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Consumer goods - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Healthcare - size, and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

3PL Market In Egypt Service Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Transportation - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Warehousing and distribution - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

To know about the contribution of all end-users & service segments - Grab an Exclusive FREE Sample Report!

Related Reports:
Contract Logistics Market in US -The contract logistics market share in the US is expected to increase by USD 9.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98%. Download a free sample now!

Dry Bulk Shipping Market -The dry bulk shipping market share is expected to increase by USD 930.41 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.59%. Download a free sample now!

3PL Market In Egypt Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.39%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.30 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

7.71

Performing market contribution

Egypt

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aramex International LLC, DCM Logistics, Deutsche Post AG, DP World, DSV Panalpina AS, Eastern Logistics, El Nada Co., Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., and Schenker AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Service

  • Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Aramex International LLC

  • DCM Logistics

  • Deutsche Post AG

  • DP World

  • DSV Panalpina AS

  • Eastern Logistics

  • El Nada Co.

  • Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

  • FedEx Corp.

  • Schenker AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3pl-market-in-egypt-to-record-7-71--y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022-evolving-opportunities-with-aramex-international-llc--dcm-logistics--17000-technavio-reports-301480010.html

SOURCE Technavio

