4.82% Y-O-Y Growth Rate of 2022 is Estimated for Automotive Camera Market in China, Driven by Priority of Automotive Safety Among Customers, Deep Dive Analysis of Key Regions and Companies

·5 min read

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Camera Market in China is segmented by Vehicle Type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and Application (viewing and sensing and viewing only). The market share growth in the passenger vehicles segment will be significant during the forecast period. Luxury automakers are focusing on increasing the safety level of passenger cars and are adopting advanced safety functions, such as camera-based side mirrors, which is expected to drive the growth of the segment in focus during the coming years. Moreover, the automotive camera market value in China is set to grow by 2567.82 thousand units, progressing at a CAGR of 5.02% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Camera Market in China Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026
Visualize Automotive Camera Market in China using Technavio Intelligence. BROWSE THE SUMMARY OF THE RESEARCH REPORT TO LEARN MORE

Automotive Camera Market in China 2022-2026: Priority of Automotive Safety Among Customers to Boost the Growth

  • Automobile safety is evolving as an important feature for customers, which is leading them to install advanced safety systems in their vehicles. Since the last decade, the automotive industry has been actively working on improving road safety by preventing accidents and reducing injuries.

  • Most safety measures are focused on drivers, as human errors are the prime cause of accidents. Several technical measures, especially active safety systems, work effectively in preventing accidents by warning drivers to take precautions before the occurrence of accidents.

  • Thus, continuous developments from automotive camera manufacturers to offer customized products are allowing customers to adopt automotive cameras in China, which will positively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Camera Market in China 2022-2026: High Replacement Costs Associated with Camera Modules to Challenge the Growth

  • High-end camera systems include several features, such as large screen monitors, GPS navigation, multiple cameras, better image resolution, and night vision cameras.

  • These may cost between USD 1,000 and USD 1,200. Major automakers, such as Honda, include rearview cameras in their basic Civic LX model, whereas Chevrolet and Ford have cameras on Colorado and Focus S models, respectively.

  • Moreover, the aftermarket manufacturing cost of these rearview cameras is relatively low. The low cost of local aftermarket products acts as a major challenge for the growth of automotive cameras offered by major vendors and OEMs in China.

For more insights on the latest drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies. DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT OF THIS MARKET

Automotive Camera Market in China 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Automotive Camera Market in China 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

  • Aptiv Plc

  • BorgWarner Inc.

  • Continental AG

  • DENSO Corp.

  • Magna International Inc.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Sony Group Corp.

  • Valeo SA

  • Veoneer Inc.

  • WEMAER electronic technology Co. Ltd.

The automotive camera market in China is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

For detailed information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. REQUEST SAMPLE REPORT OF THIS MARKET

Automotive Camera Market in China 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the automotive camera market growth in China during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive camera market size in China and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive camera market in China

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the automotive camera market vendors in China

Automotive Camera Market in China Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.02%

Market growth 2022-2026

2567.82 thousand units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.82

Regional analysis

China

Performing market contribution

China at 100%

Key consumer countries

China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aptiv Plc, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sony Group Corp., Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., and WEMAER electronic technology Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Viewing and sensing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Viewing only - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Vehicle type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Vehicle type

  • Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Vehicle type

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Aptiv Plc

  • BorgWarner Inc.

  • Continental AG

  • DENSO Corp.

  • Magna International Inc.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Sony Group Corp.

  • Valeo SA

  • Veoneer Inc.

  • WEMAER electronic technology Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

