$4.52 Billion Worldwide Flow Cytometry Industry to 2031 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Flow Cytometry Market

Global Flow Cytometry Market
Global Flow Cytometry Market

Dublin, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Cytometry Global Market Report 2022, By Type, By Technology, By End User, By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global flow cytometry market.

The report gives a guide to the flow cytometry market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the flow cytometry? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Flow Cytometry Market Global Report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

  • It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

  • The Market Characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

  • It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies.

  • Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Major players in the flow cytometry market are Beckman Coulter, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher, Luminex, Miltenyi Biotec, Becton Dickinson and Company, Sysmex, Merck KGAA, Danaher Corporation, Apogee, Stratedigm, General Electric Company, EMD Millipore, Affymetrix, Biomerieux S.A., Cytonome St, Enzo Life Sciences, Enzo Biochem, Sony Biotechnology, Sysmex Partec, Life Technologies, BD, ACEA BIO and TAKARA BIO.

The global flow cytometry market is expected to grow from $4.11 billion in 2020 to $4.52 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

The flow cytometry market consists of sales of flow cytometry instruments, software and chemicals and related services. Flow cytometry is used to analyze characteristics of a biological cell such as cell size, cell count and cell complexity using laser optics. In the flow cytometry technique, cells are added to a fluid medium which is then passed through a pulsating laser beam. The cell then scatters the beam in different directions towards receptors that capture the light and translate it to data displayed on a monitor.

The main types of flow cytometry are instruments, reagents and consumables, software, accessories, and services. Flow cytometry services include experimental design, specimen processing, acquisition and data analysis to support researchers, biotech and pharmaceutical companies in the process of drug development. The various technologies involved are cell-based, bead-based that are used in oncology, drug discovery, disease diagnosis, stem cell therapy, organ transplantation, and hematology. The different end-users include hospitals and clinics, academia and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and other end users.

The increasing number of HIV cases globally is an important driver for the flow cytometry market. This is because the flow cytometry technique has its direct application in HIV diagnosis. Flow cytometry uses light scattering to determine the identity of cells. These cells are given certain markers called CDs (clusters of differentiation), based on the type of scattering. For the HIV virus cell, the clusters of differentiation is called CD4, and based on the number of CD4s in a medium, flow cytometry can be used to diagnose HIV. As the global HIV population continues to grow, the demand for diagnosis techniques such as flow cytometry is also increasing.

The availability of cheaper and better substitutes for flow cytometry is a major restrain on the flow cytometry market. These substitutes include ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) and radioimmunoassay. While flow cytometry, ELISA and radioimmunoassay are all methods that help in HIV diagnosis by detecting "problem cells" in a group of cells, ELISA and radioimmunoassay are cheaper and easier methods than flow cytometry. In ELISA, colour changes in reagents are used to detect problematic cells. While in radioimmunoassay, cells are given certain radioactive markers which are used to detect problematic cells. Both ELISA and radioimmunoassay can be implemented using cheap, traditional laboratory equipment and reagents with a higher throughput rate. However, flow cytometry involves high setup costs and costs of interpreting data along with a very low throughput.

High-throughput flow cytometry is an emerging trend in the flow cytometry market. This is due to high speed of cell parameter processing and capability to analyze several heterogeneous cell groups at once, using this technique. Traditional cytometry methods are very slow, especially when several cells need to be tested within a day. Using high-throughput flow cytometry methods such as fluorescence-activated cell-sorting (FACS), multiple cells can be allotted fluorescent markers which can be used to analyze their parameters in quick time. Examples of companies that offer high-throughput flow cytometry solutions include AstraZeneca and Novartis.

The US FDA's code of federal regulations (CFR) includes regulations related to a flow cytometry device called the automated differential cell counter (ADCC). An ADCC is a device used in the study of blood cells, mainly for the detection of faulty blood cells and low blood cell counts. This device comes under the purview of the class 2 special controls guidance document which outlines requirements such as the methods for accurate and precise reporting of results, the statistical linearity conditions of graph-based cytometry results and the types of specimens to be used. Flow cytometry device manufacturers must conform to these guidelines, which address the specific health risks associated with ADCC devices. Hence, this is expected to maintain a vigil on flow cytometry companies involved in manufacturing ADCC.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Flow Cytometry Market Characteristics

3. Flow Cytometry Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Flow Cytometry

5. Flow Cytometry Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Flow Cytometry Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Flow Cytometry Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Flow Cytometry Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Flow Cytometry Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
6.2. Global Flow Cytometry Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
6.3. Global Flow Cytometry Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
6.4. Global Flow Cytometry Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7. Flow Cytometry Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Flow Cytometry Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Flow Cytometry Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

