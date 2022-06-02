U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,144.86
    +43.63 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,971.29
    +158.06 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,222.83
    +228.37 (+1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.81
    +28.99 (+1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.11
    +1.85 (+1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.20
    +24.50 (+1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.32
    +0.40 (+1.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0745
    +0.0088 (+0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9260
    -0.0050 (-0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2575
    +0.0089 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.7800
    -0.3540 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,241.55
    -232.20 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    656.31
    +9.67 (+1.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

3Spine, Inc. Announces Medical Advisory Board Appointment

·3 min read

NASSAU, Bahamas, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Spine, Inc., a U.S. medical device company developing total joint replacement for the lumbar spine, today announced the appointment of Pierce Nunley, MD, to the company's Medical Advisory Board (MAB). The MAB appointment was made at the International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery (ISASS) meeting in the Bahamas. Dr. Nunley is Director of the Spine Institute of Louisiana in Shreveport, LA, chairman of the American Board of Spine Surgery, and an Associate Professor at LSU. He has served as the designated principal investigator (PI) on over 3o clinical research studies.

3Spine's MOTUS device
3Spine's MOTUS device

Dr. Nunley joins existing MAB members Domagoj Coric, MD, current ISASS President and national PI for 3Spine's real-world evidence fusion study, Jeff Goldstein, MD, ISASS past President and national PI for the upcoming BalancedBack IDE study, biomechanics researcher Avinash Patwardhan, Ph.D., and South African surgeons Dr. Louis Nel and Prof. Robert Dunn, who have each followed BalancedBack patients since 2007. Drs. Nunley, Coric, Goldstein, Patwardhan, Nel, and Dunn will guide 3Spine through the next phase of clinical research, teaching, and product commercialization.

"I am honored to be included in this pioneering group," said Dr. Nunley. "3Spine's total joint replacement has a real potential to change care for millions of people. We have a lot of work to do to get this to market, but I can tell you patients ask for lumbar motion in my practice every day. The potential is enormous."

"Pierce is a friend and a real technology leader," said Dr. Scott Hodges, co-founder and Medical Director of 3Spine. "He is one of the few surgeons I know who can look into the future and see change, who also has the scientific, business, and teambuilding experience to make it happen. There is a reason you see Pierce on so many projects, and I am thrilled that he is part of ours."

3Spine's MOTUS device, the implant used in the BalancedBack Total Joint Replacement procedure, replaces the function of the disc and facet joints through a posterior approach. The procedure broadly addresses leg pain, back pain, and spinal instability, while correcting posture and restoring freedom of movement and natural balance through reconstruction of the functional spinal unit. MOTUS was first used in South Africa in 2007 and designated a Breakthrough Device by the Food and Drug Administration in 2020. Phase 1 clinical outcomes are published. 3Spine's Phase II US clinical study is currently pending IDE approval.

About 3Spine

3Spine is a new kind of healthcare company founded to vertically integrate the development, clinical research, and delivery of low back total joint replacement. 3Spine is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, with research and development facilities in the Greater Boston area and clinical operations in the Cayman Islands.
www.3spine.com

Media Contact
Christopher Chafin, VP Media & Content, SweeneyVesty New York
chris.chafin@sweeneyvesty.com Tel. 718 530 4135

Pierce Nunley, MD
Pierce Nunley, MD
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3spine-inc-announces-medical-advisory-board-appointment-301560407.html

SOURCE 3Spine

Recommended Stories

  • Ocugen adds regenerative medicines to its product pipeline

    Dr. Shankar Musunuri, the CEO and co-founder of Ocugen, said the company's next step will be working with the FDA to create a Phase 3 testing program.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $30 (Or More)

    There are two sides to every coin. For penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, this rings especially true. As some of the most divisive names on the Street, they are either met with resounding praise or forceful discontent. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. However, some investors prefer to avoid these stocks entirely, as the fact that shares are trading at such depressed level

  • J.P. Morgan Sees an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 2 Stocks

    Did markets hit a turning point? The past couple of months brought us a seven-week losing streak in stocks, the longest such streak in over a decade, but the week before the Memorial Day holiday weekend saw strong gains. The S&P 500 wiped out its May losses. Post-holiday trading shows that some of these gains are continuing. If so, then it makes this the ideal time to ‘buy the dip,’ to get in while stocks remain at low cost, with attractive entry points. That’s the view from investment firm JPMo

  • Regeneron Buys Sanofi Cancer Drug for Up to $1.1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. agreed to buy the immune-oncology drug Libtayo from partner Sanofi for as much as $1.1 billion, revisiting a deal that helped the French company re-enter the field of cancer research. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Lettin

