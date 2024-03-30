4 Best International Airlines for First and Business Class

andresr / Getty Images

If you’ve ever had a long-haul flight across the Atlantic or Pacific oceans, you know how tiring they can be. But what if there was a way to ensure you arrived at your destination relaxed and ready to go? Flying in business or first class is the key to making this happen. However, not all business and first-class products are created equal.

Within this article, we’ll explore four international airlines offering travelers the best business and first-class products.

1. Emirates

Several years ago, Dubai-based Emirates introduced its Boeing 777-300ER first class. This was the first time an airline had offered a fully enclosed first-class product that gave travelers complete privacy. Previously, airlines had offered doors into their first-class seats, but Emirates took things further by providing floor-to-ceiling enclosed suites.

In addition to privacy, the suite is roomy, has a large TV, and an extremely comfortable bed. As an Emirates first-class customer, you’ll receive Bulgari amenity kits, Bowers & Wilkins E1 headphones during the flight, and pajamas infused with vitamin E and olive oil to help your skin stay moisturized as you sleep.

Emirates also offers a first-class product in its Airbus A380s. However, the seats aren’t nearly as luxurious. The one upside is that the Airbus comes with a shower spa that allows passengers to freshen up before arriving at their destination.

2. Lufthansa

Lufthansa has always had some of the nicest business and first-class cabins, but they’re about to get even better. In Fall 2024, they will launch their Allegris First Class on Boeing 787-9s and Airbus A350-900s.

The Allegris first class will have two different options. The First Class Suite will have a privacy door, a 32-inch 4K TV, and an extra-wide seat that converts into a bed.

You can choose the First Class Suite Plus if you’d prefer to spread out or share the suite with your significant other. The Suite Plus includes two connected but separately controlled extra-wide seats that convert into a double bed at night. It also has a 41-inch 4K TV.

3. Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines’ first-class suites on the Airbus A380s are the next product on our list. Each plane has only six cabins, all on the upper level. While these don’t offer the total privacy that Emirates and Lufthansa do, they offer more square footage than other first-class products.

Each suite has a seat and bed, which is a nice touch. Plus, if you’re traveling with a significant other, you can create a combined suite that will allow you to have a double bed. In addition to comfortable seating and sleeping areas, first-class passengers will have access to a wide selection of champagne and caviars, and they will even have the opportunity to Book the Cook.

4. Air France

If great food and luxurious bedding are important to you, then the Air France first-class product on the Boeing 777-3000ER is a must-try. Instead of fully enclosed suites, they use a wraparound curtain, which may or may not be appealing to some people. However, they have some of the best food of any international airline. Their luxurious bedding will allow you to arrive well-rested, even on the longest flights.

