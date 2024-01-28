4 Best Hybrid Cars of 2024 for People on a Frugal Budget

Apriori1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Though electric vehicles are all the rage these days, in part because of the tax credits that many now qualify for, they’re not always the ideal choice for consumers. Not only do they require more planning and strategy — given that you need to charge them regularly, which can be challenging when embarking on long road trips — they’re also typically much more expensive than traditional cars, which makes owning them quite difficult for people on a tight budget.

See: 4 Electric Cars That Will Break Down Twice as Fast as the Average Vehicle

Check Out: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

Perhaps you can have the best of both worlds: a hybrid car, which uses both electronic technology and gas. They sport far better fuel economy than traditional cars and are more eco-friendly, too. But there are so many hybrid cars on the market these days, which can make it difficult for you to determine which ones are the best for your budget.

Fortunately, Mike Hanley, senior road test editor at Cars.com, took the time to chat with GOBankingRates to lay out which are the best hybrid cars of 2024 for people on a frugal budget.

ROBIN TRAJANO / Kia Motors

2024 Kia Niro Hybrid

Kias have a great reputation. For example, Kia was named the Most Dependable Mass Market Brand in 2023 by J.D. Power.

Hanley — and Cars.com at large — are really digging the 2024 Kia Niro Hybrid.

“Redesigned last year, the Kia Niro Hybrid won Cars.com’s Best Car of 2023 award thanks to its compelling combination of style, efficiency, utility and value,” Hanley said. “With EPA-estimated gas mileage as high as 53 mpg combined and added practicality, courtesy of its hatchback body style, the Niro Hybrid offers a lot of practicality at a starting price of around $28,000, including destination.”

Read More: 7 Best Cars for Retirees on a Budget

Find Out: 9 Frugal Secrets I Learned From Growing Up Poor

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Story continues

©Ford

2024 Ford Maverick Hybrid

The 2024 Ford Maverick Hybrid is an excellent choice if you’re looking for a pickup truck that can do “a little work when you need it to, gets good gas mileage and doesn’t cost a ton,” Hanley said.

“With its available hybrid drivetrain, the Maverick is EPA-rated an impressive 37 mpg combined, and its starting price is a little less than $27,000,” Hanley said. “Its payload capacity is a respectable 1,500 pounds, and it can even tow a small trailer if you need it to.”

Next: 10 New Cars to Avoid Buying in 2024

©Toyota

2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

Who doesn’t love a Toyota Corolla — a tried and true car that has select models renowned for their high reliability.

“With a starting price of less than $25,000, including destination, and up to 50 mpg combined, according to the EPA, the Corolla Hybrid compact sedan is an efficient, affordable choice that delivers a decent driving experience, too,” Hanley said. “Available all-wheel drive increases the starting price to around $26,000 and lowers efficiency a bit, but it’s a nice option to have if you’re concerned about foul-weather traction.”

©Toyota

2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid

The 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid is an excellent choice for those on a frugal budget who are looking for more wiggle room than the 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid.

“The mid-size Camry Hybrid has more space for people and cargo,” Hanley said.

Often, larger cars don’t get as impressive fuel economy. That’s not the case with this one.

“Even though it’s a bigger car, it actually gets better estimated gas mileage — as high as 52 mpg combined,” Hanley said. “You pay a bit more for the extra room and efficiency, however, as the Camry Hybrid starts around $30,000.”

Tramino / Getty Images

Do Hybrid Cars Always Cost More Than Other Cars? Not Necessarily

When looking for a new hybrid car, you may be comparing price points to traditional cars — especially if you’re on a frugal budget. The nice news is that the price of 2024 hybrids, generally, isn’t much more expensive than good ‘ole regular cars that are fresh off the lot.

“When you look at all new hybrid vehicles, including larger vehicles and luxury models, the average price for the class is approaching $50,000 — similar to the average price of new cars in general,” Hanley said. “The prices of these vehicles [listed] significantly undercut this average.”

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for illustrative purposes only and might not feature exact models, base models or the cars’ specific trim levels. As a result, some of the cars in the photos might have different MSRPs than the ones listed in this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 4 Best Hybrid Cars of 2024 for People on a Frugal Budget