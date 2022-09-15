U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,953.00
    +5.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,183.00
    +34.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,153.75
    +11.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,849.20
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.21
    -0.27 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,695.10
    -14.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    19.37
    -0.20 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9968
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.16
    -1.11 (-4.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1526
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7730
    +0.6800 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,210.79
    -105.86 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.05
    -0.29 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.64
    +20.34 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

At 4.5% CAGR, waste oil recycling Market to hit USD 69.56 Billion by 2030 – Growth Trends, Regional [USA, UK, Thailand, India] Analysis, Competitive Analysis, and Technological Advances - Adroit Market Research

Adroit Market Research
·5 min read
Adroit Market Research
Adroit Market Research

Geographically, APAC region will take the lions share in the waste oil recycling market. The waste oil industry may see momentous expansion predictions as recycling capacities improve across the world

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Waste Oil Recycling Market is expected to reach close to 69.56 Bn by 2030 with an annualized growth rate of 4.5% through the forecast period 2022-2030.

Used oils come under hazardous waste category, which require special management strategies due to its pollutant content and high degree of impurities. Most importantly, the by-products have significant economic value. Therefore, many recycling technologies have been introduced to manage this type of waste. Different types of waste oil recycling techniques are used globally. Given the rise in demand for products and services cause an increase in environmental pollution. Also, increasing population and number of vehicles has increased the amount of waste oil. This has increased the need of fast and efficient solutions for environmental problems. This has improved the reliance on constant monitoring, special management strategies for waste oil recycling, driving the global waste oil recycling market.

The need for proper management of waste oils has led to the development of global waste oil recycling market. Moreover, the trends such as different initiatives taken for sustainability, emerging environment friendly technologies are driving the oil recycling market.

Request a pdf brochure @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3201


Global Waste Oil Recycling Market Scope

Metrics

Details

Study Period

2019-2030

Market Size in 2030

USD 69.56 Bn

Segment Covered

By Type, by Application, BY Region,

By Type Covered

Fuel Oil, Lubricating Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Transformer Oil, Cooking Oil, Others

by Application Covered

Automotive, Industrial, Food Service, Others

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Key Players Profiled

NexLube, DIRK Phoenix Pvt Ltd, Oil Re-Refining Company, Inc., Sequoia Global Inc., IFP Petro Products (P) Ltd., Safety-Kleen, Auto Blue Oils, TL, Pesco Beam Environmental Solutions Pvt Ltd., World Oil Corp, Alrfeq & among others

Growing crude oil demand, growing demand for recycled oil products growth in industrialization, urbanization, and rising energy demand is driving the global waste oil recycling market.

The recycled waste oil is insoluble, persistent, and mostly contains toxic elements that when mixed in air causes environmental pollution. Also, the recycled waste oil is slow to degrade, stick to everything, and acts as a major source of waterways contamination. It may significantly cause pollution in drinking water sources. Thus, the recycling of waste oil becomes challenging hampering the global waste oil recycling market.

The global waste oil recycling market is classified into treatment with acid/clay, vacuum distillation and dehydration process, vacuum distillation and clay treatment process, solvent extraction technology, membrane technology, pyrolysis using microwave heating, and bentonite treatment on the basis of type of waste oil recycling methodologies. Among these, the acid treatment methodology is the most widespread process. This process is termed as more efficient, increases the amount of recycled oil, and optimizes the production consumption waste ratio.

Purchase a single user copy @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/3201


Globally, the recycling and treatment status of waste oil in European and American countries is highly advanced. Thus Europe, North America, and South America account for the largest market share in global waste oil recycling market. The key factors such as enhanced energy strategies, presence of professional recycling companies, presence of world’s largest oil recycling plants, and special regulations for waste oil collection, disposal, and recycling have led to the dominance of European and American countries in the world in waste oil recycling.

