$ 4.74 million growth in FM Broadcast Transmitter Market - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model | Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio forecasts the FM broadcast transmitter market to grow by USD 4.74 million at a CAGR of 1.19% during 2021-2025. The FM broadcast transmitter market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
Discover Electrical Components & Equipment industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.
The report identifies the use of GaN power ICs in FM broadcast transmitters as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the resilience of FM technology to signal strength variations and growth in radio advertising will further accelerate the market's growth during the forecast period. However, the high growth of online radio services and competition from alternative mediums will hinder the market growth in the long run.
Technavio analyzes the market by power capacity (Above 20 kW, 5-20 kW, and 5 W-5 kW) and geography (North America, South America, APAC, Europe, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The FM broadcast transmitter market covers the following areas:
FM Broadcast Transmitter Market Sizing
FM Broadcast Transmitter Market Forecast
FM Broadcast Transmitter Market Analysis
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Companies Mentioned
Armstrong Transmitter Corp.
Bext Inc.
Crown Broadcast
DB Elettronica Telecomunicazioni Spa
Electrolink Srl
Nautel Ltd.
Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG
RVR Elettronica Srl
TEKO Broadcast Srl
Related Reports:
High-voltage Power Cable Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Submarine Fiber Cable Market by Investment Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Power capacity
Market segments
Comparison by Power capacity
Above 20 kW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5-20 kW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5 W-5 kW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Power capacity
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Armstrong Transmitter Corp.
Bext Inc.
Crown Broadcast
DB Elettronica Telecomunicazioni Spa
Electrolink Srl
Nautel Ltd.
Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG
RVR Elettronica Srl
TEKO Broadcast Srl
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
CONTACT:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/fm-broadcast-transmitter-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-4-74-million-growth-in-fm-broadcast-transmitter-market---global-market-analysis-and-forecast-model--technavio-301370483.html
SOURCE Technavio