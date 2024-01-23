The 4.0% return this week takes Sea's (NYSE:SE) shareholders five-year gains to 176%

It hasn't been the best quarter for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 16% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. It's fair to say most would be happy with 176% the gain in that time. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap now. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 42% drop, in the last year.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Sea investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, Sea became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Sea has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Sea's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 21% in the last year, Sea shareholders lost 42%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 23%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Sea you should know about.

