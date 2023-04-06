The 4.9% return this week takes Webjet's (ASX:WEB) shareholders three-year gains to 159%

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) share price has soared 159% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. It's also good to see the share price up 12% over the last quarter.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Given that Webjet didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Webjet actually saw its revenue drop by 26% per year over three years. So the share price gain of 37% per year is quite surprising. It's fair to say shareholders are definitely counting on a bright future.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Webjet is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Webjet will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Webjet shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 30% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 0.2% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. If you would like to research Webjet in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

