$ 4.74 million growth in FM Broadcast Transmitter Market - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in FM Broadcast Transmitter Market by Power Capacity and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in FM Broadcast Transmitter Market by Power Capacity and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio forecasts the FM broadcast transmitter market to grow by USD 4.74 million at a CAGR of 1.19% during 2021-2025. The FM broadcast transmitter market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Discover Electrical Components & Equipment industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.

Request a Free Sample Report!

The report identifies the use of GaN power ICs in FM broadcast transmitters as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the resilience of FM technology to signal strength variations and growth in radio advertising will further accelerate the market's growth during the forecast period. However, the high growth of online radio services and competition from alternative mediums will hinder the market growth in the long run.

Technavio analyzes the market by power capacity (Above 20 kW, 5-20 kW, and 5 W-5 kW) and geography (North America, South America, APAC, Europe, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The FM broadcast transmitter market covers the following areas:

FM Broadcast Transmitter Market Sizing
FM Broadcast Transmitter Market Forecast
FM Broadcast Transmitter Market Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform


Companies Mentioned

  • Armstrong Transmitter Corp.

  • Bext Inc.

  • Crown Broadcast

  • DB Elettronica Telecomunicazioni Spa

  • Electrolink Srl

  • Nautel Ltd.

  • Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG

  • RVR Elettronica Srl

  • TEKO Broadcast Srl


Related Reports:

High-voltage Power Cable Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Submarine Fiber Cable Market by Investment Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Power capacity

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Power capacity

  • Above 20 kW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5-20 kW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5 W-5 kW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Power capacity

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Armstrong Transmitter Corp.

  • Bext Inc.

  • Crown Broadcast

  • DB Elettronica Telecomunicazioni Spa

  • Electrolink Srl

  • Nautel Ltd.

  • Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG

  • RVR Elettronica Srl

  • TEKO Broadcast Srl

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

CONTACT:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/fm-broadcast-transmitter-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-4-74-million-growth-in-fm-broadcast-transmitter-market---global-market-analysis-and-forecast-model--technavio-301370483.html

SOURCE Technavio

