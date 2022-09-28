U.S. markets close in 1 hour 17 minutes

$4.3+ billion Skyline Apartment REIT announces distribution per Unit increase

Skyline Group of Companies
·3 min read

455 rue Sicard, Mascouche, QC - owned by Skyline Apartment REIT

Skyline Apartment REIT's most recent purchase at 455 rue Sicard, Mascouche, Quebec, part of the multi-phase Quartier 7 development. This property was purchased on September 2, 2022.
Skyline Apartment REIT's most recent purchase at 455 rue Sicard, Mascouche, Quebec, part of the multi-phase Quartier 7 development. This property was purchased on September 2, 2022.

Guelph, Ontario, Canada, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A $4.3+ billion(1) apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Guelph, Ontario is enjoying the payoff of a strategic acquisitions and investment strategy that has demonstrated success amid the current high interest rate environment.

Effective August 17, 2022, the managing board of Skyline Apartment REIT approved an increase in distribution rate from $1.05 to $1.09 per Unit per annum.

The REIT maintains a Unit price of $26.25.

“We’ve not only seen rising interest rates, but also limited supply levels and increased cost of home ownership throughout 2022 so far,” said Matthew Organ, President, Skyline Apartment REIT.

“These factors have led to continued demand for high-quality apartment rental accommodations in Canada, and I expect these trends to continue as we move through 2022 and into 2023.”

Organ noted that Skyline Apartment REIT’s acquisitions and investment strategy keeps it well-positioned in the marketplace, providing quality living spaces at affordable rent prices, which allows the REIT to optimize value for its Unitholders.

The REIT has shown historically steady growth and performance since its inception in 2006, with 194 months of consecutive positive returns. In fact, the REIT’s total Assets Under Management (AUM) has grown by 32.19% from 2020-2022.

Its portfolio currently comprises more than 21,000 apartment suites, which are spread across 247 properties in 61 secondary and tertiary markets (such as Nanaimo, British Columbia; Sarnia, Ontario; and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia) in seven Canadian provinces.(2)

Over the past few years, the REIT has increased its investment in the development of new multi-residential builds, although it also continues its strategic purchase of “value-add” stock - both activities mainly in secondary and tertiary communities.

“There’s a current demand for institutional-quality buildings in the market, and we continue to find greater value in new builds as they don’t require a significant amount of capital expenditures and a potentially longer runway to cross our desired yield threshold,” said Organ.

Skyline Apartment REIT has been consistently ranked as one of the top 10 owners and managers of apartment real estate in both Canadian Property Management magazine’s “Who’s Who In Real Estate” edition and Rental Housing Business (RHB) Magazine’s “The Annual” edition.

The REIT is open for an equity raise in September 2022. Interested investors may contact Skyline Wealth, the preferred Exempt Market Dealer for the REIT, at SkylineWealth.ca.

(1) Unaudited figure. As at August 17, 2022.

(2) As at September 2, 2022.

 

About Skyline Apartment REIT 

Skyline Apartment REIT (the “REIT”) is a privately owned and managed portfolio of primarily multi-residential properties, focused on acquiring both established and newly developed properties in secondary and tertiary communities across Canada.

Skyline Apartment REIT is distributed as an alternative investment product through Skyline Wealth Management Inc. (“Skyline Wealth”), the preferred Exempt Market Dealer for the REIT.

Skyline Apartment REIT is committed to providing best in class apartment suites and service to its residential tenants, while surfacing value with a goal to deliver stable returns to its investors.

To learn more about Skyline Apartment REIT, please visit SkylineApartmentREIT.ca.

To learn about additional alternative investment products offered through Skyline Wealth, please visit SkylineWealth.ca.

Skyline Apartment REIT is operated and managed by Skyline Group Of Companies.

Attachment

CONTACT: Jeff Stirling, Vice President, Corporate Marketing & Communications, Skyline Group of Companies Skyline Group of Companies 5198260439 jstirling@skylinegrp.ca


