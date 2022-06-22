U.S. markets open in 7 hours 12 minutes

With 4.2% CAGR, Sports Drink Market to Hit USD 36.35 Billion by 2028 | Asia Pacific Holds Highest Market Share Due To Rising Conduction of Fitness Activities

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in sports drink market report are PepsiCo Inc(U.S.), The Coca-Cola Company (U.S.), BA Sports Nutrition (U.S.), AJE group (Peru), Britvic PLC. (U.K.), MyDrink Beverages(U.S.), Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.), Nestle SA (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K.), Abbott Nutrition co (U.S.), and other players profiled

Pune,India, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sports drink market is projected to grow during the projected period due to the increasing inclination toward physical fitness. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Sports Drink Market, 2021-2028". As per the report, the sports drink market size was USD 26.24 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 27.22 billion in 2021 to USD 36.35 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.2% during the 2021-2028 period.

Virtual Workout Sessions Amid Pandemic Fostered Market Growth

Sports clubs and gyms were shut down during the pandemic as the government restricted the use of public places. This encouraged people to adopt a home workout culture, bolstering the sports drink market growth during the pandemic. Also, the workout sessions were conducted virtually and were highly adopted by the population.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/sports-drink-market-102083

Sports Drink Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2020

USD 26.24 billion

Revenue forecast in 2028

USD 36.35 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 4.2% 2021-2028

Base Year

2020

Historic Years

2017 - 2019

Forecast Years

2021 - 2028

Segments Covered

By Type,  By Brands, By Packaging Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

PepsiCo Inc(U.S.), The Coca-Cola Company (U.S.), BA Sports Nutrition (U.S.), AJE group (Peru), Britvic PLC. (U.K.), MyDrink Beverages(U.S.), Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.), Nestle SA (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K.), Abbott Nutrition co (U.S.)

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the sports drink market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

  • PepsiCo Inc(U.S.)

  • The Coca-Cola Company (U.S.)

  • BA Sports Nutrition (U.S.)

  • AJE group (Peru)

  • Britvic PLC. (U.K.)

  • MyDrink Beverages(U.S.)

  • Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.)

  • Nestle SA (Switzerland)

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K.)

  • Abbott Nutrition co (U.S.)

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/sports-drink-market-102083

Report Coverage: 

The report sheds light on current industry trends and key developments introduced by the leading market players. Drivers and restraints that affected global market growth during the forecast period are highlighted further in this report. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market growth and development is discussed, along with some beneficial growth strategies adopted by the leading market players. Furthermore, a list of key market players along with regional insights on segmented market areas is given further in this report.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Awareness of Physical Fitness To Augment Growth

The market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the increasing production of healthier products with higher nutritional values. Also, the increasing inclination of the population toward physical fitness is expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

However, high sugar levels in the drinks may hamper the market growth.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Holds Highest Market Share Due To Rising Conduction of Fitness Activities

Asia Pacific dominates the global sports drink market share due to the increasing sports activities and rising player population. Also, the emerging trend of several fitness activities among different age groups is expected to drive the market.

North America is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing population participation in outdoor sports activities. The regional market stood at USD 8.80 billion in 2020.

Segments:

Isotonic Segment To Hold Largest Share Due To Increasing Demand

By type, the market is trifurcated into isotonic, hypotonic, and hypertonic. The isotonic segment is expected to lead the market as this type of drink is mainly preferred by athletes and sports players.

Rising Demand For Gatorade Among Athletes To Ensure Segmental Growth

Based on brands, the market is divided into Gatorade, PowerAde, and others. The Gatorade segment is anticipated to hold a dominant market share due to its increasing demand from players and athletes.

Metal Packaging Segment To Dominate Market Due To Its Durability

On the basis of packaging type, the market is classified into metal, PET/plastic, and glass. Metal packaging is expected to dominate the market in the coming years due to the property's durability. 

Offline Segment To Lead Global Market Due To Instant Purchase Offering

By distribution channels, the market is segregated into offline channels and online channels. The offline distribution channel is expected to lead the market due to its instant offering and purchase.

Geographically, the market share is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/sports-drink-market-102083

Competitive Landscape:

Launching New Drinks Allow Companies To Propel Growth

The key market players focus on launching new products to improve their business performance and attract global customers. Also, the leading companies focus on targeting their potential customers by considering nutritional factors and launching new sports drinks per customer preferences.

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product  Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Sports Drink Market

  • Global Sports Drink Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type (Value)

        • Isotonic

        • Hypotonic

        • Hypertonic

      • By Brands (Value)

        • Gatorade

        • Powerade

        • Others

      • By Packaging Type (Value)

        • Metal

        • PET/Plastic

        • Glass

      • By Distribution Channel (Value)

        • Offline Channel

        • Online Channel

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued....!

Key Industry Developments:

  • June 2019: Coca-Cola declared the introduction of its PowerAde sports beverage in India to expand its portfolio and offer several options to consumers in India.

  • July 2019: Gatorade announced the launch of BOLT24, a low-calorie electrolyte beverage for athletes. This product includes no artificial sweeteners or flavors and is designed for hydration.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/sports-drink-market-102083

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Sportswear Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Sports Ear Buds Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Sport Guns Market Size, Share, Trend and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


