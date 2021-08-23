U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

$ 4.33 Bn growth in Cryogenic Equipment Market 2021-2025 | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cryogenic equipment market is poised to grow by USD 4.33 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities with Cryogenic Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the cryogenic equipment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for LNG.

The cryogenic equipment market is segmented by end-user (power and energy, petrochemical and chemicals, metallurgy, electronics, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The existence of industry regulations will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The cryogenic equipment market covers the following areas:

Cryogenic Equipment Market Sizing
Cryogenic Equipment Market Forecast
Cryogenic Equipment Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Air Water Inc.

  • Beijing Jingcheng Electromechanical Co. Ltd.

  • Chart Industries Inc.

  • China International Marine Containers Ltd.

  • Cryofab Inc.

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Flowserve Corp.

  • Linde Plc

  • Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

  • Wessington Cryogenics

Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Cryogenic Tanks Market - Global cryogenic tanks market is segmented by product (LNG, nitrogen, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Global Cryocooler Market - Global cryocooler market is segmented by type (Gifford-McMahon, pulse tube, Stirling, and other cryocoolers), industry (aerospace and defense, energy, metallurgy, semiconductor, and healthcare), and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Power and energy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Petrochemical and chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Metallurgy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Air Water Inc.

  • Beijing Jingcheng Electromechanical Co. Ltd.

  • Chart Industries Inc.

  • China International Marine Containers Ltd.

  • Cryofab Inc.

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Flowserve Corp.

  • Linde Plc

  • Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

  • Wessington Cryogenics

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/cryogenic-equipment-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/cryogenic-equipmentmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-4-33-bn-growth-in-cryogenic-equipment-market-2021-2025--emerging-trends-company-risk-and-key-executives--technavio-301359893.html

SOURCE Technavio

