3PL Market Size in Brazil to Grow by USD 5.22 Billion from 2020-2025, Find Market Facts, Future Scenarios, Growth, and Analytical Insights
NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3PL Market Value in Brazil is set to grow by USD 5.22 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, the Y-O-Y growth rate of 2021 for the market was estimated at 3.33%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Vendor Insights-
The 3PL market in Brazil report offers information on several market vendors, including C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DHL International GmbH, DSV Panalpina AS, Kintetsu World Express Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Sankyu Inc., Schenker AG, and Sinotrans Ltd. among others. Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as strategic partnerships to compete in the market.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - In March 2020, the company completed the acquisition of Prime Distribution Services (Prime), a provider of retail consolidation and value-added warehouse services in North America, from Roadrunner Transportation for $225 million
CEVA Logistics AG - In February 2021, the company opened its new head office in Thailand
DSV Panalpina AS - In December 2020, the company announced to acquire Globeflight Worldwide Express, a South African-based courier company
Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts
The market is segmented by End-user (consumer goods, manufacturing, automotive, and others) and Service (warehousing and distribution, transportation, and others).
The third-party logistics (3PL) market in Brazil's share growth by the consumer goods segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes fast-moving consumer goods, food and beverage, and other retail goods such as electronic products.
The demand for consumer goods in Brazil is seasonal and uncertain. Therefore, most companies prefer 3PL services for storing and transporting goods across the country. This ensures reduced cost, timeliness in order fulfillment, and rapid response based on the changes in consumer demand.
3PL Market in Brazil Driver:
The soaring e-commerce sector in Brazil:
3PL Market in Brazil Challenge:
The rise in cargo theft:
Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market in Brazil Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 5.22 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.33
Regional analysis
South America and Brazil
Performing market contribution
Brazil at 100%
Key consumer countries
Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DHL International GmbH, DSV Panalpina AS, Kintetsu World Express Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Sankyu Inc., Schenker AG, and Sinotrans Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End user
Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Service
Market segments
Comparison by Service
Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
CEVA Logistics AG
DHL International GmbH
DSV Panalpina AS
Kintetsu World Express Inc.
Kuehne + Nagel International AG
Nippon Express Co. Ltd.
Sankyu Inc.
Schenker AG
Sinotrans Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
