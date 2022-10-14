$4.2 Billion European Electric Lawn Mowers Industry to 2027 - Featuring Honda Motor, Husqvarna, Robert Bosch and Alfred Karcher Among Others

Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Electric Lawn Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Assessment 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe electric lawn mowers market was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.79%. The growth is attributed to the rising integration of sustainable practices into landscapes and significant innovations in battery technology. Therefore, lithium-ion technologies are expected to support the demand for electric lawn mowers across the region.



Urban green spaces are expected to gain momentum across Europe as these are considered key contributors to sustainability. The EU'S 2030 biodiversity strategy aims at bringing green infrastructure back into cities. Hence, such initiatives are expected to boost the green areas across Europe, thereby boosting the demand for electric lawn mowers in the market.



The increasing government initiatives to maintain lower noise levels encourage the launch of new electric lawn mower models with lower noise emissions. For instance, Directive 2000/14/ of the European Commission has set various regulations and guidelines for the noise emissions of outdoor equipment.



The high penetration of the tech-savvy population backed by high-income levels is encouraging the demand for robotic lawn mowers and enhancing user experience. These lawn mowers provide higher efficiency, high speed, better feedback, and controlled operations compared to other manually operated mowers, supporting their demand in the market.



The vendors are expanding their product line through the constant development of advanced electric lawn mowers. For instance, in December 2020, Husqvarna announced the launch of its commercial robotic lawn mower CEORAT, which is ideal for mowing large areas of around 12 acres from Q1 2022 in select European countries such as the UK, Sweden, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark, and others.



In Germany, mowing a lawn on Sundays, holidays, and between 8 PM and 7 AM can lead to a penalty. Thus, the demand for noiseless equipment generates sales of battery-powered lawn mowers.

The volatility of raw material prices seriously threatens vendor profit margins.

The high labor cost across various European countries such as France, Sweden, Italy, and others is encouraging the adoption of autonomous/robotic lawn mowers in the market.

In 2021, the EU imported nearly 45% of gasoline from Russia. The high reliance on gasoline is creating several challenges for the European market, propelling the demand for electric lawn mowers across the region.

The cost of preserving the environment in lawns and gardens has been growing in recent years, which is expected to boost the electric walk-behind lawn mowers market. It is projected that the development of green spaces and eco-cities is a big catalyst for the electric lawn mowers market.

In 2011, the Austrian government launched "Smart City Vienna" as a part of its efforts to reduce the environmental carbon footprint. Further, Austrians are more inclined toward spending on eco-friendly products supporting market growth.

In 2021, Europe accounted for nearly 24% of golf course development projects worldwide. Moreover, between 2016 and 2020, the region opened nearly 80 new golf courses. Hence, such developments are driving the demand for electric ride-on mowers in the market.

Robotic lawn mowers are the fastest growing category in the electric lawn mowers market. The segment is expected to add over USD 1 billion during 2021-2027.

Battery-powered lawn mowers are the key revenue contributors in the Europe electric lawn mowers market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.35% during the forecast period.

In 2021, Germany was the major contributor to the Europe electric lawn mowers market and was expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.95% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Husqvarna Group, Robert Bosch, Stanley, Black & Decker, STIGA Group, and The Toro Company are some of the leading players dominating the Europe electric lawn mowers market. The vendors are making significant investments to enhance the battery performance, increase run time and bring new features to ensure a sustainable presence in a hypercompetitive environment. The current situation pushes vendors to adjust and improve their value proposition to attain a good business presence. While the market is characterized by the presence of diversified international vendors and a few regional vendors, as foreign players will expand their market footprint, it will be increasingly difficult for regional vendors to compete with them, particularly in terms of technology and customer base.

Major vendors distribute their products via a wide network of dealers, distributors, mass retailers, and online channels. In addition, these vendors focus on establishing a close partnership with retailers and other producers of outdoor power devices. Also, increasing diversification among consumer purchases is anticipated to witness a surge in demand for electric lawn mowers during the forecast period.

