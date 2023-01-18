U.S. markets open in 6 hours 27 minutes

The 3rd China Brush Making Industry Exhibition scheduled to open in September

·2 min read

SHENZHEN, China and SHANGHAI and BEIJING, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China International Brush Making Industry Exhibition (CIBRUSH) is organized by China Sundry Articles Industry Association and Beijing HJT International Exhibition Co., Ltd.,and undertaken by HJT Exhibition (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. It is a national professional exhibition of brush industry and the largest brush industry exhibition in the world. CIBRUSH is held in Shanghai and Shenzhen every two years, based in China and serving the global brush industry.

CIBRUSH2023 (PRNewsfoto/HJTEXPO)
CIBRUSH2023 (PRNewsfoto/HJTEXPO)

Time: Sep.13-15,2023
Venue: Shenzhen World
Exhibition Scale: 20,000㎡
Exhibitors: 200+
Visitors: 8,000+

Exhibition Content

Technology, Equipment and Accessories
Fully automatic brush making machine, Tufting machine, Auxiliary equipment (Trimming machine, Filament end-rounding machine, Flagging machine, Labeling packaging machine and etc.), Paint brush/roller brush processing equipment, Twist wire machine, Mop processing equipment, Packaging machine, Cutting machine, Mane blending machine, Wooden handle processing equipment, Mould, filament extrusion equipment, Injection molding machine, Automation solutions, Accessories/Consumables, Others.
Raw Materials
Polymer filaments, Natural filaments, Metal filaments, Raw materials, Additives, Others.
Semi-finished Products & Finished Products
Industrial brush, Commercial cleaning, Coating tools, Household brush, Oral care, Cosmetic brush, Brushes for special industries, Paintbrush, Chinese writing brush, Others.
Contract Services
Professional Media/Business Associations/Scientific Research Institutions/Government

Top Exhibitors

Borghi, Haixing Machinery, Dupont Filaments, BBC, Boucherie, Mingwang Filaments, Jusou Filaments, Cixi Jieda, All Joy, NIPB, Hoonga, Honyeu Machinery, LHT Filaments, KR Filaments, Xingda Filaments, Vastsky, Wolf Filaments, EBSER, Taihingnylon, Jinxiang Bristles, Chuangyan Technology, ChangeHow Machinery, Jingcheng Mould, Kaiyue Machinery and so on

Visitors

Visitor Scope: brush making enterprises, brush application fields
Visitor Amount: 8,000
Visitor Area: 30% from overseas;70% from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan;

Pre-Connecting

Pre-Connecting is a customized service for professional visitors to match technologies, solutions, and procurement needs before the exhibition.

F2F Connecting

F2F Connecting is a high-value face-to-face meeting between exhibitors and visitors which will be matched and scheduled before the show opening.

The 3rd China Brush Making Industry International Forum

This forum will focus on the following topics:

  • Challenges and opportunities for the global brush industry after the COVID-19 pandemic

  • Development and innovation of brush making technology

  • Innovation & sustainable development of filaments

Contact us

Tel: +86 10 58677998
E-Mail: yifan.zhang@hjtexpo.com
Web: www.cibrush.com/en/

SOURCE HJTEXPO

