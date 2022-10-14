U.S. markets open in 49 minutes

3PL Market In Germany to grow by USD 10.55 Bn by 2026, Growth of the e-commerce industry and the rising adoption of omnichannel retail to boost market growth - Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3PL market in Germany in the Air Freight & Logistics industry is expected to grow by USD 10.55 billion from 2021 to 2026. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the 3PL market in Germany will progress at a CAGR of  5.03%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 3PL Market in Germany 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 3PL Market in Germany 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ACP Freight Services Ltd., Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P., Baltic Logistic Solutions SIA, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., GEODIS, H. P. Therkelsen AS, Kintetsu World Express Inc., NTG Nordic Transport Group AS, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The growth of the e-commerce industry and the rising adoption of omnichannel retail, increasing use of multimodal transport, and cost benefits of using 3PL will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Buy Sample Report.

3PL Market Segmentation In Germany

  • End-user

  • Service

3PL Market in Germany Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the 3PL market in Germany provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include:

  • ACP Freight Services Ltd.

  • Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P.

  • Baltic Logistic Solutions SIA

  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide inc.

  • CMA CGM Group

  • DB Schenker

  • Deutsche Post DHL Group

  • Expeditors International of Washington inc.

  • FedEx Corp.

  • GEODIS

  • H. P. Therkelsen AS

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • 3PL Market in Germany size

  • 3PL Market in Germany trends

  • 3PL Market in Germany industry analysis

The 3PL market in Germany is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growth of the e-commerce industry and the rising adoption of omnichannel retail will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the High cost of technology will hamper the market growth.

3PL Market in Germany Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the 3PL market in Germany's growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the 3PL market in Germany size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the 3PL market in Germany

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the 3PL market in Germany vendors

Related Reports:

Logistics Market in Europe by Type and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Same Day Delivery Market by End-user, Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

3PL Market In Germany Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03%

Market growth 2022-2026

$10.55 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.42

Regional analysis

Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ACP Freight Services Ltd., Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P., Baltic Logistic Solutions SIA, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., GEODIS, H. P. Therkelsen AS, Hansa express logistics GmbH, Imperial Logistics Ltd., Ital Logistics Ltd., Kintetsu World Express Inc., NTG Nordic Transport Group AS, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Service

  • 6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Service

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ACP Freight Services Ltd.

  • 10.4 Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P.

  • 10.5 Baltic Logistic Solutions SIA

  • 10.6 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

  • 10.7 CMA CGM Group

  • 10.8 DB Schenker

  • 10.9 Deutsche Post DHL Group

  • 10.10 Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

  • 10.11 FedEx Corp.

  • 10.12 Kintetsu World Express Inc.

  • 10.13 XPO Logistics Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

