$ 4.94 bn Growth in Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices|Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives|Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The diagnostic wearable medical devices market in the Health Care Equipment industry is poised to grow by $ 4.94 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the diagnostic wearable medical devices market will progress at a CAGR of 15.09%. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Activinsights Ltd., BioTelemetry Inc., Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Fitbit Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Nokia Corp., Omron Healthcare Inc., Polar Electro Oy, VitalConnect Inc., and World Global Network Pte. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market by Device, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The growing demand for early diagnosis will offer immense growth opportunities in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market is segmented as below:

  • Device

  • Application

  • Geography

Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the diagnostic wearable medical devices market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market size

  • Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market trends

  • Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market industry analysis

The diagnostic wearable medical devices market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. Preventive medicine, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increased need for the cost-effective diagnosis will accelerate the degree of fragmentation in the market. However, the data privacy issues will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the diagnostic wearable medical devices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist diagnostic wearable medical devices market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the diagnostic wearable medical devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the diagnostic wearable medical devices market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of diagnostic wearable medical devices market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Home healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Sports and fitness - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Remote patient monitoring - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Device

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Device

  • Vital signs monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Sleep and activity monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Fetal and obstetric monitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Neuromonitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ECG monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Device

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Activinsights Ltd.

  • BioTelemetry Inc.

  • Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.

  • Fitbit Inc.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Nokia Corp.

  • Omron Healthcare Inc.

  • Polar Electro Oy

  • VitalConnect Inc.

  • World Global Network Pte. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
