4 Affordable Places for Gen Z With the Lowest Unemployment

jeffbergen / Getty Images

The oldest members of Gen Z have already reached their mid-20s, which means they are likely out of school and either have a job or are hunting for one. Like most 20-somethings, Gen Zers in search of a city to live in will likely put a high value on affordability and job opportunity, regardless of whether it’s a temporary side hustle or the beginnings of a long career.

See: Top 10 YouTube Channel Ideas that Can Make You Thousands

Find: 9 Ways To Make $200 (or More) a Day Running Errands

For those in search of a career, it’s a challenging environment. A recent survey from EduBirdie found that on average, it takes recent college graduates two to three months to land an entry-level role — even in one of the strongest job markets in recent memory. About 16% of recent grads spend more than half-a-year searching for an entry-level job.

One way to overcome the challenge is to find a city that is both affordable and has low unemployment. Earlier this year the Commercial Café website analyzed the best U.S. cities for Gen Z based on metrics that ranged from green commuting options and internet costs to unemployment rate, affordability and job opportunities for recent graduates.

The latter three categories were weighted heavily to determine the best large cities for Gen Zers on an economic basis, with the goal of identifying places that provide “a bright career path without breaking the bank.”

Based on the Commercial Café analysis, here are four affordable cities for Gen Z with the lowest unemployment.

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire and Professional Money Coach: Here’s How You Can Get Rich Working Only 20 Hours Per Week

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Commercial Café referred to Minneapolis as “this year’s ultimate Gen Z hotspot” because it ranks high across many different metrics. Minneapolis is home to a large population of Gen Zers, which boosted its ranking. It also recorded one of the lowest unemployment rates among all cities in the study at 2.6%, meaning it has “good job prospects” for Gen Zers not enrolled in school. Minneapolis is also affordable compared with pricey cities like Boston, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

Story continues

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City ranked No. 1 overall in the economic category and was deemed “most favorable” in terms of cost of living. As Commercial Café noted, Oklahoma City’s affordability extends to Gen Zers looking to buy their first homes. It also fared well in terms of its low unemployment rate and availability of jobs for recent graduates.

Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City ranked second in the economic category, having scored in the top 10 in all three of the Gen Z economic subcategories — the only city in the study to do so. It had the eighth-lowest cost of living, also ranked eighth for low unemployment, and came in at No. 9 for highest share of jobs for recent graduates.

Raleigh, North Carolina

Similar to Kansas City, Raleigh scored well in all three economic subcategories, especially for its share of jobs accessible to recent graduates. Raleigh also boasts a low unemployment rate of 3.3%, while its cost of living is 4% below the national average.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Affordable Places for Gen Z With the Lowest Unemployment