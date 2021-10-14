DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("SUN") announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial and operating results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Management will conduct a conference call that same day at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Sunoco LP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sunoco LP)

By Phone: Dial 877-407-6184 (toll free) or 201-389-0877 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through November 10, 2021 by dialing 877-660-6853 (toll free) or 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID 13724126.



By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Webcasts and Presentations page of SUN's Investor Relations website at www.SunocoLP.com. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Sunoco LP

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 30 states as well as refined product transportation and terminalling assets. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

Contacts

Scott Grischow

Vice President – Investor Relations and Treasury

(214) 840-5660, scott.grischow@sunoco.com

James Heckler

Director – Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

(214) 840-5415, james.heckler@sunoco.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3q-2021-earnings-release-and-call-date-announced-301400882.html

SOURCE Sunoco LP