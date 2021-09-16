$ 4.43 Bn growth in Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market during 2020-2024 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
The report on the automotive testing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market size is expected to increase by USD 4.43 billion during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.
The report identifies technological advancements in automobiles as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The automotive testing, inspection, and certification market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the emergence of digital TIC as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The automotive testing, inspection, and certification market covers the following areas:
Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Sizing
Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Forecast
Automotive Testing, Inspection, ad Certification Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
ALS Ltd.
Applus+ Services Technologies SL
Bureau Veritas
DEKRAÂ SE
Eurofins Scientific SE
Intertek Group Plc
Mistras Group Inc.
SGS SA
TUV NORD GROUP
TUV SUD AG
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Industrial Automation Services Market - Global industrial automation services market is segmented by end-user (discrete industries and process industries), service (project engineering, maintenance and support, operational services, and consulting), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market - Global 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment market is segmented by product type (3D inline AOI and 3D offline AOI) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
In-house - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Outsourced - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ALS Ltd.
Applus+ Services Technologies SL
Bureau Veritas
DEKRAÂ SE
Eurofins Scientific SE
Intertek Group Plc
Mistras Group Inc.
SGS SA
TUV NORD GROUP
TUV SUD AG
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-testing-inspection-and-certification-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-4-43-bn-growth-in-automotive-testing-inspection-and-certification-market-during-2020-2024--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301377798.html
SOURCE Technavio