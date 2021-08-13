$ 4.94 bn Growth in Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices|Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives|Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The diagnostic wearable medical devices market in the Health Care Equipment industry is poised to grow by $ 4.94 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the diagnostic wearable medical devices market will progress at a CAGR of 15.09%. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Activinsights Ltd., BioTelemetry Inc., Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Fitbit Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Nokia Corp., Omron Healthcare Inc., Polar Electro Oy, VitalConnect Inc., and World Global Network Pte. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The growing demand for early diagnosis will offer immense growth opportunities in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market is segmented as below:
Device
Application
Geography
Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the diagnostic wearable medical devices market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market size
Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market trends
Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market industry analysis
The diagnostic wearable medical devices market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. Preventive medicine, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increased need for the cost-effective diagnosis will accelerate the degree of fragmentation in the market. However, the data privacy issues will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the diagnostic wearable medical devices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist diagnostic wearable medical devices market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the diagnostic wearable medical devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the diagnostic wearable medical devices market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of diagnostic wearable medical devices market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Home healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Sports and fitness - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Remote patient monitoring - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Device
Market segments
Comparison by Device
Vital signs monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Sleep and activity monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Fetal and obstetric monitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Neuromonitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
ECG monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Device
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Activinsights Ltd.
BioTelemetry Inc.
Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.
Fitbit Inc.
Koninklijke Philips NV
Nokia Corp.
Omron Healthcare Inc.
Polar Electro Oy
VitalConnect Inc.
World Global Network Pte. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
