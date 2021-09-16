$ 4.43 Bn growth in Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market during 2020-2024 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The report on the automotive testing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market size is expected to increase by USD 4.43 billion during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The report identifies technological advancements in automobiles as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The automotive testing, inspection, and certification market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the emergence of digital TIC as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The automotive testing, inspection, and certification market covers the following areas:

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Sizing

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Forecast

Automotive Testing, Inspection, ad Certification Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

ALS Ltd.

Applus+ Services Technologies SL

Bureau Veritas

DEKRAÂ SE

Eurofins Scientific SE

Intertek Group Plc

Mistras Group Inc.

SGS SA

TUV NORD GROUP

TUV SUD AG

Global Industrial Automation Services Market - Global industrial automation services market is segmented by end-user (discrete industries and process industries), service (project engineering, maintenance and support, operational services, and consulting), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market - Global 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment market is segmented by product type (3D inline AOI and 3D offline AOI) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

In-house - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Outsourced - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-testing-inspection-and-certification-market-industry-analysis

