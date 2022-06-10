U.S. markets open in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,017.50
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,247.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,300.00
    +25.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,851.60
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.65
    -0.86 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.30
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    -0.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0635
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.36
    +2.40 (+10.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2480
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5730
    -0.8050 (-0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,113.22
    -278.38 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    652.30
    -3.18 (-0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,414.18
    -62.03 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

At 4.6% CAGR, Safety Footwear Market Size to Hit US$ 12.62 Billion by 2028 | Global Industry Share, Key Players, Recent Developments, Growth, Trend, Challenges, Restraints, Revenue, Stakeholders and Forecast Research | Industry Research Biz

Industry Research
·11 min read
Industry Research
Industry Research

Pune, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global and United States Rare Earth Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028:

Global “Safety Footwear Market” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Safety Footwear market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2028. This report also includes the overall study of the Safety Footwear Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Safety Footwear industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Safety Footwear market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Safety Footwear market.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Safety Footwear manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, and market shares for each company.

Request for a Sample PDF of Report at https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/20992245

About Safety Footwear Market:

A pair of safety footwear (also known as safety shoes) is personal protective equipment for foot protection at work arena. It prevents from getting foot injuries due to chemicals or even bad weather, sharp object edges, hot objects, wet slippery surface, heavy objects falling, falling rolling objects, pinch points, rotary machinery etc. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requires the employers to assure that the employees use protective footwear while working in the areas where there are dangers of foot injuries.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Safety Footwear market size is estimated to be worth US$ 9635 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 12620 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% during the review period.

Global Safety Footwear key players include Bata Industrials, V.F., WOLVERINE, Rahman Group, COFRA, Dunlop Boots, KEEN Footwear, Bova Safety Footwear, CANIS SAFETY, Modyf GmbH & Co. KG,etc. Global top ten manufacturers hold a share about 5%. China is the largest market, with a share over 50%, followed by India and Southeast Asia, total have a share about 30 percent. In terms of product, Puncture Resistant Shoes is the largest segment, with a share over 25%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Construction, followed by Manufacturing and Oil & Gas.

GET A SAMPLE COPY OF THE Safety Footwear MARKET REPORT 2022-2028

The Major Players in the Safety Footwear Market include: The research covers the current Safety Footwear market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

  • Jallatte S.A.S

  • Dunlop Boots

  • COFRA

  • Modyf GmbH & Co. KG

  • KEEN Footwear

  • Rahman Group

  • Rock Fall

  • CLUTE S.A

  • V.F.

  • WOLVERINE

  • Bova Safety Footwear

  • Gabri Safety Shoes

  • Simon

  • Anbu Safety Industrial

  • CANIS SAFETY

  • RAW- POL

  • BORDER PPE TRADING LLC

  • SOYUZSPECODEZHDA LTD

  • Walker Footwear Industries

  • Bata Industrials

For More Information or Query or Customization before buying, Visit at https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/20992245

The report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Safety Footwear market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Safety Footwear market.

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • Puncture Resistant Shoes

  • Slip Resistant Shoes

  • Antistatic Protection Shoes

  • Water Resistant Shoes

  • Heat Resistant Shoes

  • Other

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Construction

  • Manufacturing

  • Oil & Gas

  • Chemicals

  • Mining

  • Agriculture

  • Food

  • Other

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Safety Footwear market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Safety Footwear market in terms of revenue.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

Key Reasons to Purchase Safety Footwear Market Report:

  • The report analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service within the region also indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

  • The report provides opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Safety Footwear Industry.

  • The report indicates the region and segment that's expected to witness the fastest growth.

  • The competitive landscape includes the market ranking of the main players, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.

  • The report provides extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the main market players.

  • The report gives the present and future market outlook of the industry regarding recent developments, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

  • Which are the key factors driving the Safety Footwear market?

  • What was the size of the emerging Safety Footwear market by value?

  • What will be the size of the emerging Safety Footwear market in 2029?

  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Safety Footwear market?

  • What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Safety Footwear market?

  • What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Safety Footwear market?

Global Safety Footwear Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Safety Footwear market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions are offered.

