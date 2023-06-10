At €4.16, Is Vectron Systems AG (ETR:V3S) Worth Looking At Closely?

Vectron Systems AG (ETR:V3S), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Vectron Systems’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Vectron Systems Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 11% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Vectron Systems today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is €4.65, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Vectron Systems’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Vectron Systems generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Vectron Systems' earnings are expected to increase by 90%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? V3S’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on V3S, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