  • Tulsa Mass Shooter Complained to His Surgeon Hours Before Killing Him

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Tulsa Police DepartmentA 45-year-old man killed four people and himself at a medical office in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday after complaining repeatedly about back pain following surgery, police said Thursday.The suspect was identified by police as Michael Louis, whose also went by Michelet Louis, his family told The Daily Beast.“Tulsa Police called me and verified that it’s my uncle,” Louis’ niece texted Thursday morning. “We are so distraught.” She asked

  • On One Year Anniversary, Organon Introduces Global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Strategy and Commitments with Publication of Inaugural ESG Report

    Organon Canada Inc., an affiliate of Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global women's healthcare company, which employs over 120 people across Canada, today announced the publication of the company inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report for 2021. The ESG report introduces the company's ESG platform, known as Her Promise, and details how the company is working to help women and girls achieve the full potential of their promise through better health. The publication of the ESG Report an

  • Homeward partners with Rite Aid to deliver rural health care

    Millions of people live in rural communities, including close to one-quarter of seniors who may not have access to reliable transportation. Homeward is bringing healthcare directly to them at home and where they shop.

  • Woman told she has terminal cancer while giving birth

    ‘If the NHS does not acknowledge that things need to change then I feel sorry for everybody,’ Lois Walker says

  • This Disabled Woman Tipped 26% And Asked Her Grubhub Driver To Drop Her Food Where She Could Get It — He Purposely Left It Out Of Her Reach, And We Need To Hold Businesses Accountable For Disability Discrimination

    "For many Disabled people, food delivery services are imperative for our well-being; it’s not a luxury, but something we’re dependent on."View Entire Post ›

  • IBD Tech Leader Vertex Snags Upgrade As Non-Cystic Fibrosis Drugs Crystallize

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals got an upgrade Wednesday on its burgeoning non-cystic fibrosis pipeline — as VRTX stock inched higher.

  • Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' Sheryl Sandberg to leave after 14 years

    (Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, whose close partnership with Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg powered the growth of the world's biggest social network, is leaving the company after 14 years, she said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Chief Growth Officer Javier Olivan will take over as chief operating officer, Zuckerberg said in a separate Facebook post, although he added that he did not plan to replace Sandberg's role directly within the company's existing structure.

  • We may finally know why so many lifelong smokers never get lung cancer

    Scientists may have discovered why lifelong smokers never get lung cancer. That sentence probably seems silly, especially given that cigarettes are the number one risk factor for lung cancer. Despite tobacco products being the cause of 90 percent of deaths related to lung cancer, lifelong smokers somehow tend to avoid getting the disease. Now, science … The post We may finally know why so many lifelong smokers never get lung cancer appeared first on BGR.

  • IBM Study: Canadian CEOs rank Sustainability and Cyber Risk as 2022's greatest challenges

    Canadian results from a global study from IBM's (NYSE: IBM) Institute of Business Value were released today at Think 2022, the company's annual conference held in Toronto. Canadian CEOs who participated in the survey of more than 3,000 CEOs worldwide marked a milestone with the majority of respondents (56%) ranking sustainability as a high priority for the first time ever. This represents a significant leap from a year ago when less than a third (31%) of Canadian leaders cited sustainability amo

  • Who is Javier Olivan, Meta's next COO?

    Meta Platforms veteran Javier Olivan is taking over as the company's chief operating officer after playing a crucial but largely behind-the-scenes role stoking the social media company's explosive growth for 15 years. The Spaniard will replace Sheryl Sandberg, who announced on Wednesday she was stepping down from Meta. The move comes as Meta struggles with slowing growth and rising costs.

  • Taking Prostate Cancer Research Forward

    Scientists at Merck are committed to research and development for people diagnosed with prostate cancer

  • BioMarin delays refiling approval request for hemophilia gene therapy

    The once-and-done gene therapy, initially rejected by the FDA in summer 2020, could potentially provide a genetic fix for a bleeding disorder that today can require multiple prophylactic injections a week.

  • Meta’s Sheryl Sandberg Is Stepping Down

    "It is time for me to write the next chapter of my life," said Sandberg, who joined Facebook in 2008 and has served as the company's COO.

  • Cognetivity Neurosciences Signs Deployment Agreement with United Arab Emirates' Largest Healthcare Network SEHA

    Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. ("Cognetivity" or the "Company") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FRA: 1UB), a technology company that has created a unique brain health screening platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments, today announced that it has signed an agreement (the "Agreement") with Abu Dhabi Health Services Company ("SEHA"), the largest healthcare network in the United Arab Emirates ("UAE"), for the Company's CognICA™ cognitive assessment platform ("CognICA™) to be dep

  • Why The FDA Isn't The Battleground For Pfizer's, Moderna's Pediatric Covid Shots

    The youngest Americans could soon be inoculated against Covid, but whether uptake will help stoke vaccine stocks remains to be seen.

  • ‘We’re playing with fire’: US Covid cases may be 30 times higher than reported

    Severe undercounting undermines our efforts to ‘understand and get ahead of the virus’, researcher says after New York survey