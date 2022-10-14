U.S. markets open in 3 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,666.50
    -15.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,984.00
    -107.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,013.00
    -70.75 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,730.10
    -4.70 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.42
    -0.69 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.20
    -14.80 (-0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    -0.24 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9726
    -0.0057 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.09
    -1.48 (-4.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1232
    -0.0099 (-0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.7670
    +0.5850 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,593.29
    +578.19 (+3.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.91
    +11.37 (+2.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,904.60
    +54.33 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

$4.2 Billion European Electric Lawn Mowers Industry to 2027 - Featuring Honda Motor, Husqvarna, Robert Bosch and Alfred Karcher Among Others

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Electric Lawn Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Assessment 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe electric lawn mowers market was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.79%. The growth is attributed to the rising integration of sustainable practices into landscapes and significant innovations in battery technology. Therefore, lithium-ion technologies are expected to support the demand for electric lawn mowers across the region.

Urban green spaces are expected to gain momentum across Europe as these are considered key contributors to sustainability. The EU'S 2030 biodiversity strategy aims at bringing green infrastructure back into cities. Hence, such initiatives are expected to boost the green areas across Europe, thereby boosting the demand for electric lawn mowers in the market.

The increasing government initiatives to maintain lower noise levels encourage the launch of new electric lawn mower models with lower noise emissions. For instance, Directive 2000/14/ of the European Commission has set various regulations and guidelines for the noise emissions of outdoor equipment.

The high penetration of the tech-savvy population backed by high-income levels is encouraging the demand for robotic lawn mowers and enhancing user experience. These lawn mowers provide higher efficiency, high speed, better feedback, and controlled operations compared to other manually operated mowers, supporting their demand in the market.

The vendors are expanding their product line through the constant development of advanced electric lawn mowers. For instance, in December 2020, Husqvarna announced the launch of its commercial robotic lawn mower CEORAT, which is ideal for mowing large areas of around 12 acres from Q1 2022 in select European countries such as the UK, Sweden, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark, and others.

Key Highlights

  • In Germany, mowing a lawn on Sundays, holidays, and between 8 PM and 7 AM can lead to a penalty. Thus, the demand for noiseless equipment generates sales of battery-powered lawn mowers.

  • The volatility of raw material prices seriously threatens vendor profit margins.

  • The high labor cost across various European countries such as France, Sweden, Italy, and others is encouraging the adoption of autonomous/robotic lawn mowers in the market.

  • In 2021, the EU imported nearly 45% of gasoline from Russia. The high reliance on gasoline is creating several challenges for the European market, propelling the demand for electric lawn mowers across the region.

  • The cost of preserving the environment in lawns and gardens has been growing in recent years, which is expected to boost the electric walk-behind lawn mowers market. It is projected that the development of green spaces and eco-cities is a big catalyst for the electric lawn mowers market.

  • In 2011, the Austrian government launched "Smart City Vienna" as a part of its efforts to reduce the environmental carbon footprint. Further, Austrians are more inclined toward spending on eco-friendly products supporting market growth.

  • In 2021, Europe accounted for nearly 24% of golf course development projects worldwide. Moreover, between 2016 and 2020, the region opened nearly 80 new golf courses. Hence, such developments are driving the demand for electric ride-on mowers in the market.

Snippets

  • Robotic lawn mowers are the fastest growing category in the electric lawn mowers market. The segment is expected to add over USD 1 billion during 2021-2027.

  • Battery-powered lawn mowers are the key revenue contributors in the Europe electric lawn mowers market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.35% during the forecast period.

  • In 2021, Germany was the major contributor to the Europe electric lawn mowers market and was expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.95% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

  • Husqvarna Group, Robert Bosch, Stanley, Black & Decker, STIGA Group, and The Toro Company are some of the leading players dominating the Europe electric lawn mowers market. The vendors are making significant investments to enhance the battery performance, increase run time and bring new features to ensure a sustainable presence in a hypercompetitive environment. The current situation pushes vendors to adjust and improve their value proposition to attain a good business presence. While the market is characterized by the presence of diversified international vendors and a few regional vendors, as foreign players will expand their market footprint, it will be increasingly difficult for regional vendors to compete with them, particularly in terms of technology and customer base.

