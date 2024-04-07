4 Best Domestic Airlines for First and Business Class

andresr / Getty Images

For many frequent travelers, a bucket list item isn’t just about a location they want to visit. It’s about the exclusivity of traveling in first or business class.

Read Next: Dave Ramsey: 7 Vacation Splurges That are a Waste of Money

Learn More: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Imagine the luxury of the front of the plane, where you’re not cramped in a narrow seat with little legroom. Instead, you can spread out, enjoy a plush seat, a refreshing (and complimentary) drink, and arrive at your destination feeling rejuvenated.

Keep reading as we dive into a few of the best first and business-class airlines for domestic travel.

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

American Airlines A321T First Class

It’s difficult not to include the American Airlines A321T transcontinental first-class product at the top of this list. From start to finish, it will provide travelers with the best overall trip experience.

You’ll want to be observant when booking a flight on this aircraft. American Airlines offers flights on both the A321 and A321T, which are entirely different products. The former is equipped with standard reclining seats; however, the latter is their premium transcontinental product that includes lay-flat first-class seats.

The A321T currently operates on the following domestic routes.

Los Angeles (LAX) – Boston (BOS)

Los Angeles (LAX) – Miami (MIA)

Los Angeles (LAX) – New York (JFK)

Orange County (SNA) – New York (JFK)

San Francisco (SFO) – New York (JFK)

When you have a first-class ticket on one of these flights, luxury will start before you even step on the plane. You will have access to the American Airlines Flagship lounge, which has an excellent menu of à la carte items. While in the lounge, you’ll also be able to take advantage of their shower suites.

Once you get onto the plane, you’ll enjoy a premium leather 21-inch wide seat with 62 inches of pitch. Plus, it will turn into a flatbed, extending 82.5 inches.

Story continues

During the flight, you’ll be given an Athletic Propulsion Labs and ZENOLOGY amenity kit and Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-cancelling headphones during the trip.

Jetblue A321 Mint Business Class

If you’re looking for one of the best domestic business class products and don’t care about having lounge access before your flight, Jetblue Mint business class on an A321 should be high on your list to try.

Jetblue currently has two different versions of their Mint product. The original has three rows with a 2-2 configuration. It then has two rows with a 1-1 configuration that they consider Mint suites that even come equipped with doors.

The newest version of Jetblue’s Mint is in a 1-1 configuration, where each passenger has a door. While this version is mainly found on transatlantic flights, it is also flown on some domestic long-haul flights out of Boston, Fort Lauderdale, and New York to Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, and Seattle.

The seats on Jetblue Mint are pretty spacious. They’re 22 inches wide, an extra inch over American Airlines and United. Plus, they have 58 inches of pitch and are 80 inches when down flat for sleeping.

Jetblue also stands out from other business-class products because of its superior food choices and fast WiFi.

United 787-10 Polaris Business Class

United Airlines is next up on our list because of the hard product they provide once you get on the plane. While the American Airlines 321T first class operated on narrow body planes in a 1-1 configuration, the United 787 business class comes with either a 1-2-1 or a staggered 2-2-2 configuration.

The seat itself is roomy, even for tall passengers. It’s 21 inches wide and allows you to lie flat for better sleeping. While not as long as the American Airlines A321T, it still measures 78 inches long.

During your flight, you’ll receive bedding from Saks Fifth Avenue (including a gel pillow) and a Cowshed amenity kit.

The biggest downside to booking a transcontinental ticket on a United Polaris business class flight is that you won’t receive access to United Polaris lounges.

Hawaiian Airlines A330 First Class

Hawaiian Airlines flights on their A330 offer first-class seats in a 2-2-2 configuration. While these aren’t quite as comfortable as some other first-class products, they lie flat and give you comfortable sleep on long flights.

Hawaiian Airlines flies its A330 to Honolulu from Boston, New York, and select West Coast cities.

While most first-class products come with seatback screens to watch movies and TV shows, Hawaiian Airlines has removed these from its A330s and instead offers first-class passengers the use of iPads during the flight. Something else that might be important to some passengers is that you won’t have access to inflight WiFi.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Best Domestic Airlines for First and Business Class