What can $4.5 million buy you in Pueblo County? Here are some of Pueblo's priciest pads

Did you drop the ball this Christmas? Looking for a belated gift for the loved one who has everything?

Look no further than the Chieftain's list of the top six priciest pads in Pueblo County. Your Santa clout could be restored by gifting a loved one any one of these homes, ranging in price from a $4.5 million Beulah home featured in Architectural Digest to a $1.29 million, eight-bedroom eco-friendly home in Pueblo West.

Realtor Art Klock, who is showing the number two home on our list, said in his 53-year career, "I have probably sold more million-dollar-plus homes than any of my competitors and I normally sell one to two million-dollar-plus homes a year. People don't realize how many big homes there are in the Rye area."

Klock is a Rye native whose grandparents settled there in 1898. He spent 25 years in the Pueblo real estate market before returning to Rye.

The Chieftain compiled the list of Pueblo’s most luxurious homes on the market with the help of the Pueblo Association of Realtors MLS Property Search. Some supplemental information came from the Pueblo County Assessors Property Search website.

No. 1

Pueblo County's priciest pad is located in Beulah and features an indoor swimming pool and a $4.5 million list price.

5025 Northcreek Road, Beulah

This 8,953-square-foot brick rancher is listed at $4.5 million. It features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, high vaulted ceilings with wood beams and even a marble fireplace.

The home, built in 1990, also features an eight-car garage and a 2,600-square-foot barn. It is nestled among aspen and pine trees with "incredible mountain views in every direction," according to the listing. It has two parcels of land available at 108 acres and 200 acres.

Highlights of the property include an indoor swimming pool, a wet bar, and a sprawling master suite complete with a five-piece bath, a huge walk-in closet and a French door leading to an enclosed viewing room where huge picture windows provide uninhibited outdoor views. The gourmet eat-in kitchen was featured in Architectural Digest and is highlighted by granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a bay window with a bench seat.

Story continues

The outdoor living space takes the notion of a deck to a whole new level, as it comes complete with a built-in kitchen and stone fireplace. The property is listed as under contract but is still showing with Tiffany Glover of Cornerstone Real Estate Team in Colorado Springs. She can be reached at tiffanygloverhomes@gmail.com or at 719-640-0812.

No. 2

This $2.9 million Southwest style adobe home in Rye is the second most expensive home on the market in Pueblo County right now.

8221 Cuerna Verde Road, Rye

An artistic Southwest adobe look sets apart this 6,985-square-foot vaulted-ceiling home, which is listed at $2.95 million. With five bedrooms and six bathrooms, the 1994 home was built by the initial owner, with finish work completed by a subsequent owner.

It is situated on 110 acres, which includes some water rights for irrigation, Klock said. From top-of-the-line kitchen appliances to outdoor living space complete with patios, decks and balconies, the home is ideal for entertaining family and guests.

There is even a wet bar and a lower-level media room. The gated property prohibits unwanted visitors.

"It's totally unique with custom doors and cabinetry. One of the best things is the views because you can see Fisher's Peak at the New Mexico state line, you can see clear to Kansas and you see the Front Range," Klock explained.

The property also features an oversized three-car attached carport, a two-car detached garage and an outbuilding, so there is plenty of storage for the motorized toys. To find out more, contact Klock at artklock@gmail.com or call 719-251-5703.

No. 3

This $1.8 million home at 5805 Sawyer Ridge Drive in North Pueblo is number three on our list of Pueblo's most expensive homes.

5805 Sawyer Ridge Drive, Pueblo

This 4,765-square-foot, owner-designed two-story home is the crown jewel of its north Pueblo neighborhood and is listed at $1.8 million. It features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a three-car attached garage.

Built in 2022, the home is a "chef's dream" with a kitchen that has a center prep island, an integrated wine cooler and top-of-the-line appliances. The great room has high ceilings and a two-sided fireplace that changes colors.

"It's a smart home, so if there is a water leak, the water shuts off, or if the oven is left on for a certain period of time, it shuts off," explained realtor Angie Perdios. "It is a gorgeous house with its European minimalistic design."

The covered patio area, highlighted by a built-in pizza oven and ceiling-mounted space heaters, is capable of entertaining guests year-round. Some of the lavish touches include a staircase with in-stair lights, a master bedroom with a modern spa bath, an expansive walk-in closet and fireplace and Tesla charging stations in the garage.

