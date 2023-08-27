The 4.4% return this week takes Everi Holdings' (NYSE:EVRI) shareholders three-year gains to 67%

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. Just take a look at Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI), which is up 67%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 19% (not including dividends).

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Everi Holdings investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Everi Holdings became profitable within the last three years. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how Everi Holdings has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Everi Holdings had a tough year, with a total loss of 26%, against a market gain of about 7.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 10%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Everi Holdings .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

