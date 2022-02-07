U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,485.50
    -7.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,906.00
    -72.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,677.00
    -8.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,988.10
    -8.80 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.59
    -0.72 (-0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.00
    +6.20 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.85
    +0.38 (+1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1447
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.36
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3515
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9510
    -0.2490 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,676.03
    +1,147.84 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.48
    +121.51 (+13.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.77
    +20.37 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

$4.8+ Billion Worldwide Humidifying Equipment Industry to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Global Humidifying Equipment Market

Global Humidifying Equipment Market
Global Humidifying Equipment Market
Global Humidifying Equipment Market

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Humidifying Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global humidifying equipment market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the humidifying equipment ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Humidifying Equipment market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider humidifying equipment market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

  • The humidifying equipment market section of the report gives context. It compares the humidifying equipment market with other segments of the humidifying equipment market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the humidifying equipment market are Armstrong International, Boneco, Carel Industries, Crane, Condair Group, Honeywell International, Dristeem, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Dyson ltd, and Winix Inc.

The global humidifying equipment market is expected to decline from $4.83 billion in 2020 to $4.81 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.4%. The market declined due to stringent regulations imposed by various governments on the movement of goods and people to contain the virus, supply chain disruptions, and closure or halt in the manufacturing activities to stop the spread of coronavirus. The market is expected to reach $5.42 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%.

The humidifying equipment market consists of sales of humidifying equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce humidifying equipment which are used to increase the relative humidity of a room to ensure that the dry space has enough moisture for the comfort of the occupants. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The humidifying equipment market covered in the report is segmented by type into warm-mist humidifier, cool-mist humidifier, ultrasonic humidifier, evaporative humidifier; by distribution channel into multi-brand stores, exclusive stores, online, other distribution channels; by application into commercial, industrial, residential.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The high cost for installation and maintenance of humidifying equipment is a major factor restraining the growth of the global humidifying equipment market. Central humidifier work by increasing the relative humidity consistently and comes in several different sizes, types, and installation style that impacts the overall cost. For instance, the average cost of installing a central humidifier is between $600 and $1,000. The minimum cost for installing a basic humidifier is around $487, while the maximum cost around $1,532 for a steam humidifier. Therefore, the high cost for installation and maintenance of humidifying equipment is predicted to restrains the market growth.

An increase in the prevalence of diseases such as asthma, sinusitis, and other allergies attributing to dry air have created awareness among customers to maintain specific humidity in the air by using humidifying equipment. According to the Global Asthma Report 2018, Asthma kills about 1000 people every day and attacks as many as 339 million people. Humidifying equipment releases steam or water vapor into the air to increase humidity and help individuals avoid issues faced with dry air. Hence, the increasing prevalence of diseases such as asthma, sinusitis, and other allergies with dry air is projected to generate higher demand for humidifying equipment.

Major players operating in the market are focusing on developing new innovative products to attract a large customer base and maintain their position in the competitive business environment. The humidifying equipment manufacturing companies are incorporating advanced technologies to introduce innovative portable smart products. For instance, in July 2019, Xiaomi launched a new portable MIJIA Smart Sterilization Humidifier with UV-C water sterilization and smart humidifiers for offices and homes. It has a smart constant humidity function that monitors indoor humidity in real-time.

The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Humidifying Equipment Market Characteristics

3. Humidifying Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Humidifying Equipment

5. Humidifying Equipment Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Humidifying Equipment Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Humidifying Equipment Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Humidifying Equipment Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Humidifying Equipment Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Warm-Mist Humidifier

  • Cool-Mist Humidifier

  • Ultrasonic Humidifier

  • Evaporative Humidifier

6.2. Global Humidifying Equipment Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Multi-Brand Stores

  • Exclusive Stores

  • Online

  • Other Distribution Channels

6.3. Global Humidifying Equipment Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

  • Residential

7. Humidifying Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Humidifying Equipment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Humidifying Equipment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gcgw9m

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Alibaba SEC Filing May Signal SoftBank Plans to Sell, Citi Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. registered one billion additional American depositary shares, suggesting to some analysts that SoftBank Group Corp. may intend to sell part of its stake in the Chinese e-commerce giant. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Man

  • The Russell 2000 is performing terribly — why that could be bad news for the stock market: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, February 7, 2021.

