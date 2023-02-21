U.S. markets open in 3 hours 16 minutes

With 4.8% CAGR, Europe Sharps Containers Market Size to Reach USD 282.9 Million by 2029

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

According to Fortune Business Insights, Europe Sharps Containers Market to Reach USD 282.9 Million by 2029; Daniels Healthcare Inked Partnership to Bolster Green Credentials & Local Economy

Pune, India, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe sharps containers market size stood at USD 195.1 million in 2021. The market is anticipated to surge from USD 203.5 million in 2022 to USD 282.9 million by 2029 at 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived these inputs in its latest research report titled, “Europe Sharps Containers Market, 2022-2029.”

According to the analysis, surging demand to handle and treat clinical waste will encourage leading companies to boost their portfolios. In a bid to manage medical waste, stakeholders are likely to boost awareness about the safe disposal of medical waste. Prominently, environment-friendly attributes of reusable products will augur well for the business outlook.

Key Industry Development

  • Daniels Healthcare inked a new recycled plastic supplier partnership for Post-Consumer Resin (PCR) to bolster green credentials & local economy.

  • Stericycle, Inc. entered into a partnership with UPS Healthcare to manage the reverse logistics of medical waste. The partnership results in the transportation, treatment, and disposal of several medical waste types, including biohazardous, sharps, and pharmaceutical wastes.


Request a Free Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/europe-sharps-containers-market-106703


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

4.8%

2029 Value Projection

USD 282.9 Million

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2022

USD 203.5 Million

Historical Data

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

92


Key Takeaways

  • The production of clinical waste, which is produced in tonnes by businesses involved in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, healthcare providers, and research institutions, has emerged as the biggest challenge.

  • Due to the advantages of cost effectiveness that reusable products provide, hospital management is moving towards adopting them.

  • The significant rise in public awareness of proper and safe medical waste disposal is one of the most important factors contributing to the market's expansion.

Drivers and Restraints

Heightened Awareness About Medical Waste Disposable to Propel Outlook

Leading companies expect the Europe sharps containers market share to be pronounced on the back of rising awareness among end-users about medical waste disposal. According to a survey conducted by Health Care Without Harm Europe in 2020, 92.0% of respondents (25 responses from 9 countries) had a dedicated training program on waste segregation and collection. Moreover, rising usage of syringes across the U.K., France, Germany, and Italy will add fillip to the regional market. Well-established players and new entrants could inject funds into R&D activities. Environmentally-friendly reusable products have become trendier across the region.

However, high costs and potential greenhouse gas emissions could dent the industry growth in the ensuing period.


Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/europe-sharps-containers-market-106703





Regional Insights

Germany to Provide Promising Opportunities with Soaring Medical Waste

Stakeholders expect Germany to contribute significantly toward the Europe sharps containers market growth during the assessment period. An exponential rise in awareness of medical waste disposal has augmented the usage of sharps containers in Germany. Besides, robust policies will further encourage leading companies to inject funds into the region.

France market forecast will be strong against the backdrop of the prevalence of home-generated medical waste. The Association of Cities and Regions (ACR) of France claims that there are around 1.4 million self-managing patients on the French territory who produce annually 360 tons of home-generated medical waste. Prevailing trends suggest leading companies could expand their regional footprint over the next few years.

The U.K. could account for a considerable CAGR of the Europe market, largely due to the high generation of medical waste. England and Scotland could witness an increasing penetration of medical waste management, including sharps waste.


Quick Buy - Europe Sharps Containers Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106703


Segments

Multipurpose Containers to Remain Dominant with Rising Application in Clinical Waste

In terms of product type, the market is segmented into phlebotomy containers, patient room containers, and multipurpose containers. Stakeholders expect the multipurpose containers segment to account for a notable share of the Europe market due to increasing applications in clinical waste. Some factors, such as maximum safety and increased volume and space, will boost the regional market.

Hospitals to Exhibit Profound Demand with Soaring Number of Surgeries

With respect to the waste generator, the market is segregated into pharmacies, hospitals, academic & research institutes, other healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, and others. The hospitals segment will observe a considerable CAGR due to the surging number of surgeries and infections.

Reusable Containers to Gain Traction Due to Strong Demand from Hospitals

On the basis of usage, the market is classified into single-use containers and reusable containers. The reusable containers segment will contribute notably toward the regional market due to rising demand from the hospital settings.

Sharps Waste to Remain Dominant with Increasing Demand in Homecare Settings

With respect to waste type, the market is segmented into infectious waste, sharps waste, pharmaceutical waste, and non-infectious waste. The sharps waste segment could exhibit a notable share of the Europe market during the assessment period. The growth is attributed to increasing demand in homecare settings.


Get a Quote: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/europe-sharps-containers-market-106703


Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Collaborations to Tap into Markets

Prominent players could inject funds into mergers & acquisitions, product rollouts, technological advancements, and R&D activities. Besides, major companies could invest in innovations and product offerings in the ensuing period.

Major Players Profiled in the Report:

  • Bondtech Corporations (U.S.)

  • Daniels Sharpsmart Inc. (U.S.)

  • Daniels - A Mauser Company (U.K.)

  • Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

  • Stericycle, Inc. (U.S.)

  • GPC Medical Ltd. (India)

  • BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (U.S.)


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/europe-sharps-containers-market-106703


FAQs:

How big is the Europe Sharps Containers Market?

The market is projected to grow from USD 203.5 million in 2022 to USD 282.9 million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8 % during the forecast period.

What CAGR is anticipated for the market for sharps containers in Europe during the anticipated period (2022-2029)?

The market will experience steady growth during the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8%. (2022-2029).

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Europe Sharps Containers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

      • Multipurpose Containers

      • Patient Room Containers

      • Phlebotomy Containers

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Waste Generator

      • Hospitals

      • Other Healthcare Providers

      • Pharmacies

      • Academic & Research Institute

      • Pharmaceutical Companies

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Usage

      • Reusable Containers

      • Single Use Containers

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Waste Type

      • Sharps Waste

      • Infectious Waste

      • Non-Infectious Waste

      • Pharmaceutical Waste

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Size

      • 1-2 Gallons

      • 2-4 Gallons

      • 4-8 Gallons

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-Region

      • Germany

      • U.K.

      • France

      • Italy

      • Spain

      • Scandinavia

      • Rest of Europe

  • Competitive Analysis

    • Competition Landscape (2021)

    • Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))

      • Bondtech Corporations

        • Overview,

        • Products & services,

        • SWOT analysis,

        • Recent developments,

        • strategies,

        • financials (based on availability)

      • Daniels Sharpsmart Inc.

        • Overview,

        • Products & services,

        • SWOT analysis,

        • Recent developments,

        • strategies,

        • financials (based on availability)

Continued...

Related Links:

Sharps Containers Market Size, Share | Global Industry Trends and Industry Analysis

Medical Waste Management Market Global Industry Trends and Industry Analysis

Pharmaceutical Waste Disposal & Management Market Global Share, Industry Trends and Industry Analysis

Needlestick Safety Injection Devices Market Industry Trends and Industry Analysis

Injectable Drug Delivery Market Global Share, Industry Analysis


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


