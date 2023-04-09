3U Holding AG's (ETR:UUU) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

3U Holding's (ETR:UUU) stock is up by a considerable 29% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to 3U Holding's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for 3U Holding is:

1.8% = €3.8m ÷ €211m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.02 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

3U Holding's Earnings Growth And 1.8% ROE

It is quite clear that 3U Holding's ROE is rather low. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 11%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Despite this, surprisingly, 3U Holding saw an exceptional 75% net income growth over the past five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by 3U Holding compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 8.7% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is 3U Holding fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is 3U Holding Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for 3U Holding is 43%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 57%. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and 3U Holding is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, 3U Holding has paid dividends over a period of six years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 50%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 1.6%.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that 3U Holding has some positive attributes. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