  • Major vendors distribute their products via a wide network of dealers, distributors, mass retailers, and online channels. In addition, these vendors focus on establishing a close partnership with retailers and other producers of outdoor power devices. Also, increasing diversification among consumer purchases is anticipated to witness a surge in demand for electric lawn mowers during the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered:
1. How big is the Europe electric lawn mower market?
2. What is the growth rate of the Europe electric lawn mower market?
3. Who are the key players in the Europe electric lawn mower market?
4. What are the major factors driving the growth of the Europe electric lawn mower market?
5. Which country is contributing the largest Europe electric lawn mower market share?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Premium Insights
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Key Highlights
7.3 Snippets
7.4 Segment Review
7.5 Vendor Landscape

8 Introduction
8.1 Overview
8.2 History of Lawn Mowers
8.3 Total Cost of Ownership
8.4 Consumer Behavior
8.5 Penetration of Grassland Area
8.6 Urban Green Spaces
8.7 Electric Lawn Mowers Market: Expert Insights
8.8 Recent Developments
8.8.1 New Product Launches
8.8.2 Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships
8.9 Dynamics of Landscaping Industry
8.10 Value Chain Analysis
8.10.1 Overview
8.10.2 Raw Material & Component Suppliers
8.10.3 Manufacturers
8.10.4 Dealers/Distributors
8.10.5 Retailers
8.10.6 End-Users
8.11 Regulations & Standards
8.12 Impact of Covid-19

9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Development of Robotic Lawn Mowers
9.2 Increasing Cover of Green Spaces & Green Roofs
9.3 Growth in Landscaping Industry
9.4 Advances in Battery Technology
9.5 Development of Smart Cities

10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Growing Demand from Golf Course End-Users
10.2 Increasing Manufacturer-Led Programs & Initiatives
10.3 Growing Inclination Toward Sustainability
10.4 Rising Gasoline Prices
10.5 Lower Maintenance & Operating Cost

11 Market Restraints
11.1 Rise of Drought-Tolerant Landscaping & Growth of Artificial Grass Usage
11.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices Affecting Vendor Margins
11.3 Increased Competition from Chinese Vendors
11.4 Lower Efficiency Than Gasoline Lawn Mowers

12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Geographic Insights
12.3 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.1 by Value
12.3.2 by Volume
12.4 Five Forces Analysis
12.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.4.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

13 Product

14 Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers

15 Ride-On Mowers

16 Power Source

17 End-User

18 Drive-Type

19 Start Type

20 Blade Type

21 Distribution Channel

22 Europe

23 Competitive Landscape

24 Key Company Profiles
24.1 Ariens Company (Ariensco)
24.1.1 Business Overview
24.1.2 Product Offerings
24.1.3 Key Strategies
24.1.4 Key Strengths
24.1.5 Key Opportunities
24.2 Deere & Company
24.2.1 Business Overview
24.2.2 Product Offerings
24.2.3 Key Strategies
24.2.4 Key Strengths
24.2.5 Key Opportunities
24.3 Honda Motor Co.
24.3.1 Business Overview
24.3.2 Product Offerings
24.3.3 Key Strategies
24.3.4 Key Strengths
24.3.5 Key Opportunities
24.4 Husqvarna Group
24.4.1 Business Overview
24.4.2 Product Offerings
24.4.3 Key Strategies
24.4.4 Key Strengths
24.4.5 Key Opportunities
24.5 Robert Bosch
24.5.1 Business Overview
24.5.2 Product Offerings
24.5.3 Key Strategies
24.5.4 Key Strengths
24.5.5 Key Opportunities
24.6 Stanley Black & Decker
24.6.1 Business Overview
24.6.2 Product Offerings
24.6.3 Key Strategies
24.6.4 Key Strengths
24.6.5 Key Opportunities
24.7 Stiga S.P.A
24.7.1 Business Overview
24.7.2 Product Offerings
24.7.3 Key Strategies
24.7.4 Key Strengths
24.7.5 Key Opportunities
24.8 the Toro Company
24.8.1 Business Overview
24.8.2 Product Offerings
24.8.3 Key Strategies
24.8.4 Key Strengths
24.8.5 Key Opportunities

