$ 4.48 Bn growth expected in Global Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market during 2021-2025 | Strong Demand from Automotive Applications to Boost Growth | Technavio
The global automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market is expected to grow by USD 4.48 billion during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 22%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. BorgWarner Inc., Bourns Inc., Continental AG, elobau GmbH & Co. KG, Gill Sensors and Controls Ltd, Minda Corp. Ltd., Pricol Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rochester Gauges LLC, and TE Connectivity Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The strong demand from automotive applications will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market is segmented as below:
Product
Application
Geography
Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BorgWarner Inc., Bourns Inc., Continental AG, elobau GmbH & Co. KG, Gill Sensors and Controls Ltd, Minda Corp. Ltd., Pricol Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rochester Gauges LLC, and TE Connectivity Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market size
Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market trends
Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market industry analysis
The reduced cost of IMU sensors is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, fluctuations in raw materials prices may threaten the growth of the market.
Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market vendors
