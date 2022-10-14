3PL Market In Germany to grow by USD 10.55 Bn by 2026, Growth of the e-commerce industry and the rising adoption of omnichannel retail to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3PL market in Germany in the Air Freight & Logistics industry is expected to grow by USD 10.55 billion from 2021 to 2026. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the 3PL market in Germany will progress at a CAGR of 5.03%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 3PL Market in Germany 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ACP Freight Services Ltd., Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P., Baltic Logistic Solutions SIA, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., GEODIS, H. P. Therkelsen AS, Kintetsu World Express Inc., NTG Nordic Transport Group AS, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The growth of the e-commerce industry and the rising adoption of omnichannel retail, increasing use of multimodal transport, and cost benefits of using 3PL will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Buy Sample Report.

3PL Market Segmentation In Germany

End-user

Service

3PL Market in Germany Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the 3PL market in Germany provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include:

ACP Freight Services Ltd.

Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P.

Baltic Logistic Solutions SIA

C.H. Robinson Worldwide inc.

CMA CGM Group

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Expeditors International of Washington inc.

FedEx Corp.

GEODIS

H. P. Therkelsen AS

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

The report also covers the following areas:

3PL Market in Germany size

3PL Market in Germany trends

3PL Market in Germany industry analysis

Story continues

The 3PL market in Germany is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growth of the e-commerce industry and the rising adoption of omnichannel retail will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the High cost of technology will hamper the market growth.

3PL Market in Germany Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist the 3PL market in Germany's growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 3PL market in Germany size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 3PL market in Germany

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the 3PL market in Germany vendors

Related Reports:

Logistics Market in Europe by Type and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026



Same Day Delivery Market by End-user, Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

3PL Market In Germany Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03% Market growth 2022-2026 $10.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.42 Regional analysis Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACP Freight Services Ltd., Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P., Baltic Logistic Solutions SIA, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., GEODIS, H. P. Therkelsen AS, Hansa express logistics GmbH, Imperial Logistics Ltd., Ital Logistics Ltd., Kintetsu World Express Inc., NTG Nordic Transport Group AS, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Service

6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Service

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ACP Freight Services Ltd.

10.4 Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P.

10.5 Baltic Logistic Solutions SIA

10.6 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

10.7 CMA CGM Group

10.8 DB Schenker

10.9 Deutsche Post DHL Group

10.10 Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

10.11 FedEx Corp.

10.12 Kintetsu World Express Inc.

10.13 XPO Logistics Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

3PL Market in Germany 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3pl-market-in-germany-to-grow-by-usd-10-55-bn-by-2026--growth-of-the-e-commerce-industry-and-the-rising-adoption-of-omnichannel-retail-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301648565.html

SOURCE Technavio