25 Other Prominent Vendors
25.1 Alfred Karcher Se & Co. Kg
25.1.1 Business Overview
25.1.2 Product Offerings
25.2 Al-Ko Gardentech
25.2.1 Business Overview
25.2.2 Product Offerings
25.3 As-Motor
25.3.1 Business Overview
25.3.2 Product Offerings
25.4 Briggs & Stratton
25.4.1 Business Overview
25.4.2 Product Offerings
25.5 Chervon
25.5.1 Business Overview
25.5.2 Product Offerings
25.6 Cobra Garden
25.6.1 Business Overview
25.6.2 Product Offerings
25.7 Einhell Germany AG
25.7.1 Business Overview
25.7.2 Product Offerings
25.8 Emak S.P.A
25.8.1 Business Overview
25.8.2 Product Offerings
25.9 E.Zicom.
25.9.1 Business Overview
25.9.2 Product Offerings
25.10 Generac Power Systems
25.10.1 Business Overview
25.10.2 Product Offerings
25.11 Greenworks Tools
25.11.1 Business Overview
25.11.2 Product Offerings
25.12 Grey Technology
25.12.1 Business Overview
25.12.2 Product Offerings
25.13 Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology Co. Ltd
25.13.1 Business Overview
25.13.2 Product Offerings
25.14 Irobot
25.14.1 Business Overview
25.14.2 Product Offerings
25.15 Lg Electronics
25.15.1 Business Overview
25.15.2 Product Offerings
25.16 Lineatielle S.R.L.
25.16.1 Business Overview
25.16.2 Product Offerings
25.17 Makita
25.17.1 Business Overview
25.17.2 Product Offerings
25.18 Mamibot Manufacturing Usa
25.18.1 Business Overview
25.18.2 Product Offerings
25.19 Masport
25.19.1 Business Overview
25.19.2 Product Offerings
25.20 Milagrow Humantech
25.20.1 Business Overview
25.20.2 Product Offerings
25.21 Ningbo Ngp Industry Co. Ltd.
25.21.1 Business Overview
25.21.2 Product Offerings
25.22 Positec Group
25.22.1 Business Overview
25.22.2 Product Offerings
25.23 Stihl
25.23.1 Business Overview
25.23.2 Product Offerings
25.24 Sumec Group Corporation
25.24.1 Business Overview
25.24.2 Product Offerings
25.25 Techtronic Industries
25.25.1 Business Overview
25.25.2 Product Offerings
25.26 Textron Inc.
25.26.1 Business Overview
25.26.2 Product Offerings
25.27 the Kobi Company
25.27.1 Business Overview
25.27.2 Product Offerings
25.28 Volta
25.28.1 Business Overview
25.28.2 Product Offerings
25.29 Wiper S.R.L.
25.29.1 Business Overview
25.29.2 Product Offerings
25.30 Yamabiko Europe Sa
25.30.1 Business Overview
25.30.2 Product Offerings
25.31 Zipper Maschinen GmbH
25.31.1 Business Overview
25.31.2 Product Offerings
25.32 Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology
25.32.1 Business Overview
25.32.2 Product Offerings
25.33 Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (Zcs)
25.33.1 Business Overview
25.33.2 Product Offerings

26 Report Summary

27 Quantitative Summary

28 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nehy51

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood: Tesla 'is a solution' to the economy's problems

    Tesla "is a solution" to the economy's problems, says Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood.

  • Elon Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing

    WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -Elon Musk is being investigated by federal authorities over his conduct in his $44 billion takeover deal for Twitter Inc, the social media company said in a court filing released on Thursday. While the filing said he was under investigations, it did not say what the exact focus of the probes was and which federal authorities are conducting them. Twitter, which sued Musk in July to force him to close the deal, said attorneys for the Tesla Inc CEO had claimed "investigative privilege" when refusing to hand over documents it had sought.

  • Saudi Arabia defends OPEC+ production cut, suggests White House wanted delay until after midterms

    The Saudi Arabia ministry of foreign affairs has published a rare statement on Thursday defending the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ decision last week to cut its global oil supply target and forecasts.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. And at a 2009 shareholder meeting, Buffett noted that the first best thing you can do to protect against inflation is to invest in yourself and your skills: “If you’re the best teacher, if you’re the best surgeon, if you’re the best lawyer, you will get your share of the national economic pie regardless of the value of whatever the currency may be,” he said.

