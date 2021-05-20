$ 4.33 Billion growth expected in Global Agritourism Market | Rising Popularity of Instant Bookings to boost growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the agritourism market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.33 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the domestic segment in 2020.
What are the major trends in the market?
The growing popularity of instant bookings is one of the major trends in the market.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.
Who are the top players in the market?
Agrotours Inc., AgTours.US, Diniscor, Domiruth PeruTravel, Innisfail Travel Service Ltd., Liberty Hill Farm, Nokyo Tourist Corp., Quadrant Australia, Star Destinations, and Stita Group are the top players in the market.
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the growing tourism industry. However, the risks associated with fraudulent vacation rental houses, apartments, and homestays might challenge growth.
How big is the North American market?
North America dominated the market with a 37% share in 2020.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Sustainable Tourism Market - Global sustainable tourism market is segmented by type (domestic and international) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Wellness Tourism Market - Global wellness tourism market is segmented by type (domestic and international), application (physical, psychological, and spiritual), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View Our Sample Report Before Purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agrotours Inc., AgTours.US, Diniscor, Domiruth PeruTravel, Innisfail Travel Service Ltd., Liberty Hill Farm, Nokyo Tourist Corp., Quadrant Australia, Star Destinations, and Stita Group are some of the major market participants. Although the growing tourism industry will offer immense growth opportunities, the risks associated with fraudulent vacation rental houses, apartments, and homestays are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this agritourism market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Agritourism Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Agritourism Market is segmented as below:
Application
Geography
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44025
Agritourism Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The agritourism market report covers the following areas:
Agritourism Market Size
Agritourism Market Trends
Agritourism Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing popularity of instant bookings as one of the major trends driving the agritourism market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Agritourism Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist agritourism market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the agritourism market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the agritourism market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of agritourism market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Impact of seasonality on agritourism
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Agrotours Inc.
AgTours.US
Diniscor
Domiruth PeruTravel
Innisfail Travel Service Ltd.
Liberty Hill Farm
Nokyo Tourist Corp.
Quadrant Australia
Star Destinations
Stita Group
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/agritourism-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-4-33-billion-growth-expected-in-global-agritourism-market--rising-popularity-of-instant-bookings-to-boost-growth--technavio-301295629.html
SOURCE Technavio