Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,754.25
    +7.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,748.00
    +51.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,576.50
    +38.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,987.70
    +10.40 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.51
    +0.81 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    2,054.40
    +11.60 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0945
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.04
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2687
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4560
    +0.3410 (+0.24%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,840.09
    -2,292.34 (-5.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,682.33
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,288.29
    -175.88 (-0.53%)
     

At 4.1%, French inflation rises as expected in December

Reuters
·1 min read

PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - French December consumer prices rose in line with expectations, preliminary data from the national statistics body showed on Thursday, due to the increase in energy and services prices over the year.

The preliminary figures from INSEE showed EU-harmonised yearly inflation stood at 4.1%, up from 3.9% in November.

A Reuters poll had predicted a 4.1% figure.

Food prices slowed down to 7.1% year-on-year in December, compared to a 7.7% increase in November, while the rise of energy and services prices accelerated respectively to 5.6% and 3.1%, after a respective 3.1% and 2.8% increase the month before. (Reporting by Gaëlle Sheehan and Clément Martinot, editing by Piotr Lipinski)

Advertisement