Buy this report (Price 4350 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/20992245

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2021

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022

  • Safety Footwear Market Forecast Period: 2022-2029

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Safety Footwear Product Introduction
1.2 Global Safety Footwear Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Safety Footwear Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Safety Footwear Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Safety Footwear Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Safety Footwear Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Safety Footwear in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Safety Footwear Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Safety Footwear Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Safety Footwear Industry Trends
1.5.2 Safety Footwear Market Drivers
1.5.3 Safety Footwear Market Challenges
1.5.4 Safety Footwear Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type
2.1 Safety Footwear Market Segment by Type
2.2 Global Safety Footwear Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Safety Footwear Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Safety Footwear Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global Safety Footwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application
3.1 Safety Footwear Market Segment by Application
3.2 Global Safety Footwear Market Size by Application
3.3 United States Safety Footwear Market Size by Application

4 Global Safety Footwear Competitor Landscape by Company
4.1 Global Safety Footwear Market Size by Company
4.1.1 Top Global Safety Footwear Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)
4.1.2 Global Safety Footwear Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
4.1.3 Global Safety Footwear Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
4.1.4 Global Safety Footwear Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
4.2 Global Safety Footwear Concentration Ratio (CR)
4.2.1 Safety Footwear Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Safety Footwear in 2021
4.2.3 Global Safety Footwear Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.3 Global Safety Footwear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type
4.3.1 Global Safety Footwear Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region
4.3.2 Manufacturers Safety Footwear Product Type
4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Safety Footwear Market
4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4.5 United States Safety Footwear Market Size by Company

5 Global Safety Footwear Market Size by Region
5.1 Global Safety Footwear Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
5.2 Global Safety Footwear Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)
5.2.1 Global Safety Footwear Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022
5.2.2 Global Safety Footwear Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)
5.3 Global Safety Footwear Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)
5.3.1 Global Safety Footwear Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022
5.3.2 Global Safety Footwear Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level
6.1 North America
6.1.1 North America Safety Footwear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.1.2 North America Safety Footwear Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 Asia-Pacific
6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Safety Footwear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Safety Footwear Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.2.3 China
6.2.4 Japan
6.2.5 South Korea
6.2.6 India
6.2.7 Australia
6.2.8 China Taiwan
6.2.9 Indonesia
6.2.10 Thailand
6.2.11 Malaysia
6.3 Europe
6.3.1 Europe Safety Footwear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.3.2 Europe Safety Footwear Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.3.3 Germany
6.3.4 France
6.3.5 U.K.
6.3.6 Italy
6.3.7 Russia
6.4 Latin America
6.4.1 Latin America Safety Footwear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.4.2 Latin America Safety Footwear Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.4.3 Mexico
6.4.4 Brazil
6.4.5 Argentina
6.5 Middle East and Africa
6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Safety Footwear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Safety Footwear Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.5.3 Turkey
6.5.4 Saudi Arabia
6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
8.1 Safety Footwear Industry Chain Analysis
8.2 Safety Footwear Key Raw Materials
8.2.1 Key Raw Materials
8.2.2 Safety Footwear Distributors
8.3 Safety Footwear Production Mode & Process
8.4 Safety Footwear Sales and Marketing
8.4.1 Safety Footwear Sales Channels
8.4.2 Safety Footwear Distributors
8.5 Safety Footwear Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix
10.1 Research Methodology
10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
10.1.2 Data Source
10.2 Author Details
10.3 Disclaimer

Detailed TOC of Global Safety Footwear Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/20992245

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

CONTACT: Industry Research Biz Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 / UK +44 203 239 8187 Email:sales@industryresearch.biz Web:https://www.industryresearch.biz


Recommended Stories

  • Saudis Cut Oil Flows to China While Meeting Most Asian Requests

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesSaudi Arabia will provide some Chinese buyers with less crude than they asked for next month, while fulfilling requests from many other customers in Asia after

  • Oil prices fall as partial Shanghai lockdowns stoke demand worries

    Oil prices slipped on Friday but remained within touching distance of three-month highs as fears over new COVID-19 lockdown measures in Shanghai outweighed solid demand for fuels in the United States, the world's top consumer. Brent crude futures for August were down 33 cents, or 0.3%, at $122.74 a barrel at 0647 GMT, after dropping to as low as $121.60 earlier in the session and declining 0.4% on the previous day. "Oil has continued retreating in Asia, driven by China slowdown fears after widened COVID mass testing was announced for Shanghai this weekend," Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said.

  • 4 reasons high gas prices aren’t Joe Biden’s fault—and one critical way he’s adding to the problem

    “Biden didn’t help the problem, but he didn’t create it either,” says Jay Hatfield, CIO of Infrastructure Capital Management. Here’s how he’s not helping with high gas prices.

  • Putin says Russia will not mothball oil wells despite West's import ban

    The United States introduced its embargo on Russian imports in March just days after Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine, while the European Union agreed last month in principle to gradually cut 90% of its oil imports from Russia by the end of this year. Putin said the West will not be able to completely stop using Russian energy resources over next few years.