However, the waste oil recycling market is facing severe crisis situation. The key forces are higher price volatility, increasing production costs, rising labor wages, cost of inputs impacted the market already reeling under the aforementioned aspects. Besides, the covid-19 pandemic caused sudden disruption in production, global logistics, increased transport costs, shortage of containers, and delayed processing has impeded the market.

On the other hand, easing covid-19 led lockdown restrictions, reduced impact of virus leading to subsequent economic recovery, restart of processing operations in automotive and other industrial plants, oil waste recycling companies regaining confidence increasing the market scope. It is creating a positive market environment and trend of waste oil recycling anticipated to be a growth opportunity to the global waste oil recycling market.

At the same time, the reduction of pandemic related lockdown measures in major exporting countries, greater confidence in consumers due to recovering economic situation, and vaccine programmers exhibit brighter prospects for global waste oil recycling market.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Outlook
4. Waste Oil Recycling Market by Type, 2022-2029 (USD Billion)
5. Waste Oil Recycling Market by Application, 2022-2029 (USD Billion)
6. Waste Oil Recycling Market by Region, 2022-2029 (USD Billion)
7. Competitive Landscape
8. Company Profile
9. Appendix

Looking for DISCOUNT? If yes, then request for discount at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/3201


Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html  

About Us:
Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:
Ryan Johnson
Account Manager - Global
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600
Dallas, TX 75204
Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com
Phone No.: +1-9726644514, +91-9665341414
Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn


Recommended Stories

  • Why Blink Charging, Plug Power, and Bloom Energy Stocks Popped Today

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq, where much of the damage was done yesterday, was gaining 0.7% through 1:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday as individual tech stocks began recovering some of their losses. In particular, electric vehicle (EV) charging network Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) is bouncing back from Tuesday's 5% loss to post a 4.2% gain today. Fuel cell pioneers Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are recovering some losses as well, up 1.3% and 4.8%, respectively.

  • Battery Recycling Race Heats Up After Inflation Reduction Act

    The world’s biggest auto makers are betting that recycled material from old batteries will help supply the metal they need to build electric cars. The latest wager is on a startup that says it can take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

  • Tropical Weather Forecast - September 13, 2022

    Watching a Tropical Wave located about 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions are marginally conducive.

  • Samsung sets goal of attaining 100% clean energy by 2050

    Samsung Electronics is shifting away from fossil fuels and aiming to entirely power its global operations with clean electricity by 2050, a challenging goal that experts say could be hampered by South Korea’s modest climate change commitments.

  • The U.S. oil executive making a big bet on combating climate change

    The chief executive of a small U.S. oil company has jumped to the forefront of the energy industry's greenhouse gas reduction efforts, recruiting high-profile firms to his vision of striking it big by selling access to carbon storage developments. Tim Duncan, the founder of Talos Energy Inc, a decade-old offshore oil firm with fewer than 450 employees, has pulled together partners at four U.S. sites to compete against multi-billion dollar projects from Exxon Mobil Corp and Occidental Petroleum Corp. These alliances have made Duncan's company one of the largest potential beneficiaries of the Biden administration's climate, tax and health care bill.

  • Patagonia Founder Gives Company Away, Ensuring Profits Go To Fight Climate Change

    The founder of the outdoor brand Patagonia has relinquished his ownership in the business and directed its profits to fight climate change.

  • U.S. Northeast faces potential energy shortages as rails start to shut

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Some trains carrying fuel components to the U.S. Northeast have been halted in preparation for a possible railroad shutdown in the coming days, two sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday. The northernmost East Coast states rely on railroad shipments to supplement pipeline deliveries from the U.S. Gulf. The region is among the largest fuel consumers in the nation, where U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data shows that in July inventories of heating oil and diesel reached the lowest levels in at least three decades.

  • How to Invest in Nuclear Energy and the Uranium That Powers It

    Nuclear power is the biggest source of clean energy in the U.S., producing more electricity than either solar or wind.

