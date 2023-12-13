4 Amazing Deals on Last-Minute Christmas Gifts You Can't Miss

Featured Image





Image source: Getty Images

Christmas is nearly here! If you haven't completed your shopping, now is an excellent time to finish up so you have less stress leading into the holiday. If you're short on time, I suggest shopping at Amazon. The popular retailer is open 24/7 and has items for everyone on your list, even the picky folks who have it all. Plus, you can use your Amazon Prime perks and score fast, free shipping. Here are some fantastic deals on last-minute Christmas gifts for your shopping inspiration.

1. HOMPOW 4K Mini Portable Projector with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

This gift will make movie night more fun. A mini-projector lets your loved one watch their favorite films on any wall, ceiling, or screen. They can build a cozy fort and stream their favorite shows in their bedroom or plan an outdoor movie night with friends when the weather warms up.

The HOMPOW 4K Mini Portable Projector is a solid choice that won't break the bank. This model supports wifi and Bluetooth connectivity for added convenience. Amazon has it on sale for $79.99 instead of $179.99. Plus, the included coupon can save you an extra 10% on the price. This is a gift that anyone would feel lucky to receive.

2. Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Caffeine makes the world a better place. A brand-new coffee maker is a great gift idea. You can buy the Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker in white for $69.99. This single-serve coffee maker is compact, so it'll fit in the smallest of spaces and brew multiple cup sizes. The best part is this model usually costs over $100, so this is a solid deal to shop.

3. JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

A Bluetooth speaker is an excellent option for your favorite music lover. Amazon has the JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker in many color options for $79.99. It's compact, waterproof, battery-powered, and supports up to twelve hours of playtime. It's the perfect portable speaker. Instead of paying $129.95 for this gem, you'll pay $79.95. That means you can get a winning gift under the Christmas tree without spending all the money in your checking account.

Story continues

4. Bath & Body Works virtual gift card

Got someone on your list who loves home fragrance products and body care essentials? A Bath & Body Works gift card will make for the perfect present. You can send an electronic gift card to your favorite pal and deliver it via text or email. Even better, Amazon has a limited-time offer that could save you money on this gift. While supplies last, when you spend $50 on a Bath & Body Works gift card, you'll save $10. Enter code "BATH" at checkout to get this deal.

Minimize stress by avoiding further delay

Now you know what to buy your friends and family. All of these gifts can be delivered before Dec. 25. Yes, there's still time to get your Christmas shopping done. But don't continue to delay. You'll feel less stressed and more confident knowing you're ready for the holiday.

As you shop, be sure to keep your personal finances in mind to avoid overspending. Set a spending limit and stick to it so you don't spend more than you can afford and regret it. The last thing you want to deal with is credit card debt in the new year. It's the thought that counts.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2025

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

4 Amazing Deals on Last-Minute Christmas Gifts You Can't Miss was originally published by The Motley Fool