  • Oil prices could go ‘parabolic,’ putting global economy in ‘critical situation,’ says Trafigura chief

    Oil prices could enter a “parabolic state,” posing a threat to global economic growth, the head of commodity trading giant Trafigura warns.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Slide as Yields Break Higher

    Market prepare for Friday’s U.S. Consumer Price Index report

  • Gas prices: 'Demand destruction' has already started, says strategist

    Gasoline prices at all-time highs may be starting to put a dent in demand at the pump. Yahoo Finance spoke to several strategists to get their take on when consumers start buying less gas amid rising energy costs.

  • Natural-Gas Prices Swing in Volatile Trading After Fire in Texas and New Inventory Data

    After falling Wednesday, prices were buoyed by data showing little progress has been made to boost domestic gas inventories.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Find Buyers

    Crude oil markets initially dipped on Thursday but have found buyers in order to continue to drive it higher.

  • Let's Check on DocuSign Ahead of Earnings

    In our last review of the charts of DocuSign back on March 11, we wrote that "Today could become a meaningful low on the chart but it is way too early to declare the downtrend is over. Stand aside and let's see if any lower shadows are seen in the days ahead.

  • Air New Zealand raises annual earnings forecast on improved demand

    New Zealand recently said it would fully reopen its international borders from end-July, and the country welcomed travelers from trans-Tasman neighbor Australia for the first time since mid-2021 in April. The airline now expects an annual loss before tax and significant items to be less than NZ$750 million ($478.73 million), compared to a prior forecast of less than NZ$800 million. Domestic demand has improved in recent weeks with business-related demand returning to about 90% of pre-COVID levels, the airline said.

  • Oil prices have jumped. Yet these three energy ETFs remain a relative bargain. Can you cash in?

    Energy ETFs are still priced very low compared to expected earnings, creating a cushion for investors.

  • Intel pauses some hiring, inflation hits lawn services, Amy Schumer blamed for tampon shortage

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Intel's hiring freeze, inflation impacting landscape services, and Procter & Gamble blaming Amy Schumer for the nationwide tampon shortage.

  • As Boeing slows, MAX inventory rises in Wichita

    Spirit CEO Tom Gentile said Wednesday that around 85-90 737 MAX fuselages are now in storage in Wichita.

  • Cantourage and Clever Leaves intensify strategic partnership for distribution of medical cannabis in Germany

    European medical cannabis leader Cantourage GmbH ("Cantourage") and Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW) ("Clever Leaves") a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, have continued to intensify their strategic partnership for the distribution of medical cannabis flowers throughout Germany.

  • Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index Signals a Buying Opportunity

    One way to measure sentiment around Bitcoin is the Fear and Greed Index, a compilation of differently weighted statistics that gives us a gauge on whether there is too much fear or too much greed in the market. This index has proved to be fairly efficient at capturing future trends for Bitcoin. A moving average of the Fear and Greed Index provides more context to the current market and is less influenced by day-to-day swings.

  • Brazil's Vale moves closer to developing nickel sulfate operation in Canada

    Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Thursday it had completed studies for potentially developing a nickel sulfate operation in Quebec, Canada, with annual capacity seen at 25,000 tonnes. A final investment decision will depend on a number of additional factors including regulatory approval and needs from the battery industry, which would be supplied by the plant, Vale added in a securities filing. The move would come as the mining giant steps up its focus on supplying low-carbon, high quality products to the electric vehicle industry, it said.

  • Pipelines unclogged, but Canadian crude now faces U.S. Gulf Coast glut

    After long being deeply discounted for years because of a lack of pipelines, Canadian heavy crude is finally trading like a "North American" grade, moving in tandem with U.S. sour crudes sold on the Gulf Coast after Enbridge Inc expanded its Line 3 pipeline late last year. Unfortunately for Canadian producers, the Gulf is awash in sour crude thanks to Washington's largest-ever release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) that will amount to 180 million barrels over a six-month period, in an attempt to tame high fuel prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Millions of barrels of sour crude are flooding the market from storage caverns in Louisiana and Texas.

  • Fire at Key US Gas Export Terminal Hurts Fuel-Starved Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- An explosion at a Texas liquefied natural gas plant will cut exports for weeks, briefly lowering prices for the fuel in the US while boosting them in Europe. Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesT

  • Snowflake Looks Capable of Producing a Trading Bounce

    In his first Executive Decision segment of Wednesday's "Mad Money" program from the West Coast, host Jim Cramer spoke with Frank Slootman, chairman and CEO of Snowflake Inc. , a data analytics company that dipped 15% when it last reported earnings, which included a murky forecast. This new model of data processing has allowed drug companies to reduce drug development from 12 years to just nine years, Slootman said, That's because data processes now can be run concurrently and data can more easily be shared among the many partners with which drug companies typically work.