$4.17 Billion Engineered T Cells Markets - Global Market Forecast Report 2021-2025
Dublin, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Engineered T Cells Market Research Report by Type, by End User - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Engineered T Cells Market is expected to grow from USD 1,385.02 Million in 2020 to USD 4,174.97 Million by the end of 2025.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Engineered T Cells Market including Autolus, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cell Medica, Elli Lilly and Company, Gilead, Juno Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis AG, Oxford BioMedica, Pfizer Inc., and Precision Biosciences.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.
The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Engineered T Cells Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Engineered T Cells Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Engineered T Cells Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Engineered T Cells Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Engineered T Cells Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Engineered T Cells Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Engineered T Cells Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Limitations
1.7. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.2. Research Execution
2.3. Research Outcome
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. Application Outlook
3.4. Type Outlook
3.5. End User Outlook
3.6. Geography Outlook
3.7. Competitor Outlook
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.4. Challenges
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Global Engineered T Cells Market, By Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)
6.3. T Cell Receptor (TCR)
6.4. Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes
7. Global Engineered T Cells Market, By Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Breast Cancer
7.3. Colorectal Cancer
7.4. Leukemia
7.5. Lung Cancer
7.6. Melanoma
8. Global Engineered T Cells Market, By End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Cancer Research Centers
8.3. Clinics
8.4. Hospitals
9. Americas Engineered T Cells Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Engineered T Cells Market
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Engineered T Cells Market
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis
12.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis
12.5. Competitive Scenario
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Autolus
13.2. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
13.3. Cell Medica
13.4. Elli Lilly and Company
13.5. Gilead
13.6. Juno Therapeutics, Inc.
13.7. Novartis AG
13.8. Oxford BioMedica
13.9. Pfizer Inc.
13.10. Precision Biosciences
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dgd1wx
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900