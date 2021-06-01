$ 4.39 Bn growth expected in Automotive Off-road Lighting Market during 2021-2025 | Increasing demand for SUVs and pick-up trucks to drive growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 4.39 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automotive off-road lighting market to register a CAGR of almost 9%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
Our report on the automotive off-road lighting market offers a comprehensive analysis on the impact of disruption threats by comparing disruptive sources and factors driving disruption.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. C.G. Motorsports Inc., Grote Industries LLC, Guangzhou Teehon Electronics Co. Ltd., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, KC HiLiTES Inc., Lazer Lamps Ltd., Oracle Lighting, OSRAM GmbH, Truck-Lite Co. LLC, and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. The growing demand for SUVs and pick-up trucks will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Off-road Lighting Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Off-road Lighting Market is segmented as below:
End-user
Geography
Automotive Off-road Lighting Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive off-road lighting market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include C.G. Motorsports Inc., Grote Industries LLC, Guangzhou Teehon Electronics Co. Ltd., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, KC HiLiTES Inc., Lazer Lamps Ltd., Oracle Lighting, OSRAM GmbH, Truck-Lite Co. LLC, and Valeo SA.
The report also covers the following areas:
Automotive Off-road Lighting Market size
Automotive Off-road Lighting Market trends
Automotive Off-road Lighting Market industry analysis
The increasing demand for vehicles for recreational and adventurous sports activities is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, legal limitations associated with use of off-road vehicles may threaten the growth of the market.
Automotive Off-road Lighting Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive off-road lighting market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automotive off-road lighting market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automotive off-road lighting market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive off-road lighting market vendors
