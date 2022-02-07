$4.4M Stolen in Hack of Blockchain Infrastructure Firm Meter

Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toshiba Corp announced on Monday that it now aims to break up into two companies instead of three, while also unveiling a big boost to planned shareholder returns in an effort to appease angry investors. Its revised plan, however, is still expected to face much pushback from foreign hedge funds, many of whom have been opposed to any kind of split and would prefer that the scandal-ridden Japanese conglomerate be taken private. Its previous plan had called for a three-way split - one company for devices, one for its energy and infrastructure businesses and another to house its Kioxia flash memory chip assets.