  • Here’s how much more U.S. households will pay to heat their homes this winter

    Americans face a tough winter, with one government agency warning that most households will see a sharp increase in heating costs this year, as natural-gas prices look to post their largest yearly percentage gain in 17 years.

  • Having This Retirement Income Could Reduce Your Social Security Benefits

    If someone receiving Social Security benefits earns money by working, the Social Security Administration may reduce the amount of that person's benefits. This only affects people who start taking benefits before reaching full retirement age. And only income earned from … Continue reading → The post What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks Extend Gains, Defying Rates, Earnings Gloom: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities extend a rebound that saw US stocks roar back from losses sparked by a hot inflation reading. The dollar and Treasury yields retreated from recent highs.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantHot Inflation Torches Bears in a Stock Reversal for

  • 3M Earns Quick Appellate Review of Earplug Unit’s Bankruptcy Shield

    A federal appellate court agreed to review a 3M earplug subsidiary’s appeal seeking to extend bankruptcy stay to the parent company.

  • Federal court will hear 3M appeal over earplug lawsuits

    3M's plan to shield itself from a a mountain of liability lawsuits related to its military-grade earplugs was blocked by a bankruptcy court in August, but the company will get another chance to make its case.

  • Exxon Stock Builds Base As Conflict In Ukraine Rages; Q3 Earnings Report Due

    Exxon is building a base as the conflict in Ukraine rages on and as Q3 earnings are due later this month.

  • TSMC Jumps After Capex Cut and Better-Than-Expected Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. shares had their biggest jump in three months after the company slashed its 2022 capital spending target by roughly 10% and reported better-than-expected earnings.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantHot Inflatio

  • Novo Nordisk is ‘a company investors should take a look at,’ analyst says

    Cowen Vice President Equity Research Michael Nedelcovych joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Elon Musk touting a prescription weight-loss drug, the company Novo Nordisk, and U.S. adults living with obesity.

  • Everyone’s been waiting for a global recession and we might have just hit a ‘tipping point,’ major energy body says

    A fateful decision by oil-exporting nations to cut back on oil production could have big consequences for the global economy.

  • Ethereum price undervalued since The Merge: report

    Nearly half of 55 fintech and crypto experts believe Ethereum has been underpriced since the network became a proof-of-stake blockchain through “The Merge” upgrade last month, according to a recent report from financial service firm Finder. See related article: Why YOU should back Ethereum’s Fork Fast facts While 46% of the surveyed panelists said Ether […]

  • China faces its "Sputnik" moment as US export curbs deal a blow to its chip ambitions

    U.S. export restrictions on chip equipment to China are likely to lead to its "Sputnik" moment, prompting Chinese chipmakers to try creative engineering solutions and chart their own course even if it may not succeed commercially in the longer term, experts said. The measures are set to undermine China's efforts to develop its own chip industry aimed at reducing its reliance on foreign-made chips. China consumes more than three quarters of the semiconductors sold globally, which hit $556 billion in 2021, but produces around 15% of global output.

  • China Oil Demand in Limbo as Virus Saps Travel Before Party Congress

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s appetite for overseas oil is yet to make a meaningful recovery as anxiety over virus lockdowns keeps travel subdued, overshadowing an increase in fuel export quotas aimed at supporting economic growth. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantHot

  • GM Energy: ‘We’re really excited about the business opportunity,’ GM CEO says

    Yahoo Finance's Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer discusses General Motors' new business unit with CEO Mary Barra.

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Texas Pension With $184 Billion to Halve China Stock Allocation

    (Bloomberg) -- The manager of a $184 billion public pension fund for Texas public education employees is halving its target allocation to Chinese stocks, potentially cutting billions of dollars of such holdings over months.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantHot In

  • Oil stable as OPEC+ quotas offset low Chinese demand

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were stable on Friday as support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target and a weaker dollar were countered by global recession fears and weak oil demand in China. Brent crude futures were down 31 cents, or 0.3%, at $94.26 a barrel at 0924 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $88.86. The Brent and WTI contracts both oscillated between positive and negative territority on Friday but were down about 4% over the week after two weeks of gains on concern over the global economy.