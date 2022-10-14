3PL Market In Germany to grow by USD 10.55 Bn by 2026, Growth of the e-commerce industry and the rising adoption of omnichannel retail to boost market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3PL market in Germany in the Air Freight & Logistics industry is expected to grow by USD 10.55 billion from 2021 to 2026. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the 3PL market in Germany will progress at a CAGR of 5.03%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Free Sample Report.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ACP Freight Services Ltd., Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P., Baltic Logistic Solutions SIA, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., GEODIS, H. P. Therkelsen AS, Kintetsu World Express Inc., NTG Nordic Transport Group AS, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are some of the major market participants.
The growth of the e-commerce industry and the rising adoption of omnichannel retail, increasing use of multimodal transport, and cost benefits of using 3PL will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Buy Sample Report.
3PL Market Segmentation In Germany
End-user
Service
3PL Market in Germany Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the 3PL market in Germany provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include:
ACP Freight Services Ltd.
Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P.
Baltic Logistic Solutions SIA
C.H. Robinson Worldwide inc.
CMA CGM Group
DB Schenker
Deutsche Post DHL Group
Expeditors International of Washington inc.
FedEx Corp.
GEODIS
H. P. Therkelsen AS
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
The report also covers the following areas:
3PL Market in Germany size
3PL Market in Germany trends
3PL Market in Germany industry analysis
3PL Market in Germany Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist the 3PL market in Germany's growth during the next five years
Estimation of the 3PL market in Germany size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the 3PL market in Germany
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the 3PL market in Germany vendors
3PL Market In Germany Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03%
Market growth 2022-2026
$10.55 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.42
Regional analysis
Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ACP Freight Services Ltd., Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P., Baltic Logistic Solutions SIA, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., GEODIS, H. P. Therkelsen AS, Hansa express logistics GmbH, Imperial Logistics Ltd., Ital Logistics Ltd., Kintetsu World Express Inc., NTG Nordic Transport Group AS, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Service
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Service
6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Market opportunity by Service
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 ACP Freight Services Ltd.
10.4 Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P.
10.5 Baltic Logistic Solutions SIA
10.6 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
10.7 CMA CGM Group
10.8 DB Schenker
10.9 Deutsche Post DHL Group
10.10 Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
10.11 FedEx Corp.
10.12 Kintetsu World Express Inc.
10.13 XPO Logistics Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
