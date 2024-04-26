4 ‘Anti-Hustle’ Jobs Where You Can Make $100,000 Or More

insta_photos / Getty Images

The workplace landscape has dramatically changed since the pandemic era, and one of the trends that is becoming prevalent is the rise of “anti-hustle” jobs. In other words: Burnouts are out, work-life balance is in.

And while some companies continue to push the hustle culture, job search engine Adzuna found that work-life balance is becoming the new power player, according to James Neave, Adzuna head of data science.

“It’s clear from Adzuna’s data that anti-hustle jobs — or those that prioritize work-life balance — are growing in popularity, both from what’s out there and in what younger generations are looking for in a new role,” he said.

Neave added that many members of Gen Z do not want to live to work, but rather they want to work to live. He also suggested that, even if people are embracing the hustle mentality, that philosophy has changed from what it once was: Younger workers are now spending that extra time on something that contributes to their well-being and not their 9-to-5 job.

In March 2024, there were a total 648,548 anti-hustle jobs — 8.7% of all jobs in the U.S. — according to Adzuna data. To put this in context, compared to pre-pandemic times, there has been a 356% increase in the number of advertised jobs promoting work-life balance, up from 142,168 jobs in January 2020.

Certain Employment Sectors Are Desperate For Help on the Job

“Our data reveals that sectors that are desperate for talent such as healthcare and nursing, hospitality and catering, IT, and retail are now featuring keywords associated with better work-life balance in their job ads to attract talent,” Neave added. And within these sectors, healthcare and nursing is leading the shift — 136,603 advertised jobs in this sector advocate for better work-life balance, according to Adzuna data.

And now, some of these anti-hustle jobs (at least in particular sectors) are also offering $100,000 or more salaries, indicating there are roles that prioritize work-life balance even in high-paying industries.

Here are some of these jobs, according to Adzuna:

Consultancy

There were 6,178 anti-hustle advertised jobs in March 2024, compared to 3,411 in March 2023.

Average advertised salaries for anti-hustle jobs in March 2024: $105,263

IT

There were 78,204 anti-hustle advertised jobs in March 2024, compared to 38,765 in March 2023.

Average advertised salaries for non-hustle jobs in March 2024: $123,920

Legal

There were 2,837 anti-hustle advertised jobs in March 2024, compared to 2,512 in March 2023.

Average advertised salaries for non-hustle jobs in March 2024: $115,594

PR

There were 5,306 anti-hustle advertised jobs in March 2024, compared to 4,788 in March 2023.

Average advertised salaries for non-hustle jobs in March 2024: $102,971

