U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,224.25
    +14.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,410.00
    +150.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,425.75
    +33.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,978.40
    +8.90 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.69
    +0.76 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.00
    -6.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    20.52
    -0.22 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0338
    +0.0036 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.96
    -1.81 (-8.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2219
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3520
    -0.5210 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,537.11
    +1,423.86 (+6.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    577.81
    +46.59 (+8.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.35
    -33.76 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

$4.17 Billion Worldwide Diesel Common Rail Injection System Industry to 2027 - Featuring BorgWarner, Continental and Cummins Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market

Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market
Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global diesel common rail injection system market reached a value of US$ 3.36 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.17 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.67% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Common rail refers to a direct fuel injection system used in modern diesel engines. It relies on a fuel pump to maintain pressure and fuel injectors to control the timing and amount of fuel injected. It ensures that the fuel injection atomization or fuel spray is regulated electronically using a programmable control module, which allows multiple injections at any pressure while providing a level of flexibility for better power, fuel consumption, and emission control.

Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market Trends:

There is currently a rise in the demand for diesel engines across the globe due to their better fuel economy and longer shelf life. This, along with the growing utilization of commercial vehicles to transport goods and passengers for increasing profit of an individual or business, represents one of the key factors driving the market.

Moreover, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce enhanced injection technologies. This, coupled with the rising demand for diesel vehicles compared to petrol vehicles due to the lower prices of diesel, is propelling the growth of the market.

Besides this, governments of several countries are implementing stringent regulations to prevent greenhouse gas emissions. In line with this, the increasing employment of diesel common rail injection systems to reduce the emissions of nitrogen dioxide (NO?) is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

Apart from this, the growing applications of diesel engines in the heavy construction equipment to achieve a higher torque even at lower speeds and greater revolutions per minute (RPM) is projected to catalyze the employment of diesel common rail injection systems in the construction industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Cummins Inc., Dell'Orto S.p.A., DENSO Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC, Ganser CRS AG, HYUNDAI KEFICO Corporation (Hyundai Motor Company), Magneti Marelli S.p.A. and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global diesel common rail injection system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global diesel common rail injection system market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the fuel injector type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the engine?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global diesel common rail injection system market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
6.1 Passenger Cars
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Light Commercial Vehicles
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Fuel Injector Type
7.1 Solenoid Injector
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Piezoelectric Injector
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Engine
8.1 Old Diesel Engine
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 CRDI Engine
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Sales Channel
9.1 OEMs
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Aftermarket
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 BorgWarner Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Continental AG
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Cummins Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Dell'Orto S.p.A.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 DENSO Corporation
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Eaton Corporation PLC
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Ganser CRS AG
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 HYUNDAI KEFICO Corporation (Hyundai Motor Company)
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Robert Bosch GmbH
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ylaoh4

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • These Analysts Just Made An Downgrade To Their Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EPS Forecasts

    The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ), with the analysts making...

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Sanofi and GSK Lead $40 Billion Rout as Zantac Worries Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanofi, GSK Plc and Haleon Plc extended their declines and have lost a combined $40 billion in market value since Tuesday’s close amid mounting concerns about litigations around recalled heartburn drug Zantac.Sanofi fell about 13% on Thursday, taking its two-day decline to 20%, the steepest drop ever over that timeframe. GSK slid 6.9% in London, while its recent spinoff Haleon slumped 12%, taking its drop since Tuesday to 19%.GSK declined to comment on stock moves and ongoing laws

  • NIO: Mounting Headwinds Batter Investor Confidence

    Persistent supply issues have deflated expectations for the Chinese automaker

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Looking for Dividend Aristocrat Bargains? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like the Most

    Investors like getting a return on investment, of course, it’s why they are in the market to begin with. And when a company makes a commitment to return capital and profits to the shareholders, that’s a win – one that will both attract and reward investors. The key for investors is to find the best possible capital return, and dividend stocks make a logical place to start looking. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the details on two true dividend aristocrats – real c

  • 3 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Palantir

    The mercurial stock is down after earnings, but there is still plenty of reason for optimism for long-term investors.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Have Never Been Cheaper and 1 Value Trap to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among the dozens of stocks to enact splits this year are two industry leaders that scream value and one cash-rich company that's clobbering its shareholders.

  • You'll Be Sorry If You Sell These 7 Value Stocks Now, Analysts Say

    Value stocks in the S&P 500 are outperforming this year. But analysts still think it's a mistake to part with some of them too soon.

  • Market Surge After US Inflation Data Has Skeptics Warning It’s Overdone

    (Bloomberg) -- The cooler-than-expected US inflation reading for July is a positive sign that has buoyed risk assets, but some investors may be getting a little ahead of themselves, according to analysts.The rally that sent the S&P 500 to a three-month high and the Nasdaq 100 more than 20% above its June bottom was fueled by bets that the Federal Reserve may turn less hawkish on interest rate hikes. Yet market observers cautioned that policy makers will want to see months more of evidence that p

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Disney, Bumble, Sonos

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Akiko Fujita examines several trending stocks making moves in after hours trading.

  • 2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Technology stocks have been among the best-performing sectors over the past month, second only to consumer discretionary stocks. Admittedly, the tech-laden Nasdaq 100 index is still down 19% in 2022, compared to a 13% decline in the S&P 500 and a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, but the rally indicates the sector is not dead. Tech stocks carried the market on its nearly decade-and-a-half bull run before they were frozen out at the end of last year as traders switched to seemingly more recession-resistant names.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 88% to 93% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Not even a bear market decline can faze billionaire money managers who are intent on owning innovative companies and future industry leaders.

  • Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 63.64% and 2.24%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Social Security Benefits Are Projected to Increase. Here’s How Much.

    The Senior Citizens League projects the annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 to come in at 9.6%, down slightly from the prior month's estimate as inflation cooled a bit.

  • FCC denies SpaceX's Starlink its $1 billion bid on rural broadband expansion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo reports on the FCC rebuffing SpaceX's bid for rural broadband subsidies.

  • Rivian set to report second-quarter earnings after hours on Thursday

    Yahoo Finance Live co-host Rachelle Akuffo looks at Rivian's stock ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow.

  • Top 10 Gainers on Wednesday

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 gainers on Wednesday. If you want to see some more stocks moving higher today, go directly to Top 5 Gainers on Wednesday. Notable stocks from the tech and industrials sectors, including The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) and Plug Power […]

  • Oil Inches Up as IEA Boosts Demand Outlook on Fuel Switching

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher after the International Energy Agency boosted its forecast for global demand growth this year. West Texas Intermediate rose 0.9% to trade above $92 a barrel, after earlier slipping by 0.8%. The IEA lifted its consumption estimate by 380,000 barrels a day, saying soaring natural gas prices and heat waves are prompting industry and power generators to switch their fuel to oil.Crude has been buffeted by bullish and bearish headlines in recent days, while staying larg

  • Why semiconductor stocks should be avoided for now: Analyst

    Proceed with caution on chip stocks, warns one top analyst.