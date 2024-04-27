4 Affordable Car Brands You Won’t Regret Buying in 2024

Inside Creative House / iStock.com

When you set out to buy a car, it’s just common sense to look for one that will keep its value over time. Finding a reliable and affordable car should be a top priority — you want a car that won’t cost a lot upfront or hit you with expensive repairs down the road.

Look for “vehicles that get great MPG, serve a purpose or a rare vehicle will retain the most value,” said Chris Pyle, auto expert at JustAnswer. “Research a used car on KBB.com to see how much value the car loses for each year of age.”

The good news is that with the right research and guidance, you can find a car that ticks all the boxes. You want to choose an affordable brand that won’t lose its worth too quickly. GOBankingRates spoke to automotive experts to find out which brands are best for 2024.

Toyota

Toyota was at the top of the experts’ list for affordable, dependable cars that keep their value.

“Overall, Toyota always emerges as the top choice for buyers seeking inexpensive cars,” said Evaldas Zabitis, automotive expert at carVertical. “Firstly, it offers the broadest range of affordable cars on the market, and some even come equipped with very fuel-efficient hybrid powertrains, all without exceeding $30,000. A second advantage is Toyota’s consistent reliability record across several generations of different models, which minimizes maintenance costs… Finally, when it comes to purchasing an affordable Toyota, it’s very rare to encounter dealers who overcharge above the MSRP.”

Jamie Mitri, manager at Cumberland Hill Auto Sales and Service, agreed that Toyotas are great cars that will last. “You may be making a bit of an investment at first, but their parts and maintenance is top notch and affordable, and you won’t regret the purchase,” she said. “They are the best value car that we can think of.”

Brian Moody, executive editor at Kelley Blue Book, recommended the Toyota Corolla, a longtime favorite among budget-conscious buyers. It’s still a top choice for its impressive fuel efficiency and reliable performance.

Ford

Ford has been known as an affordable and iconic American brand for decades, thanks to its rugged trucks and practical family vehicles. In 2024, Ford continues to be a trusted choice for budget-conscious buyers.

“While Ford vehicles can get quite expensive, they offer a surprising amount of high-quality and affordable vehicles on the lower end,” said Nigel Tunnacliffe, co-founder and CEO of Coastline Academy. “For example, the Ford Maverick — one of the brand’s smaller trucks — offers impressive carrying capacity and torque, while also featuring a hybrid engine option for improved fuel economy. As far as trucks go, it offers some of the best consistent value for your money.”

With the Maverick, you get the hauling power and performance of a truck without spending as much on gas, thanks to the hybrid option.

Moody also recommended the Maverick, as well as the Bronco, as great, budget-friendly options.

Honda

Honda has long been synonymous with reliability and affordability, and the brand’s 2024 lineup will save you money over the long haul.

“Honda offers a versatile lineup of vehicles within a competitive price range,” said Tunnacliffe. “Their vehicles have a strong safety performance and good fuel efficiency, driving down long-term costs. The brand also offers a range of electric and hybrid vehicles, which, despite a higher upfront cost, allow for exceptional savings on fuel throughout their lifespan.”

Moody recommended Honda as a brand that keeps a high resale value. He said that, generally speaking, they “retain more of their original price over a five-year term than others.” He specifically recommended the Accord, a perennial favorite among compact car enthusiasts.

Mazda

While often overshadowed by larger automotive giants, Mazda has carved out a niche for itself as a brand that delivers affordable driving.

“Mazda has always been in the shadow of the bigger Japanese manufacturers,” said Zabitis.

He added that even Mazda’s most affordable models still feel luxurious.

“What’s truly remarkable is that even the most affordable Mazdas are far from basic transportation,” he said. “For about $25,000 to $27,000, Mazda offers a choice of refined, well-built vehicles with luxury car-like features, making them a very good value.”

On top of that upscale feel, Mazdas are also low-cost to maintain over the long-term.

“Furthermore, the affordable price also offers affordable maintenance,” said Zabitis. “Like Toyota and its luxury division, Lexus, Mazdas proved to be among the most cost-effective car brands to maintain.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Affordable Car Brands You Won’t Regret Buying in 2024