  • Biden Administration Awards Offshore Oil-and-Gas Leases for 1.7 Million Acres in Gulf of Mexico

    In a sale mandated by the tax-and-climate spending legislation, the administration awarded $190 million of offshore leases.

  • Tesla Halts Construction Expansion at German Plant

    Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla put its plans to expand its German factory on hold, according to media reports. Tesla has intended to increase the factory by one third, but the expansion plans were removed from the agenda of the local municipal council, reported Reuters, citing broadcaster rbb. The item about Tesla's expansion was removed from September's meeting by the mayor of Gruenheide, which is about an hour away by car from Berlin.

  • Patagonia founder gives away company, with all profits going to fighting climate change

    Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard is giving away the multibillion-dollar outdoor apparel company, the climber-turned-businessman announced on Wednesday. Chouinard and his family are transferring ownership of Patagonia to a trust and nonprofit in an effort to maintain the company’s environmentalist values and increase its contributions toward fighting climate change. “Earth is now our only shareholder,” Chouinard…

  • Ford Rolls Out New Commercial Vehicle to Challenge Tesla

    The Dearborn, Mich.-based automaker is teaming with a Newport News, Va., distributor of plumbing supplies, waterworks and fire and fabrication products on an alternative energy vehicle pilot program.

  • Cummins To Demonstrate Hydrogen's Potential To Reduce Carbon at Major Transportation Show

    Global power leader Cummins Inc. will unveil this month a concept truck powered by an internal combustion engine running on hydrogen during one of the world’s major transportation trade shows.

  • Idaho tried to auction a state-owned island near McCall. Only one person bid on it

    The island was on the market for $10.3 million.

  • White House Pledges Major Investment to Build New Electric Vehicle Chargers

    The $900 million in funding is part of a plan to build 500,000 chargers across the countryBy Keith BarryThe federal government has approved spending $900 million to install new EV charging statio...

  • Karora Resources Drills 6.5% Nickel over 11.9 metres in New 4C Offset Discovery Located Only 25 Metres from Existing Mining Infrastructure at the Beta Hunt Mine

    Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) (OTCQX: KRRGF) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce a new nickel discovery and positive results from its ongoing nickel drill program. In the Hunt Block above Western Flanks, infill drilling of the existing gold Mineral Resource intersected high grade nickel mineralization in two holes above the gold Mineral Resource. This mineralization, interpreted as an offset to the 4C nickel trough mined by Reliance Mining ("Reliance") in 2004/05, is only 2

  • U.S. railways to halt grain shipments ahead of potential shutdown -agriculture sources

    Some U.S. railroads will start halting crop shipments on Thursday, a day ahead of a potential work stoppage, an agricultural association and sources at two grain cooperatives said on Tuesday, threatening exports and feed deliveries for livestock. Farmers also plan to add fertilizer to fields after the harvest, and shipments of fertilizer are being delayed. Max Fisher, chief economist at the National Grain and Feed Association, which represents most U.S. grain handlers, said rail customers reported at least one railway would stop taking grain shipments on Thursday morning.

  • Private equity still investing billions in dirty energy despite pledge to clean up

    Carlyle, Warburg Pincus and KKR are the worst offenders according to a new scorecard of private equity climate risks

  • From Accurately Predicting Death To Cheetahs Meowing, Here Are 11 Cat Facts That Are Bananas To Me

    A cat named Unsinkable Sam switched sides during WWII, survived the sinking of three naval ships by clinging to debris in the water, and then retired after the third because, well, I wouldn't want to get on a ship after that either.View Entire Post ›

  • Rising sea levels could claim millions of US acres in next few decades, research shows

    Story at a glance A new analysis released by the research nonprofit Climate Central found that more than 600,000 individual parcels of land could be partially below water over the next 30 years. Out of that at-risk land, at least 48,000 properties are at risk of being completely underwater by 2050. That loss of land…