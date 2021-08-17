For the 3rd Time, Golden Helix, Inc., Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 3267

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Golden Helix, Inc. is No. 3267 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Golden Helix Logo (PRNewsfoto/Golden Helix Inc)

Golden Helix is experiencing sustained growth in all key global markets with their genetic data analysis software.

"This award is a testament to the dedication, ingenuity, and work ethics of the entire Golden Helix team. After numerous successful product launches in the clinical variant analysis space over the last three years, matched by an excellent execution of our go-to-market strategy, we are experiencing sustained growth in all key global markets," says Andreas Scherer, Ph.D., President & CEO of Golden Helix. "I would like to thank my entire team for this outstanding achievement. Also, I would like to thank our customers and partners for their loyalty and commitment to us as a company."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About Golden Helix

Golden Helix has been delivering industry-leading bioinformatics solutions for the advancement of life science research and translational medicine for over 20 years with 1,000s of users around the world. Their innovative technologies and analytic services empower scientists and healthcare professionals at all levels to derive meaning from the rapidly increasing volumes of genomic data produced from NGS sequencers and microarrays. With their solutions, hundreds of the world's top hospitals, testing labs, pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic research organizations can harness the full potential of genomics to identify the cause of disease, improve the efficacy and safety of drugs, develop genomic diagnostics, and advance the quest for personalized medicine. For more information, visit www.goldenhelix.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

CONTACT: Delaina Hawkins, Director of Marketing & Operations, hawkins@goldenhelix.com