Radiant in-floor heat is installed throughout the home. Perdios describes the home's setting as "a nice, quiet neighborhood."

Perdios is an agent with RE/MAX Advantage Realty in Colorado Springs and can be reached at 719-571-0005 or via email at angie1.realtor@outlook.com.

No. 4

Nestled among the pines of the Signal Mountain Ranch gated community in Beulah, this home is No. 4 on our list.

6578 Signal Mountain Ranch Road, Beulah

This 5,642-square-foot rancher is nestled on 40 acres and is listed for $1.37 million. Built in 2012, the "high-quality home" features five bedrooms, each with its own bathroom.

Details like the custom cabinetry, woodwork, granite countertops and stone work set it apart, said Jennifer Aldag, a realtor with Re/Max of Pueblo.

"It is located in a very wooded pine forest, but from the decks you can see the mountains and there is lots of wildlife. There are outside water features and it's a really nice property in the gated community of Signal Mountain Ranch," Aldag explained.

Among its highlights are an elevator, vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace and a wet bar. The gourmet kitchen even has an indoor grill, plus there is a library/office and a large workout room.

"I don't know what else you could want in a home," Aldag said.

Aldag can be reached at 719-248-6591 or via email at jenniferaldag@remax.net.

No. 5

This $1.35 million home at 5235 Mojave Dr. in South Pueblo is number five on our list of Pueblo's most expensive homes.

5235 Mojave Drive, Pueblo

This 6,589-square-foot, two-story home in south Pueblo is listed at $1.35 million. Built in 2003, it features six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a four-plus-car garage.

Located on a cul-de-sac, the home has everything a family needs to entertain, from its formal dining room to a large kitchen, a one-third-size indoor basketball court, a weight room, an outdoor heated saltwater pool, a covered hot tub, patio, a wet bar and more.

Amenities include vaulted ceilings and a master bedroom suite with two walk-in closets and its own balcony. The master suite's attached bathroom boasts an oversized jacuzzi tub and a walk-in steamer shower with a granite bench.

The home is listed with Darby Jordan of Keller Williams Performance Realty. She can be reached at 719-250-2222 or via email at darbyjordan@kw.com.

No. 6

The No. 6 home in Pueblo West features three fireplaces and an unobstructed mountain view where it borders on the Walker Ranch Preserve.

2555 Greenhorn View Drive, Pueblo West

This 8,065-square-foot eco-friendly home is listed at $1.29 million. With eight bedrooms and six bathrooms, the home is situated on a 5-acre lot and has all the amenities an owner needs to entertain in grand style.

The home has a total of three fireplaces, a game room, a deluxe wet bar, a movie room with leather seats, a hot tub room and deck with a scenic overlook.

"Our property is situated on the last block of Pueblo West, along U.S. Highway 50 heading to Cañon City. One of the many highlights of our location is the unobstructed view of the mountains since the home borders on the Gary Walker Ranch preserve, ensuring no construction will block our wonderful view for over 95-plus years," said owner David Heath.

Heath said the neighborhood "boasts some of the friendliest people in Colorado."

The house is eco-friendly with its insulated concrete construction. The method uses interlocking, insulating forms (often made of expanded polystyrene or similar materials) to shape the building's walls, which are then filled with concrete.

A "gigantic jetted spa tub" is among amenities in the master suite of the Pueblo West home which is number six on our list of Pueblo's priciest pads.

"This creates a sturdy, well-insulated wall structure. Coupled with our fully paid solar panels, our energy costs are incredibly low, with the last bill being just $78," Heath said.

The home was built in 2008 and has seven total parking spots in the attached and unattached garages. Other highlights include a gourmet kitchen, a basement guest suite, and a master bedroom complete with a sitting room and two-way fireplace.

The home is listed with Brandon Tomic of Keller Williams Clients Choice in Colorado Springs, who can be reached at 303-501-6876 or via email at brandontomic@gmail.com. To see photos and videos, go to https://app.pixvid.net/listings/3c06f364-6d9b-496a-a2a7-9ac295147ae6/download-center.

More on Pueblo homes: Pueblo's priciest pads: Top 6 most expensive homes on the market right now in the Steel City

Chieftain reporter Tracy Harmon covers business news. She can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or via X, formerly Twitter, at twitter.com/tracywumps. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Here are the most expensive homes on the Pueblo real estate market