  • 2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

    The collapse in price by these former high-flyers is the perfect opportunity to buy their shares for your portfolio.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are showing signs of life, and that's great news for Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, so what did Wood -- Ark Invest's CEO, co-founder, and ace stock-picker -- add to her portfolios on Friday? Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are some of her new purchases, adding to earlier positions in those stocks.

  • Goldman Commodity Veteran Says He’s Never Seen a Market Like It

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Currie, the closely-followed head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. says he’s never seen commodity markets pricing in the shortages they are right now. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Elector

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a successful investing strategy for over five decades.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

    The recent sell-off is the perfect opportunity for investors to put their money to work in game-changing companies.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in 2022

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) caused a frenzy last week by announcing a 20-for-1 stock split. This move really won't matter all that much, although it could spur some individual investors to buy the stock and perhaps secure Alphabet a spot in the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. What makes Alphabet unstoppable (and such a great stock to buy) are its moat and its growth prospects.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Be the Next M&A Targets, Say Analysts

    According to Bloomberg data, US corporations participated in $2.5 trillion worth of takeovers in 2021. This easily beats the prior record of $1.96 trillion achieved in 2015. So that will be tough to beat, but it looks like 2022 will be another year of brisk business. On a historical basis, borrowing costs should stay relatively cheap, even while the Fed is expected to raise its interest rate several times this year. And companies aren’t lacking for firepower, with many big names boasting healthy

  • Peloton Soars After Reports of Takeover Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. soared in premarket trading after reports that it’s exploring takeover options, a move that could test investors holding short positions in the fitness company. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U

  • 5 Discounted Growth Stocks That Can Make You Wildly Rich by Retirement

    January served as a reminder that stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle. While rapid moves lower in equities can, at times, be unnerving, these periods of heightened volatility represent the price of admission to one of the world's greatest long-term wealth creators.

  • Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy Now?

    The stock's huge post-earnings drop could be a great buying opportunity, depending on what you make of Q4 2021 results.

  • JPMorgan Strategists Say Buy Stocks as Rate Hikes Now Priced In

    (Bloomberg) -- After a bumpy start to the year, the risks facing global stocks are now priced in, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Mislav Matejka. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActNeither the Federal Reserve

  • How to Handle Taxes After AT&T’s Spinoff of WarnerMedia

    New York tax expert Robert Willens considered the implications of selling the Warner Bros. Discovery stock investors are due to get in the second quarter.

  • Shopify Is Down 40%: Here's Why I'm Still Not Buying Shares

    Like many high-growth stocks, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has taken a beating over the past three months. Plenty of smart investors are saying that now is the time to buy the dip on Shopify stock. Here's why I'm still not buying Shopify stock, even after this rapid sell-off.

  • GE Stock Could Light Up Your Portfolio. Here’s Why.

    So far this century, holding GE shares has been a portfolio killer. That all may soon change, according to Barron’s senior writer Al Root.

  • Notable Stock Buys: Boeing and NextEra Energy

    Boeing director Steve Mollenkopf bought $100,000 of stock, while Jim Robo, NextEra Energy’s outgoing CEO, snapped up $5 million of stock.

  • The Best Is Yet to Come for Coinbase

    It has been a long, cold winter for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) shareholders, who have endured a long and painful slog down from the stock's 52-week high. On Monday, Jan. 31, Coinbase announced that Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) CEO Tobi Lütke is joining its board of directors. Shopify is one of the biggest success stories in the stock market over the past five years, so Lütke's presence on Coinbase's board should be welcome news for shareholders.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) just authorized AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) to turn on more 5G network towers. 5G networks are going to be where the wireless battles occur in the immediate future and being able to fully utilize the networks the carriers have been buying up and rolling out will be key to who gains the upper hand in the space. It means market-share wins by one carrier will necessarily come at the expense of rivals, so let's see if AT&T or Verizon is the better buy.